17 Bosch Home Improvement Products You Didn't Realize Existed
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Finding the right tool for a job can be a challenge, and there are a lot of items you can grab while you're shopping for a project when you're looking around at Bosch. There is a wide assortment of things that you can pick up from this company, and even more things you may not know they have available in their catalog, and things you may not know about it, such as the differences between its blue and green power tools.
We've gone through Bosch's website to find some of the things that many people may not have known existed that you can buy right now. These items vary, from practical tools for home improvement projects or job sites, radios, mixers, voltage testers, transport dollies, and much more.
Here are 17 things from Bosch that you may not have realized existed and that you can use for home improvement projects.
9-inch drywall sander kit
If you've ever had to sand drywall on ceilings or walls, the right tool makes a big difference and makes the job much easier. You can grab Bosch's 9-inch drywall sander kit, which makes it far more accessible to tackle drywall mud and plaster when you're working on a wall or ceiling job.
The device head uses an orbital sander to work across the drywall surface. You can use the device in two modes: wall-sanding when you're working immediately in front of you and ceiling-suction for when you have work over your head. The ceiling-suction makes it easier to carry the device, and there's an extension pole to make it easier to work in hard-to-reach locations. You can operate everything from the handle using one hand, allowing you to quickly adjust the sander's speed without having to pause your work. You can get it on Amazon for $575.
18V hybrid area light
Good lighting can make life much easier, and Bosch offers a helpful tool you may not have noticed while browsing their products. It's the 18V hybrid area light that you can place next to you at a workstation or hang on a hook at a worksite. You can direct the light to illuminate 360 degrees, 180 degrees, or focus it in a particular direction to the left or right, where it projects 7,500 lumens on a low, medium, and high brightness setting, similar to these Milwaukee tools that you can use to brighten up a worksite.
You can adjust all of these settings on the base, curating the light for your nights. Additionally, the base also acts as a charging component, allowing you to connect anything with a USB-C charging port for your smartphone or other devices you have at a worksite. You can get it from Acme Tools for $349.
18V Compact Jobsite Radio
A good way to pass time on any worksite is to have music playing in the background. It's easy to feel tense about bringing a speaker to one, given how much debris flies around these areas, but Bosch has the 18V compact jobsite radio as a viable option. It's designed to be dust- and moisture-resistant, can hang from a nearby hook, and comes with powerful speakers to play alongside the typical noises you'll hear while you're working, similar to the other Bluetooth jobsite radios we recommend.
Additionally, Bluetooth 5.0 compatibility lets you bring your smartphone up to 100 feet away or play anything from AM and FM radio stations. It works off a wireless battery, but you can plug it in when it starts to run low. It's available for $189.99 from Tool Mart.
5/8-inch Mixer
Concrete and mud mixing can be extremely laborious tasks for you to do at a jobsite or for any home project that you're planning to do. Doing it by hand can take a lot out of you, but a good workaround is a hand mixer, such as Bosch's ⅝-inch corded mixer. It comes with a 9.0-amp motor that can apply heavy torque and spin for any mixing materials you're working with, such as cement plaster or epoxy resin. The device comes with variable speeds so you can control how fast you want the device to work on your mixing material and maintain control with a two-finger trigger.
The mixer has a 360-degree rotatable D handle, so you can adjust how you hold it while you work. You are partially limited to an eight-foot cord when using it and have to remain close to an outlet. You can get it for $159 from Amazon.
18V 20 oz. caulk and adhesive gun
If you want to speed up caulking multiple joints and sensitive areas in a bathroom, kitchen, or around windows, Bosch's caulk and adhesive gun can help. It's designed for you to place the caulk or adhesive inside the tube and apply it at a much quicker pace than if you were to rely on squeezing from a tube. It weighs less than five pounds, meaning you won't be too fatigued from carrying and using it.
The device comes with nine different speeds for you to use, optimizing how quickly it goes down, and it has a variable-speed trigger to ensure the bead size matches the others you've already put down. There's also an auto-reverse feature to ensure you don't drip any material out or cause an overflow, and a lockout switch to make sure the trigger doesn't go off by accident. You can use it with 10 and 13 oz. tubes, or with 10, 13, and 20-oz. sausage packs, depending on what you're using for the job. You can get the caulk and adhesive gun from Amazon for $315.
