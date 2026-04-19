4 Laptops That Are Cheaper Than The MacBook Neo And Also Have Better Specs

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The MacBook has always enjoyed praise for its premium build quality and, in recent years, for its top-tier performance and stellar battery life, too. However, it's also never exactly been a budget-friendly option, with the entry-level MacBook Air hovering around the $1,000 price point. Older, discounted models typically sell very well, but they don't get you the bragging rights of being the newest. Well, that changed when Apple launched the MacBook Neo, at nearly half the price of the MacBook Air.

For $600, you get construction that's almost indistinguishable from the more expensive laptops that Apple sells. The MacBook Neo has a bright display, an excellent trackpad, and a 1080p FaceTime camera. Paired with macOS, which inarguably offers a comparatively cleaner and less bloated experience than Windows, it wasn't a surprise when Apple CEO, Tim Cook, announced that the company had its most profitable launch week ever for its Mac lineup.

The Neo achieves its budget-friendly price by cutting a few corners. For starters, it offers only 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage with the base variant. Though users haven't reported lackluster performance, it's still a pretty restrictive configuration by modern standards — especially considering it's not upgradable. If the Neo's specifications don't cut it for you, and you're okay with a less premium experience overall, here are a handful of Windows laptops you can choose from that undercut Apple's offering while packing in more horsepower. You can find more about our methodology at the end of this read.