Milwaukee Heated Hoodie: How Long Does It Last & How Much Does It Cost?
The Milwaukee brand is dedicated to tools first and foremost, providing users with everything from drills to nailers to blowers across its wide catalog. Throughout the years, the brand has proven itself in other arenas as well. For example, the Milwaukee Packout storage system has come along to keep one's tools and hardware organized while making equipment more mobile. The company has also dipped its toe into the apparel pool, offering clothing for those in need of tough, capable gear on the job. Speaking specifically to its winter gear, Milwaukee is widely regarded as one of the best of the major heated jacket brands, and it has expanded such efforts beyond just jackets.
Alongside Milwaukee's bevy of heated jackets and vests is the Milwaukee M12 heated hoodie, which seeks to combine increased warmth with mobility on the jobsite. It features heat zones on the back and chest that warm the wearer up with an attached M12 battery. They warm up at three levels, high, medium, and low, which all last for different runtimes. The high setting will heat you for two hours, the medium for four, and low for eight before needing to recharge the battery. Naturally, a garment with such abilities isn't cheap, with it costing around $130 at retail, though this may fluctuate depending on where you choose to buy.
That's no small amount of money to drop on a hoodie, heated or otherwise. Thus, one has to ask, is it worth such a cost? Here's what those who've purchased it have to say about it.
How Milwaukee customers feel about the heated hoodie
Along with Milwaukee's other products to keep you warm while working in the cold, the M12 heated hoodie has been up for sale for some time now. For those who've given it a go, it seems to be a solid purchase, with it currently holding a 4.2 out of five star rating on its Milwaukee product listing. As one would expect, there are plenty of customer reviews focused on the hoodie's heating ability. Several folks, including Milwaukee customer You're cold ? Ha, have reported it heating up quickly and getting the job done in terms of warming them up. Some, like user JCER, even pointed out that it's a perfectly serviceable hoodie when it comes to warmth even without the heat element turned on.
A point that has come up repeatedly among supporters of this hoodie is its versatility. While it gets the job done in the winter, it can be quite handy in the fall, too. On chilly mornings, heat it up, and once the sun comes out in the afternoon and warms things up a bit, the heat can be turned down. The longevity of this hoodie in terms of function and battery life is commendable, too, as Milwaukee website reviewer Banana bird wrote, "Have had one for almost 2 years now, still works great. [R]uns for about 7 hours with one of the 6.0 batteries and the pair i have will run me for an entire day."
These highlighted Milwaukee customers and many more seem to stand by the M12 heated hoodie. Still, whether it's a worthwhile $130 buy for you is up to your own interpretation.