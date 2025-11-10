Milwaukee Heated Hoodie: How Long Does It Last & How Much Does It Cost?

The Milwaukee brand is dedicated to tools first and foremost, providing users with everything from drills to nailers to blowers across its wide catalog. Throughout the years, the brand has proven itself in other arenas as well. For example, the Milwaukee Packout storage system has come along to keep one's tools and hardware organized while making equipment more mobile. The company has also dipped its toe into the apparel pool, offering clothing for those in need of tough, capable gear on the job. Speaking specifically to its winter gear, Milwaukee is widely regarded as one of the best of the major heated jacket brands, and it has expanded such efforts beyond just jackets.

Alongside Milwaukee's bevy of heated jackets and vests is the Milwaukee M12 heated hoodie, which seeks to combine increased warmth with mobility on the jobsite. It features heat zones on the back and chest that warm the wearer up with an attached M12 battery. They warm up at three levels, high, medium, and low, which all last for different runtimes. The high setting will heat you for two hours, the medium for four, and low for eight before needing to recharge the battery. Naturally, a garment with such abilities isn't cheap, with it costing around $130 at retail, though this may fluctuate depending on where you choose to buy.

That's no small amount of money to drop on a hoodie, heated or otherwise. Thus, one has to ask, is it worth such a cost? Here's what those who've purchased it have to say about it.