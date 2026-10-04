5 New Laptops Coming Out Soon That Might Be Worth The Wait

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If you're in the market for a new laptop, it might be tempting to simply buy whatever looks best at the moment. However, you could be making a mistake by just getting whatever is already on the market. Especially now, after the conclusion of various major tech events, including CES, Computex, and IFA. At these events, we saw various companies announce a slew of new products. For example, Anker announced new products, and as you might have also guessed, major laptop manufacturers didn't disappoint, with many of them revealing new models and some giving us a peek at concept devices.

Some of the models announced at these events have yet to hit shelves and are slated to arrive soon. However, not every model that's scheduled to hit the market is worth waiting for. That said, there are a few upcoming laptops that could make holding off on your purchase worthwhile. Let's discuss some interesting laptop models that haven't been released yet and are scheduled to hit the market soon, which might be worth the wait based on the details we know so far.