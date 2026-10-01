14 Handy Tools Small Enough To Fit In Your Backpack

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Most backpacks are usually filled with the things you expect to use during the day: a laptop, a charger, a water bottle, and perhaps a pair of headphones. Tools rarely make the cut because a regular toolbox is heavy and takes up too much space. But what if you need to tighten a loose screw, measure a piece of furniture, inflate a tire, or retrieve something that has fallen into a narrow gap? Thankfully, several manufacturers now make compact versions of common tools that are small enough to carry without turning your backpack into a hardware store shelf. Among them are electric screwdrivers, laser measures, air dusters, multitools, and even a portable tire inflator that can come in handy during a road trip.

We went down the rabbit hole to find some handy tools that can fit inside a backpack and solve problems at home, at work, or while traveling. These aren't replacements for full-size workshop equipment, and a few of them are meant for rather specific jobs. However, they are portable, functional, and much easier to carry and use in certain situations. Some also combine multiple functions, which means you can carry one small device instead of several separate tools.