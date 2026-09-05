5 Bosch Tools That Can Come In Handy For Homeowners
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Being a homeowner comes with several perks, from having large amounts of space to do what you like to having a potentially profitable investment for when you retire. However, owning a home also comes with many responsibilities, and that investment won't be very profitable if your home falls into disrepair, after all. This is why every homeowner needs to have a few assorted tools handy to take care of any occasional problems.
The Bosch brand is a regular face at your local hardware store like Lowe's or online retailers like Acme Tools, and it offers a healthy variety of both heavier-duty tools for professional workers and lighter-duty implements that anyone could make good use of. These Bosch tools may prove valuable for keeping your home in top shape, not to mention engaging in the occasional bout of D.I.Y. like making your own furniture or decorations to ensure your home is not only functional but meets your personal standards of aesthetics. Plus, some of them are less than $200, which is always nice.
Bosch 12V Max 3/8 Inch Drill/Driver
Whether a little bungalow or a massive mansion, there's a particular type of tool that absolutely everyone should have on standby in the garage: a good, reliable power drill. You never know when you'll need to fasten or unfasten screws, or make pilot holes for new furniture and D.I.Y. projects. Having a power drill is a lot more convenient than trying to use a hand screwdriver. If you need a starter drill, the Bosch 12V Max ⅜ Inch Drill/Driver is an option, and it's available from Acme Tools for $125.
This everyday drill/driver features a compact housing, which has a 1,300 RPM motor that can handle most household fastening and drilling jobs. Its two-speed transmission can utilize all of that motor power at max speed, or crank things down to a milder 0-350 RPM, with 21 clutch settings for setting your preferred level of torque. There's also a built-in LED light in the grip to help illuminate your work if you're in a dark room or cramped space.
Bosch 12V Max LED Worklight
Speaking of dark rooms, if you've just stepped into your new home for the first time, there's definitely going to be no shortage of darkness you'll have to navigate to get things set up. Even after that, you never know when your home will experience a random blackout. In both situations, you'd do well to have a standing source of bright light that isn't just your smartphone or a flashlight. For lighting purposes, the Bosch 12V Max LED Worklight is available at Lowe's for $71.98.
This little lighting brick consists of 10 high-intensity LED bulbs, providing a wide spread of up to 330 lumens of illumination. It can run continuously for up to 12 hours on a single 4.0Ah battery pack, or potentially more than that if you make use of its built-in dimming function. Its stand allows the light to bend up to 200 degrees, but it also has a built-in carabiner and magnets for hanging it from a hook or metal surfaces. If you happen to have a tripod, you can also screw it on using the built-in quarter-inch screw thread.
Bosch 12V Max EC Brushless Starlock Oscillating Multi-Tool
The mildly annoying thing about being a homeowner is that you never know exactly what kind of hardware headache could crop up, nor when. Every time something needs to get fixed, it's another trudge off to the hardware store to get another tool. Rather than adding a bunch of single-use tools to an ever-growing box, you might be able to save some time by starting with a tool that can handle a few different types of jobs. For multi-purpose needs, the Bosch 12V Brushless Oscillating Multi-Tool is available at Acme Tools for $125.
As with most multi-tools, this implement can serve a variety of purposes around the house and garage, including removing rust from old metalwork, sanding down furniture and wooden D.I.Y. projects, raking out grout, pulling up old carpet, and more. This tool has a 2.8-degree oscillating arc and a variable speed dial that can produce oscillations per minute ranging from 5,000 to 20,000. You do need to buy blades and sanding pads separately, but there is a magnet in the mount that makes changing them out a little simpler.
Bosch ProFactor 18V Blower
Caring for your home isn't just about keeping the inside looking nice, it's also about what's on the outside. Specifically, if you have a garage and a yard, both are magnets for dust and dead leaves, which can be minor health hazards and just generally unpleasant to look at. It would certainly help to have a good broom handy, but if you need to move a lot of particulates in a hurry, you'd want a blower like the Bosch ProFactor 18V Blower, available at Lowe's for $249.
This mid-sized blower is ideal for cleaning up autumn leaves and removing dust and cobwebs from your garage. Woodworking D.I.Y.ers may also use it to get rid of accumulated sawdust from their personal workshop. Its brushless motors delivers up to 450 CFM and 123 MPH of air speed, regulated via the speed control wheel and trigger-lock on button for consistent performance. This blower's noise level is rated at 64 decibels, approximately the same level of noise as a hairdryer, so hopefully, it won't bother the neighbors too much while in use.
Bosch 24 Inch Digital Level
It's fun to decorate the rooms in your home with new furniture like shelves to display your favorite knick-knacks. However, if you're going to put up a shelf, it's vital that you get it as close to level flatness as possible, lest those favorite knick-knacks take an unscheduled trip to the floor from a sudden jostle. Bosch sells various laser-based measurement tools, though some of these don't have the best reputation. As such, it's best to opt for something simpler, like the Bosch 24 Inch Digital Level, available from Acme Tools for $196.99.
Rather than relying exclusively on the traditional measurement bubble, this level combines that old trick with a digital display, letting you know exactly how flat a surface is in degrees, percent, or feet and inches. This display automatically flips when the level is upside down, making it easier to read wherever you put it down. It provides an audible tone when you reach flat level or a 90-degree angle. If you're trying to match levels between surfaces, you can also use the copy button to quickly transfer target values without having to recalibrate.