5 Top-Rated Ryobi Tools For Grinding And Sanding

While Ryobi is perhaps best known for making powerful but easy-to-use tools for the home and yard, the brand's product line stretches well beyond things like blowers, mowers, and drivers. In fact, at this point in its history, there are not many tools that the Techtronic Industries-owned company doesn't make. That includes more specialized devices like sanders and grinders.

"Specialized" might be a bit of an overstatement, of course, particularly when it comes to a tool like a sander, which might find its way into the hands of any consumer looking to work on wood-focused crafting projects like refinishing a piece of furniture. We'd wager, however, that most of the average shoppers out there wouldn't know what to do with a grinder if you put one in their hands, even though the tool might prove useful in any number of DIY jobs.

If you are currently in need of either device, you may be interested to know that Ryobi's grinders are generally well-regarded in the power tool arena. So too are its sanders, though in both categories there are some models that are better-rated than others. While pro reviews are great, for some shoppers, user reviews are pretty much gospel. If you count yourself in that particular consumer group, you'll want to have a look at these top-rated grinders and sanders that you can currently purchase from Ryobi.