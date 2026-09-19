5 Tech Brands Trying To Compete With Apple's MacBook Neo

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Amid the ongoing silicon crisis that has led prices of consumer gadgets to rise, Apple introduced the MacBook Neo, its cheapest laptop ever. The MacBook Neo was first announced at a starting price of $599 for the 256 GB model, and $699 for the 512 GB variant. Although Apple hiked its gadget prices in July in response to the memory crisis by adding an extra $100 to each variant of the Neo, it still remains the cheapest MacBook model you can buy brand new. The MacBook Neo features a 13-inch IPS display, 8 GB of memory, 256 or 512 GB of storage, a 36.5 Wh battery, and a 1080p webcam in a lightweight 2.7 lbs package.

With Apple finally taking a stab at the entry-level laptop market, it was only a matter of time before other major laptop manufacturers were forced to step up their game to try and take on the Neo. Because of its affordable sticker price, the MacBook Neo is simply a product that other tech companies couldn't afford to ignore. Indeed, barely a few months after its launch, several tech brands have responded by introducing different laptops in an attempt to compete.

If you're in the market for a cheap laptop, there are quite a number of alternatives that you can consider. To identify these five tech brands trying to compete with the MacBook Neo, we've done our research by digging through manufacturer websites and news sites to find companies that have launched models that directly target Apple's cheapest laptop.