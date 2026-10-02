2026 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Review: A Lot To Like, And A Lot Less To Confuse

For a few years, things were confusing if you wanted a three-row SUV from Jeep. They had several options to choose from, many of which shared the same name. There was a standard Wagoneer, in both standard and L length, as well as a Grand Wagoneer in both those sizes. So that's four models with the same name, not including the all-electric Jeep Wagoneer S, making it five.

The EV Wagoneer is now on a sabbatical (with the Wrangler-eque Recon EV holding a bit of space for it), and the standard Wagoneer has been pulled from the lineup, so for the time being, the Grand Wagoneer is the one that's stuck around.

Travis Langness/SlashGear

Offering an upscale vibe, the Grand Wagoneer was — and remains — the luxurious family hauler of the Wagoneer bunch. It gets a new front fascia, some new exterior colors, and simplified trim levels. Its pricing reflects that it's on a mission to provide a premium driving experience, but it's still strong enough to tow a big trailer and large enough on the inside to transport even the biggest families. Jeep offered me the opportunity to test the newest Grand Wagoneer for a week, and having recently driven a few other full-size three-row family haulers, I thought it would be a great chance to see how these hefty rivals stack up next to each other. Plus, it's way less confusing now that there's just one Wagoneer in the mix.