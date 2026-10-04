4 Common Problems With The Ford F-150 Lightning

The Ford F-150 Lightning was the first full-size electric pickup in Ford's history. It was revealed in May 2021, deliveries began in the spring of 2022, and it immediately garnered a lot of attention. After all, this was an electric version of America's best-selling truck, and Ford gave it plenty of party tricks. The Ford F-150 Lightning could power a house during a blackout thanks to Ford's Intelligent Backup Power system, it had a massive front light bar, it came with Pro Power Onboard outlets that could run tools on a job site, and it offered 14.1 cubic feet of front trunk space.

It also used a 98 kWh, 123 kWh or 131 kWh battery, depending on configuration, and was good for an EPA-estimated range of up to 320 miles with the larger pack. Add in quick acceleration, an independent rear suspension, and a base price that initially undercut most of the competition, and it's easy to see why the Lightning came out swinging. Many people were quick to want one, and more than 200,000 reservations were placed for the 2022 model.

However, now that the dust has settled, we can look at the F-150 Lightning from a more objective standpoint and genuinely see all of its pros and cons. Owners have had a few years to live with the truck, and several recurring issues have surfaced along the way, ranging from minor annoyances to problems serious enough to prompt recalls. Here are four common problems with the Ford F-150 Lightning.