14-gallon dust extractor
Clearing out dust and making sure it's properly removed is an important task, regardless of whether you're doing it for a workshop, taking care of it in your garage, or clearing it up after completing a small project. A tool you might have missed at Bosch is the 14-gallon dust extractor, capable of picking up large piles of dust and debris that get left behind. The extractor's vacuum comes with 150 CFM and has a 97 in static water lift to pick up plenty of material in a short amount of time, or when attached to other tools. When you want to swap nozzles to pick up different materials, all are available in the onboard storage area, ensuring they're always in reach.
The interior has a fleece filter bag to protect it from abrasive material that could cause damage, and a wet-vacuuming water sensor that shuts it off when water exceeds safe levels, protecting the motor. You can get this dust extractor from Lowes for $799.
12V max 3-inch angle grinder
If you're looking for a mini tool to keep on hand, the 12V max 3-inch angle grinder might be a good option. It's not too often you find a one-handed angle grinder, but it could be a choice if you're trying to complete a smaller job or want to have it around your home. Weighing less than two pounds, the motor can produce 19,500 RPM, allowing this tool to cut through metal, wood, tile, strut, and more. If you're wondering if you should use a cut-off tool or an angle grinder for a job, we can explain the difference.
Because of its small size, expect to use it in small and tight spaces, allowing you to take it with you in places you might not bring other, larger tools, as this angle grinder is just barely over seven inches long. When you want to swap blade types, a small wrench on the side lets you remove it with a few twists, so you can cut different materials in minutes. You can get it from Acme Tools for $179.
18V blower
A good way to clean up tools and wipe down job sites is with a blower, but you don't want to use one that's too large or is difficult to carry around. A compact tool that's easy to miss from Bosch is the 18V blower, a device that's less than 21 inches long, less than two and a half pounds, and capable of producing 13,500 to 17,000 RPM from its dual motor. It's a blower that can move 71 CFM at a top air speed of 167 MPH, allowing it to work quickly to clear away dust and debris from a tool, a hard surface, or a small work area.
There are four different nozzles you can use depending on the job you want to do. As a compact device, you want to use it for accurate, quick jobs, as you can expect to use the device for eight minutes on its low speed or three and a half minutes on its highest speed before needing to charge and swap the battery. You can get the 18V blower from Acme Tools for $125.
Non-contact voltage tester with flashlight
Messing with electricity, outlets, and anything involving wires will always be dangerous, regardless of whether you're working on a small project at home or on a large worksite. Making sure you're safe is essential, and you can use Bosch's non-contact voltage tester. It's a device that barely weighs anything and is a little over six inches long and a little over an inch thick, making it easy to carry around in your pocket or clip on your belt.
When you place the tip against a live wire or a location where there could be electricity, the device lights up to quickly show if it's live or not, or a third color to indicate there's a small amount of voltage coming from that spot, capable of detecting 24 to 1,000 volts. If you're having trouble seeing, the voltage tester includes a flashlight, so you don't need a headlamp or flashlight to find wires. You can get it from Amazon for $47.
Self-leveling cross-line laser
Accuracy matters on every home improvement or worksite job, and a good way to work as efficiently as possible is to use a level. Bosch offers a self-leveling cross-line laser: an easy-to-use leveling laser with horizontal and vertical lines that extend up to 50 feet and deliver accurate measurements within ⅛ of an inch up to 33 feet. You can use the lasers simultaneously or together, depending on your project. It's important to note that the cross-line laser uses a red laser, not a green laser, as there is a difference.
If none of those angles work for what you're doing, there's a manual mode that you can adjust using those lasers before locking them into place. When you set the level down, there's a smart pendulum system in the base that notices if the laser is not level and out of place, self-leveling for you. This device also comes with a magnetic mounting bracket you can use to hang it on a wall for larger projects. You can get the self-leveling cross-line laser from Lowes for $159.
6-inch Random orbit sander
When you need to sand down a piece of wood, metal, or plastic quickly, a random orbit sander is your best option. You can get the Bosch 6-inch random orbit sander, which has a brushless motor that can produce 5,000 to 10,000 RPM on the disc while you use it to heavily sand down a particular area. The orbital motion is 3⁄16-inch, allowing it to remove more material from the pieces you want to clean up. The device does have variable speed control, allowing you to adjust how quickly you want the disc to move while you're using it. You can find the button on the back of the disc, making it easy to adjust while it's on.
You'll find that it comes with a backguard to protect you from any flying debris that it could fling back while it's in use. The pad is removable if it does hinder your work, along with the dust collector you can use to clean up any debris it brushes off. The random orbit sander is available for $389 from Acme Tools, and yes, there is a difference between an orbital sander and a random orbit sander.
