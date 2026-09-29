7 Drawbacks Of Buying An iPhone

To say that the iPhone isn't customizable is a stretch. Sure, there are limitations, but Apple has made strides to address user complaints and added a bunch of ways for people to change how their home and lock screens look in iOS 27. Aside from the obvious — changing the background — you can also add widgets, a feature introduced in iOS 14, long, long after Android had done the same. App icons can also be made larger or smaller. You can also adjust the tone of these icons to make them light, dark, clear, or tinted. The Control Center can also be customized at your behest, but this isn't news for Android fans, either.

In fact, comparing the iPhone's customizations to what Android offers will make the former's limitations quite apparent. App icons can be customized entirely, with phones like the Google Pixel offering options to generate custom icons for all your apps after you choose a theme. In fact, why limit yourself to apps alone? You can use a different launcher to completely change the look and feel of your Android device, ranging from minimal looks to hyper-stylized themes that are surprisingly aesthetic. Niagara Launcher, Nova Launcher, and Apex Launcher are just a few of the many launchers you can use for this purpose.

If you want an even greater degree of customization, Android phones let you flash ROMs that install a separate OS, making your phone so different it's downright unrecognizable. Most people do this to avoid big-corp surveillance and eliminate any distractions from their phone, with GrapheneOS and LineageOS being perfect for this purpose. If you buy an iPhone, you'll be limited to the customization Apple allows, and no more.