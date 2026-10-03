6 Of The Best Refrigerators You Can Buy For Under $1,500 In 2026

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Most people's kitchens are filled with a range of appliances, and some are inevitably more useful than others. Plenty of those people could point to an appliance they bought and never used as much as they intended, and likewise, they might also have an unconventional kitchen appliance or two that turned out to be unexpectedly useful. Rank all of those appliances from least useful to most useful, and a small handful will almost always come out on top. Sitting right at the very top is likely to be the refrigerator.

Buyers with big budgets have the widest range of options and could even splash out on an incredibly expensive, range-topping refrigerator if they choose. Anyone on a smaller budget still has plenty of options, since most major brands offer several refrigerator models under $1,500. These six top picks all receive strong reviews, making them a safe choice if you're in the market for a new refrigerator in 2026.