18V colt palm router
For light-duty trimming on your woodworking projects, you can use the 18V brushless Colt palm router. It's a one-handed woodworking device that you can get from Bosch that gives you more control over the smaller details of a piece of lumber you're using for a project. The brushless motor produces 1.39 peak horsepower, with 10,000 to 30,000 RPM at the bottom as you make your cuts. Before you start, you can adjust the precision of your cuts to ¹⁄₆₄ of an inch increments, with a 1 to 11⁄32 inch maximum depth.
There's a variable speed adjustment dial on the side that you can use during operation, changing the speed as you work. Since it works with multiple bits, you can swap them out with small tools to use the ideal one for each section of your work, and you can attach a vacuum to the side to collect dust and wood chips as you cut. You can get the Bosch palm router from Lowes for $239.
18V pole chainsaw
Clearing away and cutting down large branches can be dangerous work, unless you have a suitable tool to help you get the job done without having to leave the ground. A less notable tool at Bosch that you can get to trim up your yard is the 18V 10-inch pole chainsaw, capable of reaching faraway branches and trimming hard-to-reach places or hedges you might find throughout your yard. The polesaw is almost eight feet long and allows you to extend it up to 10 feet away. The 10-inch saw on this device has a 25.2 feet-per-second chain speed, capable of slicing through thick branches, with low vibration in your hands.
You can operate everything on the base of the device to reach up and perform your trimming, change the speed, and use the extension pole. You can expect to perform at least 124 cuts through a standard 4x4 piece of wood. You can get this pole chainsaw from Acme Tools for $285.
1/4-inch hex screwgun
If you're looking for a tool to quickly and accurately place screws into drywall or any wood, a hex screwgun is a good idea to get it done effectively. There's one you can get from Bosch: the 18V brushless ¼-inch hex screwgun, capable of going up to 4,500 RPM, and it has a variable-speed trigger you can adjust as you work. You'll be able to drive drywall screws into sheetrock, gypsum board, and metal, or you can use it on wood studs. If you need to reverse out a screw, it comes with a retractable depth gauge, meaning you won't have to remove the cone to do this.
When you're driving the same screw depth across multiple sections, a lock-on switch ensures you always do the same thing. There's also a light at the end to help you see everything before you apply the screw. The ¼-inch hex screwgun is available from Acme Tools for $189.
18V cut-out tool
Cutting through drywall for electrical boxes or lighting cans is tricky, and many traditional tools require you to use a manual option. However, there's an 18V cordless drywall cut-out tool from Bosch that you can use to cut the time down considerably, especially if you're making multiple cuts. The device allows you to cut straight into a drywall piece, with a motor that moves the blade at 30,000 RPM, although it has a variable speed and adjustable depth placement, allowing you to use it for multiple types of jobs.
You can expect to cut through 300 linear feet on a single battery charge, and it comes with a dust guard that attaches to a vacuum to pick up any dust that comes off while you work. It also has a built-in LED for illuminating particularly dark sections of drywall while you work. You can get it for $169 from Acme Tools.
Transport dolly
Carrying around heavy equipment or moving it from place to place can be dangerous. If you don't want to do it manually, Bosch has an effective tool to help make this process easier: a heavy-duty transport dolly. It's a small flatbed dolly made from heavy-duty plastic with four wheels that you can use to place multiple items on top of it, making it easier to ferry them around.
The design of the transport works with L-BOXX that can stack on top of it, and it works with L-BOXX-1, 2, 3, 4, 3D, and 1A models. The rubber-wrapped wheels should make it easier on your back when moving heavy objects between job sites or in your home, especially for those with back pain. It's available from Acme Tools for $95.
18V Handheld vacuum cleaner
If you're looking for a compact cleaning device to clear up an area after work, or to have somewhere in your workshop, Bosch has the 18V handheld vacuum cleaner with five attachments. The vacuum weighs less than three pounds, making it easy to carry around a workshop and move between stations as you work.
The vacuum produces up to 21.2 CFM on its 18V motor and can handle multiple types of debris, including fine dust. It comes with a transparent container so you can quickly see how full it is before you need to dump it. You can expect to use it for seven minutes per amp-hour on your battery, meaning you can use it for 42 minutes on a 6.0 Ah battery before charging it or swapping it out for a fresh one. You can get the handheld vacuum, with the attachments, for $159 from Acme Tools.