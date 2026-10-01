14 Handy Tools Small Enough To Fit In Your Backpack
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Most backpacks are usually filled with the things you expect to use during the day: a laptop, a charger, a water bottle, and perhaps a pair of headphones. Tools rarely make the cut because a regular toolbox is heavy and takes up too much space. But what if you need to tighten a loose screw, measure a piece of furniture, inflate a tire, or retrieve something that has fallen into a narrow gap? Thankfully, several manufacturers now make compact versions of common tools that are small enough to carry without turning your backpack into a hardware store shelf. Among them are electric screwdrivers, laser measures, air dusters, multitools, and even a portable tire inflator that can come in handy during a road trip.
We went down the rabbit hole to find some handy tools that can fit inside a backpack and solve problems at home, at work, or while traveling. These aren't replacements for full-size workshop equipment, and a few of them are meant for rather specific jobs. However, they are portable, functional, and much easier to carry and use in certain situations. Some also combine multiple functions, which means you can carry one small device instead of several separate tools.
Hoto electric screwdriver kit
Putting together flat-pack furniture with a manual screwdriver gets tiring rather quickly. The $49.99 Hoto 25-piece electric screwdriver kit makes the job easier while keeping the entire setup inside a compact case. It includes the electric screwdriver, 24 standard S2 steel bits, one extended Phillips bit, and a 60mm extension rod. The case's magnetic lid and molded slots also prevent the smaller pieces from rolling around in your backpack.
Amazon users rate the kit 4.6 stars across more than 2,300 ratings, with the broad bit selection, useful torque settings, and organized case earning repeated praise. One reviewer who uses it regularly said it had largely replaced a manual screwdriver for routine jobs. Another highlighted the low weight, the built-in light, and a battery that lasts for days between charges.
The screwdriver has three torque settings and delivers up to 4 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque in electric mode. You can use it manually for up to 8 Nm when a screw needs a firmer final turn. Its 1,500mAh battery charges over USB-C, and a circular LED helps when you're working behind furniture or inside a dark cabinet. The kit is capable of common light-to-medium household jobs but isn't meant to replace a drill or impact driver.
Olight Imini 2 flashlight keychain
A flashlight is useful during a power cut, when you're looking through a dark backpack, or if you're in an area with low visibility. The Olight iMini 2 is only 55mm long and weighs 19.5g, so you can clip it to a zipper or key ring and forget it is there. Pulling the aluminum light away from its magnetic cap turns it on immediately, which is quicker than looking for a tiny button in the dark. The iMini 2, available for $19.99, holds a 4.7-star average from more than 9,600 Amazon ratings. Buyers repeatedly praise how bright it feels for its size, the strong magnetic base, and the convenience of keeping it on a keychain.
The iMini 2 produces a single 50-lumen beam rather than offering several modes. That is enough for close-range jobs, but it won't replace a larger flashlight on a night hike. The magnetic base can stick to a steel surface when you need both hands, and an integrated USB-A plug lets you charge it without carrying a separate cable. A full charge takes about an hour as per the brand.
Hardell digital caliper
A ruler can tell you the approximate size of an object, but it isn't ideal for checking the diameter of a bolt, a 3D-printed part, or a drill bit. Hardell's digital caliper measures external dimensions, internal dimensions, and depth. Its stainless-steel body is 10.35 inches long, which makes it easy to slide into the document or laptop compartment of most backpacks.
Amazon users rate the caliper 4.5 stars from more than 1,500 ratings. Users praise its ease of use and compact form factor, the smooth slide, and the large display, which is easier to read than the etched scale on a manual vernier caliper. The recurring criticism targets the thin plastic case, which makes it slightly difficult to carry in a backpack with a lot of items.
The LCD screen can switch between inches and millimeters, and the claimed accuracy is plus or minus 0.02mm, or 0.001 inches. That is useful for hobby projects, jewelry, and household measurements, though it should not be treated as a certified metrology instrument. The caliper runs on an included LR44 battery and sells for $25.99.
