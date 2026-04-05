4 Things iPhone Users Never Want To Hear

If you're shopping for a new smartphone in 2026, making the choice between Android and iOS can be quite daunting. On one hand, you get virtually endless options with Android — yet, the iPhone sells better in the U.S. This can largely be attributed to Apple's streamlined lineup of smartphones or just the fact that switching from iPhone to Android means untangling yourself from a well-crafted ecosystem of products and services.

Both operating systems have their fair share of ups and downs, but it's really unlikely you will have a lackluster experience regardless of which smartphone you end up buying. Yet, there are loyalists in both camps that defend their platform of choice fiercely. Some even go as far as dissing the other side, and that's exactly what we will be taking a look at today.

As someone who has made the jump to the Apple ecosystem after a lifetime of using Android, I now have a better understanding of how it is to be on the receiving end of snarky remarks. Here are a couple of them that do sting a little — maybe because they might not entirely be incorrect.