The Best Early Tool Discounts Ahead Of Amazon Prime's Big Deal Days
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A vast marketplace and fast shipping speeds tend to be the primary reasons that folks choose to shop through Amazon these days. So too is the prospect of purchasing quality goods at a cost that is easy on the wallet, as beating prices offered by many of its retail competitors has become a staple of the e-commerce giant's model.
To the delight of some DIYers, Amazon's budget-friendly pricing structures typically includes a wide range of hand tools and power tools, including those from some of the market's major manufacturers. Depending on when you shop, you could even score some of that gear at a deeper discount than you might typically find through Amazon's online outlet.
Those lower prices tend to show up when the online retailer undertakes its annual Prime's Big Deal Days event. If you've yet to mark the days for that 48-hour sales event, on your calendar, it's set to go down on October 6 and October 7 in 2026. While Big Deal Days is sure to deliver some notable discounts on tools this year, if you just cannot wait that long to secure your gear, you might be interested to know that Amazon is already featuring some notable deals on tools ahead of the big sale. Here are a few we think should be of interest to those in need.
WorkPro 157-Piece Home Tool Kit with 20V Drill
If you're shopping for tools through Amazon, it's not entirely unlikely that you are a new homeowner that is looking to build a tool kit to take care of things around the house. It's also possible that you're looking to get some legit bang for your buck with your purchase. If that's the case, this 157-Piece Tool Kit from WorkPro may be exactly what you're looking for, and ahead of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event you can pick it up for 15 percent less than its normal retail price of $129.99.
That price is solid enough for a kit that includes a 20V power drill, a fast-charging 20V 2.0 Ah battery, and even a charger, of course. At its current price of $110.99, it feels like a steal, as it also includes a range of Hex keys from 1/16 inches up to 1/4 inches, 40 driver bits, six drill bits, multiple wrench and plier options, a level, scissors, a snap-on knife with additional blades, six standard non-powered screwdrivers, four precision screwdrivers, a 32-piece hardware set including anchors, hooks, and pins, an 8-ounce hammer, 40 cable ties, and a 10-foot tape measure.
The set even comes with a 600D Polyester tool bag big enough to contain all your new gear. That's a lot of gear for a little over $100. Amazon shoppers have been notably pleased with their purchase, rating the set at 4.7 stars and praising the quality of its contents, even as battery-life has been noted as a problem.
SEESII 8-1/4 Compound Miter Saw
A compound miter saw is not one of those tools that the average DIYer is likely to need. Nor is SEESII a brand name that typically turns up among the major players in the compound miter saw market. But if you are not averse to purchasing a cutter that doesn't front a name like Milwaukee, Bosch, or Ryobi, this 8-1/4-Inch Compound Miter Saw would appear to be worth looking at, as it currently holds a user rating of 4.8 stars. It's on sale ahead of Prime's Big Deal Days event, with SEESII offering an 18 percent discount off of its typical retail price of $139.99. For the record, that discount brings the price down to $114.98.
Those who have purchased this compound miter saw say it's an impressive machine at the price point, one that also offers plenty of power and precise cutting via a carbide blade, a laser sighting mechanism, and a zero-displacement clamping feature.
As for the power, SEESII claims the 10-amp corded saw can deliver 4,900 RPM to users, as well as a bevel angle range from 0 to 45 degrees. SEESII has also designed a decidedly portable device, with the saw clocking in at an easy-to-carry 19 pounds. Apart from that, the saw also comes with a dust bag to help lessen the mess during usage. Given the price and the apparent quality of the saw, this could be a solid addition for any crafter or DIYer looking to learn the ways of woodworking.
Fanttik F2 Rotary Tool Kit
Over the past few years, the now independently owned and operated Fanttik Tools has risen from the ranks of plucky upstart to stylish and very much in-demand innovator. Style has become one of the brand's calling cards, of course, with its sleekly minimalist devices turning heads even in online venues like Amazon.
Fanttik tools will likely see a few solid discounts when Amazon officially launches its Prime's Big Deal Days sales event. You don't necessarily have to wait that long to seize on a good Fanttik deal, however, as its F2 Rotary Tool Kit is already on sale for $69.98. Its normal price on Amazon is $85.99, with the current sale marking a 19 percent reduction in price. That's a solid price for a tool that's earned a 4.5-star rating from customers, who largely agree the rotary device delivers a solid mix of power and precision during usage, with its low-vibration design making it ideal for smaller crafting projects to working with 3D printed materials.
The F2 is equipped with a 5-speed strong magnetic motor that produces up to 25,000 RPM while reducing heat and increasing overall efficiency. Per Fanttik, the rechargeable Lithium-ion battery can provide up to 30 minutes of continuous runtime when fully charged, which you can easily achieve via a USB-C cable. The rotary tool kit also comes with a wide range of accessories, including various interchangeable heads (which some buyers complain are low quality) fit for grinding, polishing, cutting, sanding, and drilling, among other tasks.
Hoto 25-Piece Electric Screwdriver Kit
Just like Fanttik, Hoto is a brand that has rapidly become a hot commodity in online outlets like Amazon. It's a brand name that has quickly become synonymous with innovation and a sleek minimalist design ethos too. The brand has also earned a reputation for offering its tools up to consumers at prices that any DIYer might be happy enough to pay.
If you're shopping for Hoto branded devices ahead of the Prime's Big Deal Days sales event, you should be interested to know that a couple of its tools are fronting significant discounts. That includes Hoto's 25-Piece Electric Screwdriver Kit, which is selling through Amazon for just $29.99. The kit's sticker price is normally $49.99, with the current sale marking a 40 percent reduction in price. This screwdriver is well-liked by users, with more than 2,400 ratings averaging 4.6 stars.
While some complained of performance issues, price point was a major point of praise for the device prior to its current reduction. Users also point to power, size and versatility as positives, with the tool providing 3 torque settings and 220 RPM during usage. The device also comes with a magnetic storage case, 24 interchangeable S2 bits, and an extension rod, and boasts a 1500mAh battery that Hoto claims can provide up to 150 minutes of continuous usage.
Craftsman 230-Piece Mechanic's Tool Set
Now back to some of that good old bang-for-your-buck Amazon shopping, with Craftsman Tools currently featuring a comprehensive Mechanic's Tool Set at a price that'll prove hard to beat by many of its competitors even when Prime's Big Deal Days even kicks off. The sticker price for the kit is currently $129, and with the set fronting some 230 pieces, you're essentially paying a little over $0.50 per item included.
That is not normally the case, with the Stanley Black & Decker owned tool brand typically selling the kit for $199 through its Amazon storefront. That may not be the deepest discount we're featuring here, but when you account for what you're getting at that price, it easily ranks among the best deals we could find. It ranks among the best reviewed we've featured here, too, with the kit fronting a 4.7-star rating based on notes from more than 3,000 users.
As for what's included in the kit, it's a full range of mechanic's tools in both SAE and Metric measurements, including 91 Sockets, 3 Ratchets, 21 Wrenches, 44 Hex Keys, 66 Specialty Bits, and various other accessories. It also comes with a sturdy, three shelf storage box that compatible with Craftsman's Versastak storage system. As for the tools, they're backed by Craftsman's lifetime warranty, which might make this set all the more appealing to shoppers whether you're just assembling your own mechanic's kit or are an automotive pro adding on to their current set.