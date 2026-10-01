5 Top-Rated Ryobi Tools For Grinding And Sanding
While Ryobi is perhaps best known for making powerful but easy-to-use tools for the home and yard, the brand's product line stretches well beyond things like blowers, mowers, and drivers. In fact, at this point in its history, there are not many tools that the Techtronic Industries-owned company doesn't make. That includes more specialized devices like sanders and grinders.
"Specialized" might be a bit of an overstatement, of course, particularly when it comes to a tool like a sander, which might find its way into the hands of any consumer looking to work on wood-focused crafting projects like refinishing a piece of furniture. We'd wager, however, that most of the average shoppers out there wouldn't know what to do with a grinder if you put one in their hands, even though the tool might prove useful in any number of DIY jobs.
If you are currently in need of either device, you may be interested to know that Ryobi's grinders are generally well-regarded in the power tool arena. So too are its sanders, though in both categories there are some models that are better-rated than others. While pro reviews are great, for some shoppers, user reviews are pretty much gospel. If you count yourself in that particular consumer group, you'll want to have a look at these top-rated grinders and sanders that you can currently purchase from Ryobi.
One+ 5-inch Random Orbit Sander
If you're shopping for a sander, you've probably read the term "random orbit sander" quite a bit. That's because it's one of the more common sanding tools you'll find on the market, with virtually every major power tool manufacturer featuring at least one in their product line. As of this writing, Ryobi is featuring three such devices — which are different from a standard orbit sander — in its own online outlet, and all of them are relatively well rated. This One+ 18V 5-Inch Random Orbit Sander made the cut due to its 4.8-star rating. With 857 reviews, it has the largest review sample of any device on this list. The tool-only version of the device will set you back just $59.97.
Apart from being affordable, The Spruce has named this Ryobi sander its best option for beginners as well. The device is also part of Ryobi's extensive One+ 18V line, so if you already have 18V tools in your arsenal, you can use their batteries to power this sander. As for the tool itself, its Swirl Free Finish design means it can deliver up to 10,000 OPM, doing so with a reported 40% reduction in vibration over past models. It also features a hook-and-loop design for easily attaching sandpaper to the pad base. The sander is backed by Ryobi's 3-year manufacturer's warranty.
One+ HP Compact Brushless 1/4-inchRight Angle Die Grinder
A grinding tool is one of those things that you may not realize you need until the need actually arises. Though that might not happen often for the average consumer, if you're working with metals, piping, tiles, or stones that need stripping, smoothing, or de-rusting during your next DIY project, a rotary grinder is as handy a tool as you'll find. It should go without saying that such a tool could be even handier for worksite professionals who regularly work with raw or damaged materials. While Ryobi tools aren't typically regarded as pro-grade, those who've used the brand's One+ 18V HP 1/4-inch Right Angle Die Grinder might convince you it can hold its own in the garage or on the job.
More than 115 of those users have, after all, rated the device a solid 4.8 stars on its Ryobi product page. Only two of those reviews are below three stars, with one user noting that their die grinder was prone to overheating. Otherwise, the reviews are overwhelmingly positive for this compact, drill-styled device. The grinder is part of Ryobi's High Performance line, with its brushless motor providing twice the power of pneumatic models while reportedly running 65% quieter. That motor also provides 22,000 RPM, with a variable speed switch allowing users to adjust it to the task at hand. Meanwhile, its right-angle design allows users to more easily manage the grinding head when direct force is required.
One+ 1/2-inch x 18-inch Belt Sander
If you're working on a project in or around your home that requires the stripping of old paint or rust, a powered sander may be the most efficient and effective way to remove the old material. The question is, of course, what sort of sander best suits your project. And if maximum coverage isn't your primary concern, Ryobi's One+ 18V 1/2-inch x 18-inch Belt Sander looks to be a solid option. It's a relatively affordable option as well, with Ryobi selling the belt sander for $99 these days. That's a reasonable price for a tool that 151 users have awarded a 4.8-star rating.
Before we go further, we'll tell you that three of those users gave the tool just a single star, but of the reviews listed, two ding the device for its lack of physical instructions in the box, while one is seemingly complaining about a different tool altogether. Meanwhile, the bulk of the positive reviews praise its narrow design, which allows easy access to hard-to-reach areas that larger sanders can't get to. They also like its versatility, with some claiming the sander can even be used to sharpen lawn mower blades in a pinch. With a fully charged One+ 18V battery, Ryobi claims the sander can run for up to 90 minutes. That power pack helps the device deliver anywhere from 880 FPM up to 2,065 FPM of sanding power.
One+ 4-1/2-inch Angle Grinder
Much like the aforementioned die grinder, an angle grinder is one of those tools that the average Joe may not need. After all, the angle grinder is a tool that can be nerve-wracking for even pros to use. Still, it can pay to keep one around for when the need arises. That's particularly true when you account for the relatively budget-friendly cost of Ryobi's 4 1/2-inch Angle Grinder, which the tool maker is currently selling for just $59.97.
That price is for the tool-only version of the device, though it's worth noting that it is part of Ryobi's extensive One+ 18V lineup, and if you already have one of those tools around, you can use its battery to power the grinder. Otherwise, you can add a 4Ah battery and charger to your angle grinder purchase, with the full kit selling for an even $114.
In case you're curious, the angle grinder — which can produce 9,000 RPM and is backed by a 3-year limited warranty — is one of the best-reviewed tools on this list, with 622 users giving it a rating of 4.8 stars. Most of those reviews praise the tool for its design, durability, and impressive torque, particularly at the fairly modest price point. Battery life is also a common point of praise, with some noting the grinder can be just as effective when used as a cutting tool. A few users did note performance issues and durability concerns, however, so you'll want to consider those potential issues at the point of purchase.
One+ Corner Cat Finish Sander
While some sanders are designed for heavy-duty smoothing, stripping, and shaping, some exist purely to put finishing touches on your sanding projects. If you are looking to bring a more polished look to the surface of your wood, you could always go at it with a sheet of sandpaper in your hand. You could also invest in a finishing sander like this One+ 18V Corner Cat model from Ryobi, as it may prove a more efficient way to do the job.
At the very least, a finishing sander could save you a little bit of arm strain when you're finishing off a job, and with the compact, triangular sanding base Ryobi has built into this finisher, it should be considerably easier to get into corners and harder-to-reach spots. Like the orbit sander, this device is also equipped with hook-and-loop attachments for easily installing and removing sandpaper. It's a cost-effective option if you have extra One+ 18V batteries around too, as Ryobi is selling the sander for $49.97.
The tool maker also claims the 11,000 OPM Corner Cat has reduced vibration by 50% over past models, and backs the device with its 3-year manufacturer's warranty. Those factors have helped the Corner Cat sander earn a user rating of 4.7 stars from the 217 customers who have reviewed it. Durability issues have been a concern for those who rated the sander poorly. Otherwise, the tool is largely praised for its power and tight-space performance, as well as its lightweight design and low-vibration operation.
How we got here
There were about a dozen sanders and grinders to choose from for this list. While star ratings were the primary consideration for inclusion on this list, numbers don't always tell the full story about a tool's rating. So, even as we chose only from devices rated at 4.7 stars or higher, the number of ratings factored into the final choices. That means that a tool rated 4.8 stars with 50 or more reviews might have been selected over a device rated 5 stars with only five reviews. To that end, only tools with at least 50 user reviews were even considered.