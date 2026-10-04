4 EVs Quicker Than The Ford Mustang Mach-E

If you're a Ford enthusiast, you may have been shocked when the automaker dared to put the galloping pony badge on a family-friendly electric SUV, considering how the symbol has always represented speed, performance and the open road. If you get behind the wheel of the Mustang Mach-E, however, you'll realize it's more than a simple family hauler. It has a driving range of up to 320 miles, which makes road trips a breeze, but it can also go from 0 to 60 mph in 3.3 seconds.

The Mach-E offers many of the practicalities of an SUV, and it was awarded a Top Safety Pick+ designation from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), but it goes well beyond the typical crossover. The exterior styling is a nod to the Mustang's muscle-car roots, and it delivers near-instant torque and an exhilarating drive. While prices start at a reasonable $37,795, to get the best 0 to 60 performance, Mach-E buyers must select the pricier GT model and equip it with the Performance and Handling Package. The package alone adds an additional $3,495 to the price, bringing the MSRP to $53,395, plus destination and acquisition fees, for a total of about $56,000.

However, if you're looking for acceleration that glues you into the upholstery, there are several alternatives to this EV that rival and even exceed the Mach-E. Here are four options that are sure to impress.