Hoto laser measuring tool
Measuring a wall or room with a tape measure is awkward when you're working alone. Hoto's laser distance meter, which retails for $39.99, handles distances from 0.05 to 30 meters and claims accuracy within plus or minus 2mm. It takes less space than a conventional tape measure and is handy for checking whether a desk, cabinet, or couch will fit before you move it.
The meter has a 4.1-star average from more than 2,200 Amazon ratings. One reviewer said it was useful when an estimate was sufficient rather than a precise figure. Buyers also criticize the companion app and say the display can be difficult to read, so it is best viewed as a quick indoor measuring aid rather than a professional instrument.
A single button handles real-time measurements, while the OLED display shows the result in meters or feet and inches. The device charges over USB-C and can send measurements to Hoto's companion app over Bluetooth. The app can attach dimensions to a photograph and help sketch a floor plan. The laser is classified as Class 2, but you should still avoid pointing it toward anyone's eyes. It is a distance tool rather than a full replacement for a tape measure when you need to mark or transfer a length onto material.
UAG Monarch carabiner
UAG's Monarch is primarily a protective AirTag holder, but the steel-reinforced bottle opener built into its $44.95 frame gives it a second function. The polycarbonate and aluminum enclosure attaches to a backpack or luggage using a locking carabiner. Four screws hold the two-piece shell together, and an O-ring sits between the halves to help keep out dust and water.
Users give the case 4.3 stars across nearly 300 ratings. They like the sturdy construction and the way it looks on a backpack. Weight is the recurring complaint, with owners finding the holder larger and heavier than expected for something attached to keys or carried in a pocket. That criticism matters less on a backpack strap, yet it reinforces the main caveat: The Monarch prioritizes protection and a novelty opener over the low-profile shape of a basic AirTag loop.
The opener is handy at a campsite or picnic, and this is among the more sturdy and rugged AirTag cases. You can also clip one onto your checked-in bag to keep track of it while being sure that the carabiner is not going to get damaged during transit.
AstroAI L7 portable tire inflator
A bicycle pump is too large for many backpacks, and a flat tire rarely happens next to a convenient air compressor. The AstroAI L7 is a $39.99 portable tire inflator rated for up to 150 PSI, with adapters for car and motorcycle tires, bicycle valves, balls, and other inflatables. You set a target pressure on the digital display, start the pump, and its auto shut-off function stops inflation when it reaches that value.
The L7 has a 4.4-star average from more than 18,000 Amazon ratings. Buyers frequently say it is quicker and better than using a manual pump and compact enough to keep in a car or bike bag. Battery life and power are less consistent: Some users report a long-lasting charge, but others say it drains quickly or struggles with larger truck tires. It suits top-ups and smaller tires better than repeated heavy-duty inflation.
An LED is built into the unit for roadside use, and the screen shows pressure readings. The package includes a Presta-to-Schrader adapter, two air nozzles, a needle valve adapter, a quick connector, and a USB charging cable. AstroAI lists the operating noise at 80dB, so it is far from discreet. It is also one of the bulkier items here and makes the most sense in a cycling bag, motorcycle pack, or car-emergency backpack rather than an everyday laptop bag.
Gerber multitool pliers
Carrying pliers, screwdrivers, cutters, a file, scissors, and a knife separately would fill a good portion of a backpack. The Gerber Suspension-NXT combines 15 functions in a folding stainless-steel body with a pocket clip for $39.99. Its spring-loaded needle-nose pliers handle small gripping jobs, while the tool set includes a wire stripper, can and bottle openers, multiple screwdrivers, scissors, and a partially serrated blade.
More than 23,000 Amazon ratings give the Suspension-NXT a 4.6-star average. Reviewers praise its sturdy pliers and useful assortment of tools, with many describing it as a dependable everyday tool. Some owners find the implements stiff to open, so the compact design involves a small usability trade-off.
