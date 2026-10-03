6 Of The Best Refrigerators You Can Buy For Under $1,500 In 2026
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Most people's kitchens are filled with a range of appliances, and some are inevitably more useful than others. Plenty of those people could point to an appliance they bought and never used as much as they intended, and likewise, they might also have an unconventional kitchen appliance or two that turned out to be unexpectedly useful. Rank all of those appliances from least useful to most useful, and a small handful will almost always come out on top. Sitting right at the very top is likely to be the refrigerator.
Buyers with big budgets have the widest range of options and could even splash out on an incredibly expensive, range-topping refrigerator if they choose. Anyone on a smaller budget still has plenty of options, since most major brands offer several refrigerator models under $1,500. These six top picks all receive strong reviews, making them a safe choice if you're in the market for a new refrigerator in 2026.
GE GTS22KGNRWW
Although GE refrigerators aren't without their problems, the brand's best models still receive positive reviews from experts. Testers at RTINGS highlighted the GE GTS22KGNRWW as a particularly good buy, noting that it kept items at a mostly uniform temperature and offered plenty of interior space for stashing groceries. The outlet also praised the refrigerator's built-in ice maker and noted that it performed well in its produce-preservation testing.
The 21.9 cubic-foot top-freezer refrigerator retails for $1,199, putting it well within budget, and it's available in a variety of colors that should suit most kitchens. In addition to the traditional white and silver colorways, GE offers black and slate finishes. The brand also says that the refrigerator is garage-ready. For the uninitiated, the "garage-ready" label means the appliance can operate across a wider range of ambient temperatures than a standard refrigerator, so it can withstand the heat or cold of a garage without compromising efficiency.
LG LT18S2100W
A budget of less than $1,000 is still more than enough to get a top-rated refrigerator, with the LG LT18S2100W being one model that's comfortably within budget. It was crowned Reviewed's best no-frills refrigerator for its efficiency and consistent interior temperature, with the outlet noting that it looked more premium than its price tag suggested. The appliance retails for $949 at the time of writing.
Just like the pricier GE refrigerator above, the LG is garage-ready, meaning it will remain efficient across a range of ambient temperatures. According to its maker, it can operate at temperatures between 38 and 110°F. LG says its interior offers 18 cubic feet of space, enough to outclass many of its rivals. A large produce bin should also keep easily perishable food fresh, regardless of the outside temperature. This top-freezer refrigerator covers the basics, but it lacks some of the features that pricier refrigerators offer. An ice maker is among the more notable omissions.
Frigidaire FFTR1425VW
While it's not the best refrigerator on the market compared to its many more expensive alternatives, RTINGS still awarded the Frigidaire FFTR1425VW the title of best cheap refrigerator. It offers 14 cubic feet of interior space, yet the Frigidaire retails at Walmart for $701, making it the cheapest option here.
According to RTINGS, it holds a very consistent temperature in its freezer compartment and a mostly steady temperature in its refrigerator compartment. That's not a given at its price point, and so is worth commending. Frigidaire attributes that consistency to its EvenTemp tech, which it says is designed to improve airflow and avoid hot spots.
The refrigerator does not have a built-in ice maker, which isn't surprising given its wallet-friendly price. It is, however, compatible with an optional Frigidaire ice maker, which is sold separately. Unlike some of the other top picks here, the FFTR1425VW is not garage-ready, so it will need to be kept in the kitchen or another room where ambient temperatures fluctuate less.
Hisense HRB171N6ASE
Anyone who prefers the freezer compartment of their refrigerator to be at the bottom rather than the top might want to consider the Hisense HRB171N6ASE. It's available for $1,099 and promises 17.2 cubic feet of interior space. The stainless steel finish gives the fridge an upmarket look, but it's also available in black or a more traditional white exterior colorway. Buyers looking to maximize their warranty coverage will want to purchase the HRB171N6ASE from Lowe's, where it's exclusively available with two years of coverage as standard.
Testers at Reviewed gave the Hisense refrigerator top marks in its segment, naming it the best bottom-freezer refrigerator in 2026. The review noted the refrigerator's value and its especially accurate and consistent temperatures. It wasn't all good news, though: the outlet noted that it required calibration before use, which was inconvenient, since other similarly priced rivals did not.
GE GTS22KYNRFS
With 21.9 cubic feet of interior capacity, the GE GTS22KYNRFS top-freezer refrigerator isn't short on space. It's short on shine, too, although GE claims that the appliance's stainless steel exterior is fingerprint-resistant and shouldn't be a nightmare to keep clean. Inside, the refrigerator features glass shelves in both the cooling and freezer compartments, with individual temperature controls to keep each at the perfect level.
The GTS22KYNRFS retails for $1,299, making it one of the pricier options here, but BHG claims that it's tricky to beat for garage use. It's certified to work at ambient temperatures between 38 and 110°F, so when it's warm outside, your food and drinks will stay unwaveringly cool.
There's no ice maker included as standard, but that's hardly a dealbreaker, especially since GE sells one separately for anyone who doesn't want to miss out on the feature. It also lacks the smart features on some more expensive GE refrigerators, although again, that shouldn't put off too many buyers. There's plenty of debate over whether smart refrigerators are useful, and opinions differ among buyers.
LG LRTLS2403S
The LG LRTLS2403S retails for $1,310, but it packs plenty of features and more interior space than any other fridge here. In total, its two compartments offer 23.8 cubic feet of capacity. It's also garage-ready, although like all garage-ready refrigerators, it works just as well in a kitchen. In addition to its core features, LG included a water dispenser in the interior compartment and a pair of humidity-controlled crispers. There's no ice maker, though, although a compatible unit can be bought separately.
After testing the refrigerator at home, BHG awarded it top marks as a value-oriented garage-friendly pick. The outlet reported that its temperature control was consistently good, and the crispers worked as intended, keeping vegetables fresh. However, a few issues cropped up during the test period, most notably with the door alarm, which was inconsistent. It's also worth noting that LG does not market the refrigerator as being fingerprint-resistant, and BHG found that fingerprints could easily accumulate on the exterior over time.
How we picked these refrigerators
To narrow down the wide range of affordably priced refrigerators to a shortlist of top-rated models, we consulted reviews from hands-on testers who have put each model through its paces. We then ensured that each pick had positive user reviews from a leading retailer such as Home Depot or Lowe's.
These six top picks are a small selection of models that met all of those criteria, but they're far from the only well-liked refrigerator models in their price bracket. Before picking an appliance, be sure to evaluate how well the dimensions of each particular model fit in your kitchen or garage, and consider which additional features (like ice makers or smart tech) you're happy to pay for. If you're shopping for a refrigerator that will sit in a garage rather than a kitchen, it's also important to purchase a model that's marked as "garage-ready" to ensure that it remains efficient across a range of operating temperatures.