17 Bosch Home Improvement Products You Didn't Realize Existed

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Finding the right tool for a job can be a challenge, and there are a lot of items you can grab while you're shopping for a project when you're looking around at Bosch. There is a wide assortment of things that you can pick up from this company, and even more things you may not know they have available in their catalog, and things you may not know about it, such as the differences between its blue and green power tools.

We've gone through Bosch's website to find some of the things that many people may not have known existed that you can buy right now. These items vary, from practical tools for home improvement projects or job sites, radios, mixers, voltage testers, transport dollies, and much more.

Here are 17 things from Bosch that you may not have realized existed and that you can use for home improvement projects.