The individual tools lock open, which helps prevent one from folding onto your fingers during use. The tool can solve an unexpected problem on a trip, but the short handles and small implements cannot provide the leverage or comfort of dedicated tools. Check local knife laws and venue rules before carrying it, especially when flying or entering secured buildings.
Wolfbox compressed air duster
Dust trapped inside a keyboard, camera lens, or computer case is difficult to remove with a cloth. The Wolfbox MF100, available for $89.99, uses a brushless fan spinning at up to 150,000 RPM and claims a maximum air speed of 45 meters per second. It has three speed settings, five nozzles, and two brushes, so you can use a narrow stream for gaps or a broader attachment for larger surfaces.
The MF100 averages 4.5 stars from more than 7,800 Amazon ratings. Owners praise the amount of air it moves for its size and its effectiveness on PCs and tight spaces. One reviewer warned that the noise warrants hearing protection indoors, while another liked the performance. Battery life draws mixed feedback, especially on the highest setting, where users report much shorter sessions. In other words, the headline speed is useful in bursts, but the lower modes make more sense for longer cleaning jobs.
At 0.66 pounds, the MF100 is light enough for a tech backpack, although the attachments need their own pouch if you don't want them disappearing at the bottom. It charges over USB-C in about 2.5 hours, and Wolfbox claims up to 100 minutes of runtime on the lowest setting. Keep the nozzle at a safe distance from delicate fans and lenses, and don't let computer fans spin freely at extreme speed while cleaning them.
Civivi 3.75-inch pocket folding knife
A small folding knife can open packages, cut cords, and handle several other jobs that are frustrating with scissors. The $50 Civivi Praxis Folding Knife has a 3.75-inch steel blade, a pocket clip, and a ceramic ball-bearing pivot. Its compact size makes it easier to carry than a full-size outdoor knife.
Users rate the Mini Praxis 4.7 stars from close to 3,000 ratings. The recurring positives are sharpness out of the box, smooth opening, comfortable grip, and a size that easily fits into a pocket. One owner praised the shape of the blade and how smooth the mechanism is. However, they also mention that the knife is on the heavier side. Those comments make it a credible compact knife, though not a friction-free choice for people unfamiliar with folding knives.
OutdoorGearLab found the Praxis sharp, smooth to deploy, and comfortable for its size. A folding knife is also the least universally carryable item in this roundup. Knife laws differ by location, and you cannot take it in carry-on luggage or into many workplaces, schools, and public venues. It is best reserved for legal outdoor, workshop, or everyday-carry situations where a blade has a clear purpose.
Kraftek folding allen key set
Allen keys supplied with furniture are easy to misplace, and loose sets tend to scatter inside a tool pouch. Toolant's kit, affordable at $9.99, puts seven SAE sizes and seven metric sizes into two folding handles. The SAE set runs from ⁵⁄₆₄ to ¼ inch, while the metric set spans 2mm to 6mm. That covers many common fasteners on furniture, bicycles, accessories, and small household equipment.
The set holds a 4.7-star average across more than 800 Amazon ratings. The positive feedback mostly concerns convenience and organization rather than high-torque performance, but that is exactly where a folding set should sit: useful for adjustments and routine repairs, not a substitute for long individual keys on stubborn fasteners.
The folding design keeps every key attached and lets the handle provide more grip than a loose L-shaped key. You can also open a key at an angle that clears a nearby obstruction. The trade-off is reach: The bits are shorter, and the bulky handle cannot enter every recessed area. There is also no ball end for approaching a fastener off-axis. The set is made from chrome-vanadium steel and includes both standards, but it still belongs in the light-repair category. For seized or high-torque bolts, a full-size hex key or socket gives you better leverage and is less likely to damage the fastener.
