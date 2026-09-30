5 Smartphones With Better Battery Life Than The Google Pixel 11 Pro

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The Google Pixel 11 Pro was unveiled alongside the regular Pixel 11 and Pixel 11 Pro Fold, and for this year's model, the company made improvements in some areas and compromises in others. One compromise is less RAM in the base model, down from 16 GB to 12 GB. Google also reduced the battery capacity slightly from 4,870 mAh in its predecessor to 4,850 mAh. It isn't a huge cut, and battery tests from different publications still show the Pixel 11 Pro offers good battery life.

GSMArena estimates the Pixel 11 Pro can last for 15 hours and 38 minutes in mixed usage, higher than Samsung's Galaxy S26 and Apple's iPhone 17 Pro. On the other hand, PhoneArena's battery test suggests it lasts 5 hours and 44 minutes with a mix of browsing, streaming video, and gaming. PCMag has also put it to the test, and reckons it can last for 13 hours streaming a 1080p video over Wi-Fi. Despite these figures, if you're someone who prioritizes battery life when shopping for a new phone, you can do better than the Pixel 11 Pro.

Here are five phones that have proven to last longer than the Pixel 11 Pro in real-world tests for battery-life junkies. We used real-world battery tests from different sites to find phones that last longer than the Pixel 11 Pro. You can read more about our selection process in the methodology section at the end of the article.