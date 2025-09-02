What Does The Button On A Milwaukee Heated Jacket Do?
Milwaukee Heated Gear is a smart way to keep yourself warm and productive in the cold without the need for many bulky layers. The brand's heated jackets, hoodies, vests, and gloves keep you cozy with the help of carbon fiber heating elements powered by Milwaukee's rechargeable M12 Redlithium batteries. And if you keep it on low, you can get up to 12 hours of warmth out of these things. That is, if you know what the button does. It's small, but it's powerful. Press it, and the button activates the heat. Press it some more, and you can adjust the heat settings.
Most Milwaukee heated jackets place the button on the upper left chest area for easy access. In some models, such as multi-zone jackets, buttons might be placed inside the lining instead. No matter where it's at on your jacket, just press and hold it to activate the heat. From there, you can cycle through different temperature settings with another tap or two.
Heat settings on a Milwaukee heated jacket
Once you press and hold the power button for a couple of seconds, the Milwaukee Heated Jacket automatically turns on at the High setting. On High, all three LED bars will illuminate red. But you might not want High. You may only need a little warmth, or you might want the battery to last all day. To adjust the temperature, just tap the button again. Each additional press will cycle through the three available heat levels: High (three red bars), Medium (two red bars), and Low (one red bar).
If your Milwaukee heated jacket has multiple heating zones, you'll have zone-specific buttons that power the chest, back, and pocket heaters independently. Luckily, it's not any more complicated than a heated jacket with only one heating zone. Pressing the button will power its zone on or off and cycle through its heat levels. It's the same with Milwaukee heated vests and hoodies. Press the button to turn the heating element on, then press it however many times you'd like to cycle through the different heat levels and find your ideal temperature (like some sort of work site Goldilocks). In the chillier months, you'll be glad you know what that button does.