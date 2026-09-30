5 Smartphones With Better Battery Life Than The Google Pixel 11 Pro
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The Google Pixel 11 Pro was unveiled alongside the regular Pixel 11 and Pixel 11 Pro Fold, and for this year's model, the company made improvements in some areas and compromises in others. One compromise is less RAM in the base model, down from 16 GB to 12 GB. Google also reduced the battery capacity slightly from 4,870 mAh in its predecessor to 4,850 mAh. It isn't a huge cut, and battery tests from different publications still show the Pixel 11 Pro offers good battery life.
GSMArena estimates the Pixel 11 Pro can last for 15 hours and 38 minutes in mixed usage, higher than Samsung's Galaxy S26 and Apple's iPhone 17 Pro. On the other hand, PhoneArena's battery test suggests it lasts 5 hours and 44 minutes with a mix of browsing, streaming video, and gaming. PCMag has also put it to the test, and reckons it can last for 13 hours streaming a 1080p video over Wi-Fi. Despite these figures, if you're someone who prioritizes battery life when shopping for a new phone, you can do better than the Pixel 11 Pro.
Here are five phones that have proven to last longer than the Pixel 11 Pro in real-world tests for battery-life junkies. We used real-world battery tests from different sites to find phones that last longer than the Pixel 11 Pro. You can read more about our selection process in the methodology section at the end of the article.
1. Google Pixel 11 Pro XL
You don't have to look beyond Google's Pixel lineup to get a device with better battery life than the Pixel 11 Pro, since its larger, more expensive sibling, the Pixel 11 Pro XL, offers it. The Pixel 11 Pro XL is powered by a slightly larger 5,115 mAh battery, and despite having a bigger 6.8-inch LTPO OLED panel, it actually offers longer screen time than the regular Pixel 11 Pro.
According to GSMArena's battery life tests, the Pixel 11 Pro XL lasted for 16 hours and 45 minutes, an hour and a few minutes longer than the Pixel 11 Pro. PhoneArena's battery-life test data for the two devices also supports those findings. According to PhoneArena, the Pixel 11 Pro XL can last for 6 hours and 6 minutes, about 20 minutes more. PCMag's Pixel 11 Pro XL review also shows that it's a superior smartphone in battery life, as it was able to last 15 hours and 47 minutes, nearly three hours more than the Pixel 11 Pro.
As a device from the Pixel 11 series, you're getting nearly the same value proposition here. The camera setup is the same, as are memory and storage, plus some extra goodies like the Pixel 11 Pro XL's faster 45 W charging speeds and larger display. The Pixel 11 Pro XL starts at $1,299 for the base model with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.
2. Samsung Galaxy S26+
Samsung's Galaxy S26+ has a 4,900 mAh battery and supports 45 W wired and 20 W wireless charging. Thanks to its slightly larger battery, it also offers better battery life than the Pixel 11 Pro, according to independent testing by PCMag, GSMArena, and PhoneArena. GSMArena's figures show the Galaxy S26+ can last 16 hours and 25 minutes in mixed use, which is better than the Pixel 11 Pro's 15 hours and 38 minutes.
In PCMag's battery test, which involves streaming a 1080p video over Wi-Fi at maximum brightness, the Galaxy S26+ proved to be a better option, lasting 15 hours and 20 minutes, more than 2 hours longer than the Pixel 11 Pro. Additionally, the Galaxy S26+ outperformed the Pixel in PhoneArena's test, with an estimated screen time of 7 hours and 22 minutes, which is 1 hour and 38 minutes longer.
That's a huge difference, especially since the Galaxy S26+ has only 50 mAh more capacity and offers a larger 6.7-inch display, while the Pixel 11 Pro has a 6.3-inch panel. The Galaxy S26+ sits below the high-end Galaxy S26 Ultra in Samsung's lineup and is powered by a 3nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip paired with 12 GB of memory and either 256 GB or 512 GB of storage. At launch, the Samsung Galaxy S26+ had a starting price of $1,099.99, but you can find it for less.
3. Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max
With a 5,567 mAh battery, the iPhone 18 Pro Max not only offers better battery life than Google's Pixel 11 Pro, but it rivals even the best, according to tests by PCMag and PhoneArena. PCMag's independent testing found that the iPhone 18 Pro Max can last 34 hours and 31 minutes on a single charge. This was enough for the device to clinch the top spot in the site's smartphone battery life rankings, outperforming some devices with larger batteries.
