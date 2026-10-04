5 New Milwaukee Jobsite Apparel Products That Will Keep You Warm This Winter
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When you're working in a manual labor field, every season has its unique frustrations. Winter can be especially problematic with its intense temperature drops. If you're going to be working outside during the cold season, you'll need the right jobsite apparel. It needs to be something that can keep you sufficiently warm without hindering your ability to lift, bend, twist, and otherwise move as your job demands. Since good apparel is such an important part of safe labor, hardware brands like Milwaukee create products to serve that particular sector in addition to their typical power tool offerings.
Milwaukee offers various cold weather apparel products, from straightforward hoodies and sherpa hats to more elaborate baselayers with built-in battery-powered warming technology. These products are readily available at many hardware retailers like Home Depot and Acme Tools, so if you're getting ready for another bitter winter outdoors, consider visiting your local store and trying a few things on.
Milwaukee GRIDIRON Flannel Shirt
Sometimes, it's just cold enough out to warrant something with long sleeves and a warm constitution, but not so warm as to require a full jacket. In such a circumstance, a good, sturdy shirt can make for a nice compromise, such as the Milwaukee GRIDIRON Flannel Shirt, available at Home Depot for $59.97 (or $49.88 when on sale).
This thick shirt is composed of 100% cotton and heavy fabric, giving it good all-purpose durability, plus some extra strength against strong winds. Its high-wear zones, like the pockets and cuffs, are reinforced with double stitching and canvas material, so they won't wear out nearly as quickly as they would on an ordinary shirt.
The sleeves have two-button adjustable cuffs for a more comfortable fit with gloves, and there are double-stitched pockets on the chest for some extra storage convenience. There's even a drop-tail hem on the back to give you a little extra coverage and keep your back from being exposed when you raise your arms. The flannel shirt comes in sizes ranging from small to 3XL and is available in gray and green.
Milwaukee Sherpa-Lined Hat
As nice as heated hoodies can be, they're not to everyone's preference, especially if you're working on a particularly windy day and it keeps getting blown back. When the cold gets more intense, you need a little something extra to protect your head and ears from the elements. This is why a nice, warm hat is considered a staple of any proper winter ensemble, with one particular option being the Milwaukee Sherpa-Lined Hat, available from Acme Tools for $39.99.
This brimmed work hat consists of a heavy-duty outer shell, which is resistant to water, wind, and abrasion. On the inside is a layer of heavy-duty, high-pile sherpa material, which will help to keep your head nice and warm. The sides of the hat have foldable flaps you can use to keep your ears covered like earmuffs, or you can fold them up to keep your hearing clear. Additionally, the hat has a moisture-wicking sweatband, which helps keep dripping sweat out of your eyes and face while you're hard at work. The hat is available in small/medium and large/extra large, and it comes in your choice of black, green, and khaki.
Milwaukee Heated Merino Wool Baselayer Crew Neck
One reason some people like winter is that, compared to summer, where you can only take so many layers off, you can always add more layers to stave off the cold. Of course, when you're engaged in manual labor, adding more layers presents the risk of gradually limiting your range of movement. If you're going to play the layering game, you need a good baselayer that will keep you nice and toasty without being constricting. For that, Milwaukee offers a Heated Baselayer Crew Neck, and it's available at Home Depot for $199.99.
This blended polyester and merino wool crew neck shirt is equipped with Milwaukee's proprietary Hexon heat technology. It provides electrically powered heat via two heating zones located on the chest and upper back, managed via an included 2.5Ah battery pack, which you can charge with a USB-C cable. It's controlled via the small switch on the front, though you can also pair it to your smartphone with the Heated Gear app so you don't have to take your coat off every time you want to adjust it.
The shirt is rated for eight hours of continuous heating on the low setting, four hours on medium, and two hours on high. You can run it through the washer and dryer if you take the components out. It comes in sizes ranging from small to 3XL, though Milwaukee recommends going a size up if you want a more relaxed fit.
Milwaukee Heated Merino Wool Baselayer Pants
Building your optimal winter fit isn't just about picking upper-body clothing. You also need good lower-body selections, including warm, sturdy pants and a separate baselayer to keep your legs and thighs from turning into giant popsicles. If you've already got a good baselayer for your upper body, you can pair it with the Milwaukee Heated Baselayer Pants, available at Home Depot for $199.99.
These baselayer pants are made of the same combination of polyester and merino wool as the crew neck, providing warmth, comfort, flexibility, and easy layering. They also have an elastic stretch waistband that helps them stay firmly up and around your waist.
They're also equipped with Hexon heating technology, with heating pads located in the thighs and seat of the pants to keep you warm. They come with their own battery and charger, rated for the same runtimes as the crew neck (from eight hours to two hours), and the same safety in the washer and dryer so long as you remember to take the components out.
Milwaukee M12 Shirt Jacket
Winter survival, and especially winter labor, universally demands one thing: a warm jacket. A good jacket can serve you well for years in a multitude of scenarios, work-related or otherwise. If you've already invested in various heated gadgets, you might as well go all the way with the Milwaukee M12 Shirt Jacket, available at Home Depot for $219.99.
This lightweight polyester shirt jacket, like the baselayers, is equipped with Hexon heating. The difference is that, rather than the app-enabled Heated Gear battery and charger, this jacket comes with a Redlithium M12 battery pack. That's the same one used in some of Milwaukee's portable power tools, which means you could use those packs to power it if you've already got some spares.
Milwaukee's latest jacket has heating zones in the pockets and back, and a DWR finish that helps it stay resistant to wind and light rain. Its pockets are reinforced for safely storing small accessories and implements, and it also sports adjustable snap cuffs for a comfortable fit with your preferred pair of work gloves. The jacket is rated to run for eight hours on the lowest setting, four on medium, and two on high, all managed with the onboard switch. It comes in sizes ranging from small to 3XL and is available in khaki, green, and blue.