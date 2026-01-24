5 Bosch Power Tools Users Say You Should Steer Clear Of

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Bosch is one of the more prominent tool brands that you're likely to find at your local hardware store. Founded in 1886 by Robert Bosch, the manufacturer has been making tools for over a century and is widely regarded as a high-end professional brand that's known for the durability and performance of its tools. Bosch has since grown into a world market leader for power tools and accessories, launching over 100 new tools every single year. That's quite an impressive output, but you might find that not every tool the company releases is a winner.

While Bosch is widely regarded as one of the best power tool brands on the market, and it has certainly earned an impressive reputation for customer satisfaction over the decades, it isn't always wise to blindly assume that every tool from a good brand is of equal quality. Even the best power tool manufacturers have been known to miss the mark now and then.

There are a handful of tools that the company has made that have left customers less than satisfied due to issues regarding build quality, features, and performance. Some of these issues may be relatively minor, while others can be outright dealbreakers for some people. Most Bosch tools are highly regarded by users, but even so, it's worth taking a look at the tools that have been less well-received. That way, potential buyers can get a better idea about which of these tools are best avoided.