9 Leather Working Tools Under $100 Worth Investing In

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Leatherworking is a challenging and time-consuming craft that'll have you putting in hours of work at a table for your projects. These tasks are not easy, and although your hands and skill play a crucial part in this, the tools you use are also important. Because of how important these tools are to your process, you don't want to get something that's going to break, but you also don't want to pay too much for something. Similar to when we did this for woodworking tools, or breaking down metal working tools for beginners.

We've gone through to find some of the most important leatherworking tools that you can get on the market, and found options available for under $100. These options are good for beginners and professionals, but we'll be breaking down in more detail why we chose these products toward the end. Here, we'll be sharing with you nine different leatherworking tools that are worth investing in for less than $100.