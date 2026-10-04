4 Common Problems With The Ford F-150 Lightning
The Ford F-150 Lightning was the first full-size electric pickup in Ford's history. It was revealed in May 2021, deliveries began in the spring of 2022, and it immediately garnered a lot of attention. After all, this was an electric version of America's best-selling truck, and Ford gave it plenty of party tricks. The Ford F-150 Lightning could power a house during a blackout thanks to Ford's Intelligent Backup Power system, it had a massive front light bar, it came with Pro Power Onboard outlets that could run tools on a job site, and it offered 14.1 cubic feet of front trunk space.
It also used a 98 kWh, 123 kWh or 131 kWh battery, depending on configuration, and was good for an EPA-estimated range of up to 320 miles with the larger pack. Add in quick acceleration, an independent rear suspension, and a base price that initially undercut most of the competition, and it's easy to see why the Lightning came out swinging. Many people were quick to want one, and more than 200,000 reservations were placed for the 2022 model.
However, now that the dust has settled, we can look at the F-150 Lightning from a more objective standpoint and genuinely see all of its pros and cons. Owners have had a few years to live with the truck, and several recurring issues have surfaced along the way, ranging from minor annoyances to problems serious enough to prompt recalls. Here are four common problems with the Ford F-150 Lightning.
High voltage battery issues
The most important, most expensive, and most consequential part of an electric vehicle is its battery. Understandably, this means that whenever that battery acts up, it's a major problem. Arguably one of the most serious F-150 Lightning battery problems came about before the truck was even ready for delivery. In February 2023, a Lightning parked in a holding lot outside Ford's Dearborn, Michigan, plant went up in flames, and the blaze reached two more trucks.
The truck was plugged in for a quality check before delivery when it ignited. Ford halted production of the Lightning, issued a recall (23V-168) for 18 trucks, and traced the issue to faulty battery cells from SK On's Georgia plant. As covered by Fortune, SK On later called it "a rare occurrence, not a fundamental issue with the technology of the battery cells." The problem was fixed, and production restarted on March 13.
Two years later, battery problems resurfaced. This time, Ford recalled 950 Lightnings (25V-131) over a potential fire risk. Until the fix, Ford asked owners to stop charging past 80%, while dealers checked the battery arrays and swapped out any suspect ones. Even trucks outside those recalls weren't necessarily in the clear.
In September 2023, Ford launched a customer satisfaction program (23B57) covering 36,611 Lightnings from the 2022 and 2023 model years. The culprit in some trucks was battery modules with unstable voltage, which could throw a "Stop Safely Now" warning on the dash and rein in the truck's power. Ford's answer was new battery control module software for all of those trucks, with physical module swaps reserved for the small share, under 4%, that Ford expected would need them.
A failing rear light bar
Some of the more characteristic features of the F-150 Lightning are the front and rear light bars. Ford's records show a pattern of complaints building through early 2023: dealers and customers reported that the rear lightbar on 2022 and 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum and Lariat trucks would let moisture inside, causing the reverse lights to blink erratically or die out completely.
Ford's engineering review tested lightbars pulled from affected trucks and found the failure showed up in the majority of the parts examined. The root cause traced to the factory floor, where the forces of installing the tailgate could put enough stress on the lightbar to crack its outer lens. Ford's recall (23S30) covered 16,375 trucks, and the fix was a full lightbar replacement using plastic pushpins in place of the original metal fasteners.
That fix didn't hold. In September 2025, Ford's review group revisited the same complaint on the same trucks. This time, the fault was in how the first recall had actually been carried out at some dealerships: the wrong fastener type ended up back on the truck, recreating the exact stress the redesign was meant to eliminate.
Ford issued a second recall (25V-731) covering 14,843 trucks, all of them previously repaired under the first one. Owners were told to watch for water droplets inside the light housing, and dealers were instructed to inspect and replace the lightbar and its fasteners again, free of charge.
Electrical and software problems
Plenty of Lightning owners reported a steadier drip of smaller electrical annoyances that never rose to a recall, although many of Ford's worst recalls were related to electrical problems. CarComplaints has logged 790 separate problems for the 2022 model year, and electrical issues top every other category on that list. Auto Reliability Index breaks the 2022 model down further: 280 owner complaints on file, with Electrical System (71) trailing only Powertrain (78) as the most-reported category.
Connectivity issues are present. On the Ford Lightning Forum, owners describe Bluetooth dropping mid-drive, sometimes every time they start the truck, with the only fix being to hold down two steering-wheel buttons to force the whole infotainment system to reboot. Others report a stranger version of the same problem: phone-as-key stops recognizing the phone entirely, leaving the truck unable to unlock.
CarPlay and Android Auto users describe audio cutting in and out for several minutes every time the truck starts up, a pattern several owners attribute to the head unit struggling to juggle multiple tasks at once. None of these are recalls or confirmed defects though. They're patterns showing up repeatedly in owner reports rather than company or NHTSA findings.
Trucked Up EVs documented his Lightning electrical problems on YouTube. After his backup camera failed, the fix kept moving to a new part. After he tried multiple fixes, he put it this way: "So now the vehicle needs a camera, a sensor, the mirror, and the harness." He also described a "four-wheel drive system malfunction" warning that traced back to a stuck valve switch, and said the dealer needed three days just to push through a backlog of software and module updates before the fault would clear.
Suspension problems
When the F-150 Lightning came out, its independent rear suspension was one of the more talked-about elements. Less talked about is what's happened up front: Two recalls, both for the same part, both capable of causing a driver to lose steering control. NHTSA's filing traces the fault to the assembly line: the tool used to tighten the front upper control arm's ball joint nut could sit crooked against the fastener, leaving some nuts under-torqued.
A loose nut lets the control arm come apart from the knuckle it's bolted to, and that wheel stops responding to the steering. Ford's recall (24V-949) covered 11,922 trucks built between November 6, 2023, and February 12, 2024.
Ford believed a new torque-verification step had fixed it. Then, on March 6, 2025, a 2024 Lightning with just 634 miles on the clock lost use of its right front wheel mid-drive. A dealer traced it to the same cause as before: no nut on the joint, arm disconnected. Ford expanded the recall (25V-341) to 29,501 more trucks built between February 14, 2024, and April 14, 2025.
By the time Ford filed the expansion, only a single owner report and a single damage claim had come in — but the company still put the odds at roughly 1% of those 29,501 trucks, a few hundred vehicles, carrying the same flaw. Regardless, issues such as these still helped place the F-150 Lightning on our list of the most unreliable pickup trucks on the market.