Biib extendable magnetic pick-up tool
Dropping a screw behind a cabinet or inside an engine bay can turn a small repair into a long search. BIIB's pickup tool, available for $18.99, uses magnets at both the tip and base, along with three LEDs that illuminate the area in front of it. It measures 7.4 inches when collapsed and extends to 23.6 inches, while the flexible neck can bend around obstacles. Amazon customers rate the pickup tool 4.7 stars from more than 6,500 ratings. Reviewers praise the bright LEDs, telescoping reach, and magnet, particularly for automotive work and dark corners.
The magnetic base can hold the light in place on any metallic surface, and the magnetic tip retrieves small ferrous objects such as screws, bolts, or keys. Its aluminum-alloy body runs on four LR44 cells. The limitation is in the word magnetic: it won't pick up aluminum, brass, plastic, or many stainless-steel objects. The narrow body is easy to carry, but it serves a much more specific purpose than a multitool or screwdriver. Still, mechanics, DIY users, and anyone assembling furniture near awkward gaps may be grateful to have it the first time a screw rolls out of sight.
Aiktryee laser leveling tool
Hanging a row of frames involves measuring the spacing, checking the angle, and marking each position. AikTryee's laser leveler combines an 8-foot tape measure with vertical, horizontal, and cross-line laser modes for just $9.95. Three bubble vials cover 0, 45, and 90 degrees, so the same unit can help align pictures, shelves, tiles, and cabinets. The tool has a 4.3-star average from more than 16,000 Amazon ratings. It's handy for casual picture hanging, but since it's an affordable gadget, check the bubbles and laser against a known level before trusting them for cabinets, tiles, or any line that will be difficult to undo.
The tape includes imperial and metric markings, while a slider switches between the laser patterns. This combination sounds convenient, but it is also a budget, no-name measuring tool with mixed signals around accuracy. The tool's small bubble vials leave more room for user error than a longer spirit level. You can use it for basic household alignment, but we wouldn't recommend it for precision construction. Before drilling, verify the line with a separate tape or level.
Workpro mini adjustable wrench
Full-size adjustable wrenches provide useful leverage but feel excessive when you only need to tighten a small nut. Workpro's wrench is four inches long and weighs about 3.17 ounces, making it one of the easiest conventional tools to keep in a backpack. It's also only $7.99, making it an affordable choice. Its jaws open to 24mm despite the short body, and laser-etched metric and SAE scales provide a quick size reference.
The Workpro wrench averages 4.5 stars from more than 4,700 Amazon ratings. Buyers generally praise its solid construction and usefulness in tight spaces, although opinions about the jaw adjustment and grip are mixed. One user described it as a durable alternative to larger brand-name tools. The slim jaws reach fittings that a full-size wrench cannot, but check the dimensions before buying: four inches is genuinely tiny, and the reduced leverage is the price of that portability.
It can reach small fittings on appliances, electronics mounts, models, and furniture, which means it's a useful backup for light jobs, but not the wrench to choose for rusty plumbing fittings or stubborn automotive hardware.
Jay-park magnetic flashlight
The $29.99 Jay-park flashlight is the opposite of the Olight Imini 2 mentioned earlier. It uses a 5,000mAh rechargeable battery, has nine lighting modes, a magnetic base, and a zoomable beam intended for camping, repairs, and emergencies. A larger light is useful when you need longer runtime and a wider grip, and this one can still fit in a backpack even if it won't disappear on a key ring.
Amazon users give the flashlight 4.4 stars from more than 1,400 ratings. Reviewers commonly praise its brightness, magnetic base, and several beam settings. One user found the light to be bright. Battery life gets inconsistent reports, though, and the positive reviews show the flashlight can be useful without independently confirming the listing's extraordinary lumen or throw figures.
The listing advertises 100,000 lumens and a 1,500-meter beam, claims that are not supported by standardized independent testing and are implausible for a flashlight of this size and battery capacity. Treat those figures as marketing rather than verified performance.