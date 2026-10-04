5 New Milwaukee Jobsite Apparel Products That Will Keep You Warm This Winter

One reason some people like winter is that, compared to summer, where you can only take so many layers off, you can always add more layers to stave off the cold. Of course, when you're engaged in manual labor, adding more layers presents the risk of gradually limiting your range of movement. If you're going to play the layering game, you need a good baselayer that will keep you nice and toasty without being constricting. For that, Milwaukee offers a Heated Baselayer Crew Neck, and it's available at Home Depot for $199.99.

This blended polyester and merino wool crew neck shirt is equipped with Milwaukee's proprietary Hexon heat technology. It provides electrically powered heat via two heating zones located on the chest and upper back, managed via an included 2.5Ah battery pack, which you can charge with a USB-C cable. It's controlled via the small switch on the front, though you can also pair it to your smartphone with the Heated Gear app so you don't have to take your coat off every time you want to adjust it.

The shirt is rated for eight hours of continuous heating on the low setting, four hours on medium, and two hours on high. You can run it through the washer and dryer if you take the components out. It comes in sizes ranging from small to 3XL, though Milwaukee recommends going a size up if you want a more relaxed fit.