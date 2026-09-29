The Best Early Tool Discounts Ahead Of Amazon Prime's Big Deal Days

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A vast marketplace and fast shipping speeds tend to be the primary reasons that folks choose to shop through Amazon these days. So too is the prospect of purchasing quality goods at a cost that is easy on the wallet, as beating prices offered by many of its retail competitors has become a staple of the e-commerce giant's model.

To the delight of some DIYers, Amazon's budget-friendly pricing structures typically includes a wide range of hand tools and power tools, including those from some of the market's major manufacturers. Depending on when you shop, you could even score some of that gear at a deeper discount than you might typically find through Amazon's online outlet.

Those lower prices tend to show up when the online retailer undertakes its annual Prime's Big Deal Days event. If you've yet to mark the days for that 48-hour sales event, on your calendar, it's set to go down on October 6 and October 7 in 2026. While Big Deal Days is sure to deliver some notable discounts on tools this year, if you just cannot wait that long to secure your gear, you might be interested to know that Amazon is already featuring some notable deals on tools ahead of the big sale. Here are a few we think should be of interest to those in need.