Compared to the site's battery life estimations for the Pixel 11 Pro, the iPhone 18 Pro Max delivers more than double the screen time. The iPhone 18 Pro Max also performed better than the Pixel in PhoneArena's test, lasting for 10 hours and 31 minutes, nearly twice as long. According to PhoneArena's battery charts, the iPhone 18 Pro Max ranks fifth overall behind some Chinese Android manufacturers whose devices pack bigger batteries. Meanwhile, GSMArena tests show the iPhone 18 Pro Max lasts 19 hours and 20 minutes.
The iPhone 18 Pro Max is larger than the Pixel 11 Pro, featuring a 6.9-inch 120 Hz LTPO OLED display. It offers a triple rear camera setup (48 MP wide, 48 MP telephoto, and 48 MP ultrawide), an 18 MP selfie camera, 12 GB of memory, and either 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB, or 2 TB of storage. It has a starting MSRP of $1,299.
4. OnePlus 15R
Although OnePlus announced its exit from the U.S. market, you can't take away the OnePlus 15R's bragging rights of lasting longer than the Pixel 11 Pro. OnePlus launched the 15R toward the end of 2025, powered by a large 7,400 mAh silicon-carbon battery. Thanks to its large battery, with over one and a half times the capacity of the Pixel 11 Pro's 4,850 mAh battery, the OnePlus 15R does offer better battery life. According to GSMArena tests, the OnePlus 15R lasted 21 hours and 36 minutes. That's nearly six hours more than the Pixel 11 Pro.
Similarly, in PhoneArena's test, the OnePlus 15R came out on top, lasting 8 hours and 47 minutes, just over three hours more than the Pixel. In PCMag's test, the OnePlus 15R lasted 23 hours on the dot, 10 hours longer than the Pixel. All of these tests show the OnePlus 15R as a solid alternative to the Pixel 11 Pro for anyone who prioritizes battery life.
The OnePlus 15R features a 6.83-inch AMOLED panel, a dual rear camera setup made up of a 50 MP wide-angle and an 8 MP ultrawide-angle camera, a 32 MP selfie camera, and is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset paired with 12 GB or 16 GB of RAM and either 256 GB or 512 GB of storage. When it launched, the OnePlus 15R had a starting price of $699 for the base model with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.
5. Motorola Moto G Play (2026)
The 2026 Motorola Moto G Play proves you don't need to spend as much as, or even more than, the Pixel 11 Pro's $1,099 starting price to get a device with better battery life. This is an entry-level phone with a budget-friendly starting price of $249.99. A 5,200 mAh battery powers this device, and in different tests, it's proven to be a better performer in battery life than the Pixel 11 Pro. In PhoneArena's test, the Moto G Play was able to last up to 9 hours and 27 minutes on a single charge, nearly four hours more than the Pixel 11 Pro.
It also proved to offer better battery life in PCMag's test, lasting 15 hours and 45 minutes before shutting down, which was nearly three hours longer than the Pixel. Just as in the other tests done by the two sites, GSMArena's battery life test showed that the 2026 Moto G Play outperforms the Pixel 11 Pro. In the team's test, the Moto G Play can last up to 17 hours and 23 minutes, nearly two hours more.
Motorola launched the Moto G Play (2026) at a starting price of $179.99 and later increased it to $249.99. This is an entry-level device with a 6.7-inch 720p IPS display, a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip, 4GB of memory, and 64 GB of storage. One interesting detail about the Moto G Play is that it's one of the few phones that still has a microSD card slot.
How we selected these smartphones
With the launch of every smartphone, companies usually provide estimates of the kind of battery life you can expect. For the Pixel 11 Pro, Google reckons you can get about 30 hours of battery life. However, since the company doesn't provide the specific methodology used to come up with that figure, we couldn't rely on that or any other manufacturer's estimation for comparison. Instead, we used figures from independent reviewers at GSMArena, PCMag, and PhoneArena to determine the Pixel 11 Pro's battery life.
Once we established how long the Pixel 11 Pro can last, we then searched for other devices that have been independently reviewed and found to offer better figures from these publications. All five phones we've included on this list lasted longer than the Pixel 11 Pro in testing. While many Android phones have ditched lithium-ion batteries for silicon-carbon ones, offering superior battery capacity to the Pixel 11 Pro, we focused only on devices officially sold in the U.S. — with the notable exception of the OnePlus 15R – so you don't have to jump through hoops to buy them.
As such, the phones we've listed aren't the overall best when it comes to battery life — they only met our requirement of offering longer screen time than the Pixel 11 Pro. It's also important to remember that various factors affect a smartphone's battery life, including your actual usage habits.