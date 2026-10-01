5 Toyota Vehicles Powered By The FJ Cruiser's V6 Engine

The Toyota FJ Cruiser was introduced for the 2007 model year and stuck around until 2014. While the majority of FJ Cruisers are still well under 20 years old, this unique Toyota SUV has already become a cult classic, with a strong collector following — and it isn't hard to see why.

The FJ Cruiser was part of the auto industry's retro trend in the 2000s, a movement that brought us cars like the new Mini Cooper, the 2005 Ford Mustang, and the Chrysler PT Cruiser. As its name and styling suggest, the FJ Cruiser drew inspiration from the classic FJ40 Toyota Land Cruiser of the 1960s, combining an eye-catching retro 4x4 look with the capability and refinement of a modern Toyota SUV.

The FJ's fashionable styling was a big deal at the time, but it's the proven Toyota SUV DNA that's kept the FJ Cruiser desirable and relevant today. The FJ Cruiser wasn't known for its performance, but the 4.0-liter 1GR-FE V6 that powered all FJ Cruisers is an essential part of the SUV's popularity and continued longevity. The FJ is far from the only Toyota vehicle that used this beloved engine, though. Below, we've gathered five other global SUV and pickup models that also use this popular V6.