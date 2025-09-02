What Does The Button On A Milwaukee Heated Jacket Do?

Milwaukee Heated Gear is a smart way to keep yourself warm and productive in the cold without the need for many bulky layers. The brand's heated jackets, hoodies, vests, and gloves keep you cozy with the help of carbon fiber heating elements powered by Milwaukee's rechargeable M12 Redlithium batteries. And if you keep it on low, you can get up to 12 hours of warmth out of these things. That is, if you know what the button does. It's small, but it's powerful. Press it, and the button activates the heat. Press it some more, and you can adjust the heat settings.

Most Milwaukee heated jackets place the button on the upper left chest area for easy access. In some models, such as multi-zone jackets, buttons might be placed inside the lining instead. No matter where it's at on your jacket, just press and hold it to activate the heat. From there, you can cycle through different temperature settings with another tap or two.