What's The Difference Between Blue And Green Bosch Power Tools?

The shelves of any major tool retailer are filled with products from a long list of different brands, most of which have their own distinctive color schemes. For example, there's no mistaking Milwaukee's distinctive red tools, while Ryobi uses a shade of luminous green, having switched from blue in the 2000s. DeWalt tools, meanwhile, are easy to spot thanks to their yellow and black color scheme.

In many cases, these tool brand color schemes are the same globally. However, Bosch does things a little differently from most other big brands. In the U.S., major retailers like Lowe's and Home Depot exclusively stock blue Bosch tools, but anyone who's searched for Bosch tool reviews online might have come across a line of green Bosch tools instead.

These green Bosch tools aren't fake, nor are they blue tools in a different color. Bosch actually makes two separate lines of tools: blue tools are designed to appeal to professional users, while green tools are aimed at DIYers. These green tools are available in many markets globally, including in Europe, various parts of Asia, Africa, and Australia, but they're not officially sold in the U.S. Bosch's blue tools have a wider range of safety and convenience features, more comprehensive warranties, and, in some cases, better performance than its green tools. Meanwhile, its green tool line includes a wider range of homeowner-oriented offerings that are usually cheaper than blue Bosch tools.