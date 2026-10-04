4 EVs Quicker Than The Ford Mustang Mach-E
If you're a Ford enthusiast, you may have been shocked when the automaker dared to put the galloping pony badge on a family-friendly electric SUV, considering how the symbol has always represented speed, performance and the open road. If you get behind the wheel of the Mustang Mach-E, however, you'll realize it's more than a simple family hauler. It has a driving range of up to 320 miles, which makes road trips a breeze, but it can also go from 0 to 60 mph in 3.3 seconds.
The Mach-E offers many of the practicalities of an SUV, and it was awarded a Top Safety Pick+ designation from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), but it goes well beyond the typical crossover. The exterior styling is a nod to the Mustang's muscle-car roots, and it delivers near-instant torque and an exhilarating drive. While prices start at a reasonable $37,795, to get the best 0 to 60 performance, Mach-E buyers must select the pricier GT model and equip it with the Performance and Handling Package. The package alone adds an additional $3,495 to the price, bringing the MSRP to $53,395, plus destination and acquisition fees, for a total of about $56,000.
However, if you're looking for acceleration that glues you into the upholstery, there are several alternatives to this EV that rival and even exceed the Mach-E. Here are four options that are sure to impress.
2026 Hyundai IONIQ 5 N
Not to be confused with the standard IONIQ 5, the IONIQ 5 N is Hyundai's highest-performance electric sports car. It boasts up to 641 horsepower and can go from zero to 60 mph in 3.25 seconds. If you're simply seeking speed, the IONIQ 5 N is only 0.05 seconds faster than the Mustang Mach-E, but it's built as a performance vehicle and the price difference is minimal. The IONIQ 5 N is only sold in one trim and starts at $59,900 plus freight charges. That's only about $6,500 more than the Mach-E GT model.
The IONIQ 5 N has a driving range of about 221 miles, which falls short of the Mach-E, but buyers likely aren't considering the 5 N for a simple, everyday driver. You can add features such as N Drift Optimizer Pro with Beginner, Intermediate, Advanced, and Professional levels; N Pedal for throttle control; and N Torque Distribution, which allows drivers to customize how much torque is delivered to the front and rear wheels. Rear eLSD, or electrified LImited-Slip Differential, shifts up to 1,800 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque between the rear wheels to optimize cornering grip.
The 5 N comes with a built-in NACS port, allowing drivers to charge at Tesla Superchargers without an adaptor, going from a 10% charge to 80% in 30 minutes. The EV is equipped with Hyundai's SmartSense safety and convenience technology, and the automaker offers a 5-year, 60,000-mile limited warranty and a 10-year, 100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty.
2026 Tesla Model 3
Tesla is the best-selling EV brand in America. In the first half of 2026, the Model Y topped the charts, with the popular Model 3 scoring second place. Dubbed a sport sedan by Tesla, the Model 3 has an enticing starting price of $36,990, but if you want a 0 to 60 mph time that beats the Mustang Mach-E, the Performance model is the only option. This trim, priced at $54,990 at time of writing, puts out 510 horsepower and can go from 0 to 60 mph in 2.9 seconds.
The Model 3 Performance model offers Track Mode to maximize handling on closed-circuit tracks, and drivers can also customize regenerative braking and stability control. Lightweight wheels, performance-designed brakes and chassis, and the vehicle's design and carbon fiber spoiler all add to its elevated driving dynamics. The Performance model has a top speed of 163 mph and a driving range of 309 miles. At a Tesla Supercharger, you can add up to 162 miles of range in 15 minutes of charging.
The cabin offers ventilated sports seats, carbon fiber accents, and dual displays in the first and second rows for climate controls, Bluetooth connectivity and entertainment. Full Self-Driving (Supervised) is an optional upgrade that uses on-board cameras with 360-degree visibility to both drive and park the vehicle for you. You can schedule a demo before committing to a subscription, which costs an additional $99 per month.
2024 Lucid Air Sapphire
In 2024, Lucid sold the Air in several trims, including a new Sapphire model. The original MSRP of this trim was about $250,000. They were produced in limited numbers, however, so finding a used model is very difficult. At time of writing, there were no Sapphire models available on Lucid's own Certified Pre-Owned website.
If you're wondering about the six-figure price tag, it's not as much of a surprise when you learn that the Sapphire was the quickest EV Car & Driver had ever tested up to that point. The 2024 model has three electric motors with a combined 1,234 horsepower, and can go from zero to 60 mph in 1.89 seconds. The 2026 model available today offers the same specs, so if you can't get your hands on a used model and money is no option, the starting price still hovers at that $250,000 mark.
The Sapphire trim comes standard with all-wheel drive, and both used and new models have an impressive driving range of approximately 427 miles. The interior is modern and minimalist, with a 34-inch glass cockpit featuring digital displays. The 2024 model has four driving modes, including Smooth, Swift, Sapphire and Track, which pre-conditions the batteries. Track itself is then divided into another three sub-modes. Lucid also added high-performance carbon-ceramic brakes and a redesigned track-tuned suspension system with new dampers and bushings. If you opt for a new 2026 model, Lucid added access to the Tesla supercharger network and added new driver-assistance features.
2026 Rivian R1T
If you want to combine performance with utility, it's hard to beat the Rivian R1T all-electric pickup truck. Available in three trims, both the tri-motor Performance and the quad-motor Quad models offer faster zero to 60 mph times than the Ford Mach-E. The Performance trim has 850 horsepower and will make the sprint in 2.9 seconds, while the Quad model has 1,025 horsepower and shaves an additional 0.4 seconds off that time. For the fastest acceleration times, drivers must engage Launch Mode. Both models also beat the Mach-E GT when it comes to range, going an estimated 371 miles and 374 miles, respectively.
The MSRP for the Performance R1T is $100,990, while the Quad has a starting price of $115,900. U.S. News & World Report calls the R1T "supercar speedy" yet manageable, providing almost silent, near-instant torque. The regenerative braking system allows for one-pedal driving, and the adaptive air suspension keeps the ride smooth and seamless.
The R1T also offers some truly cool features, including an adjustable truck bed with a gooseneck tailgate hinge, built-in power outlets, and an integrated flashlight, and a built-in security system called Gear Guard with integrated 360-degree cameras to watch your gear.