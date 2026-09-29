5 Compact Cars With Higher Ratings From Consumer Reports Than The Subaru Impreza
Despite some brands axing their small cars, the compact-car segment still offers solid options for those who detest the high-riding SUVs that have become ubiquitous on roads around the world. If you're looking for a practical compact car to meet your daily transportation needs, the Subaru Impreza is perhaps one of the familiar choices that you'll find on recommendation lists. But before you buy, you should first check what reviewers say about this car and how it stacks up against the competition. One of the best sources for car buying advice is the team of experts at Consumer Reports (CR).
CR is a non-profit organization that buys and independently reviews different car models to help buyers make informed choices. Consumer Reports has reviewed the 2026 Subaru Impreza and, in its testing, this car performed well enough to earn the site's recommendation as one of the compact cars worth considering. The team praised the Impreza for its agile handling, fuel efficiency, and versatility. However, the 2026 Subaru Impreza is far from perfect.
CR's expert reviewers have also reviewed other solid compact cars that are comparable to the Subaru Impreza, such as the Hyundai Elantra, Honda Civic, and Mazda3, all of which outperformed it by earning higher ratings. CR reviews are valuable sources for car shopping because they evaluate each model using a combination of factors, such as road-test performance, predicted reliability, owner satisfaction, and safety. Based on these factors, these five compact cars performed better than the Subaru Impreza, the cheapest Subaru model on the market.
2026 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid
In CR's testing, the 2026 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid came out on top in the compact car segment with the highest overall score. Needless to say, the Hyundai Elantra Hybrid performed better in CR's testing than the Subaru Impreza. Despite Subaru being one of the best car brands for driving experience according to CR, the Impreza fails to beat the Elantra in the site's road-test score. In the test, the Elantra earned better road-test ratings, with an 8% advantage.
For drivers, that means a better driving experience and overall user experience behind the wheel. Thanks to its hybrid powertrain, the Elantra offers excellent fuel economy compared with the Impreza. In CR's test, it delivered roughly 50% better fuel economy than the Subaru. While the Impreza earned higher ratings over the Elantra Hybrid in predicted reliability and owner satisfaction, those two weren't enough to give Subaru's compact car a lead in CR's Overall Score.
The 2026 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid is available in three trims: Blue, SEL Sport, and Limited. All trims are fitted with a 1.6-liter four-cylinder hybrid powertrain, which includes a single electric motor, producing a total output of 139 hp and 195 lb-ft of torque. Unlike the Impreza, which has an AWD drivetrain, the Elantra offers front-wheel drive (FWD) as standard. The base Blue trim of the 2026 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid starts at $26,895, inclusive of a $1,245 destination fee.
2026 Honda Civic Hybrid
In our review of the 2026 Honda Civic Hybrid hatchback, we were impressed by this compact car and found plenty to like. Similarly, in CR's review, the team was so impressed by Honda's 2026 Civic Hybrid that it made it onto the list of the site's recommended compact cars. It received better ratings than the Impreza, and its overall score was high enough to top the charts, tying with the Hyundai Elantra Hybrid at number one.
In testing, the Civic Hybrid performed better on several fronts, beating the Impreza in CR's comprehensive road test as well as in owner satisfaction surveys. The Honda Civic Hybrid also performed better in fuel-efficiency testing, offering roughly 50% more mpg than the Impreza, which isn't too surprising for a car with a hybrid powertrain. Interestingly, the Impreza outperformed the hybrid Civic in predicted reliability by a large margin, so buyers who prioritize long-term reliability may want to consider the Subaru Impreza's stronger reliability outlook.
The 2026 Honda Civic Hybrid starts at an MSRP of $30,690 (inclusive of a $1,295 destination charge) for the base Sport Hybrid trim, while the high-end Sport Touring Hybrid variant starts at $33,690. Both hybrid variants use a 200-hp 2.0-liter four-cylinder with two electric motors, a continuously variable automatic (CVT) transmission, and a standard FWD drivetrain.
2026 Mazda3
CR's testing of the 2026 Mazda3 also shows that it's a better car overall than the Subaru Impreza, as it earned a higher rating. In the site's rankings of compact cars, the Mazda3 clinched second position, behind the Civic Hybrid and Elantra Hybrid, which tied in scores at the top spot. It earned a higher rating in CR's Overall Score, although it didn't outperform the Impreza in every test category. However, like the previously discussed models, the Mazda3 did better on the road. Our review of the 2026 Mazda3 also notes the car's strong handling, comfortable ride, and driver-focused character.
Although it proved to be a better car overall in CR's testing, its owner satisfaction score was slightly lower than the Subaru Impreza's. It also doesn't beat the Impreza in reliability, though both models rank among the most reliable compact cars as of this writing. In terms of fuel efficiency, the Mazda3 delivered better real-world figures, though the difference isn't huge compared to the Impreza.
The 2026 Mazda3 is available in hatchback and sedan body styles. It has two engine options: either a 186-hp naturally aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder or a 250-hp turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder for more power. This model starts at an MSRP of $25,865 for the base 2.5 S trim in sedan body style. In total, there are six trims to choose from, though availability varies slightly depending on whether you choose the sedan or hatchback.
2026 Toyota Prius Plug-in Hybrid
The 2026 Toyota Prius Plug-in Hybrid also outperformed the Impreza in CR's testing. But when you compare their overall scores, the difference isn't huge. One of the test categories in which the Prius Plug-in Hybrid scored higher than the Impreza is the overall driving experience, as depicted by its higher road-test score in Consumer Reports' testing. It also earned higher owner satisfaction scores. The Subaru Impreza also outperformed the 2026 Toyota Prius Plug-in Hybrid in predicted reliability, just like all the other models on this list.
Still, the Prius offers better fuel economy than the Impreza, according to CR's testing. As a plug-in hybrid car, it can run on electric power for short trips. According to EPA estimates, the Prius can drive up to 44 miles on fully electric power. As the name suggests, this car comes with a hybrid powertrain consisting of a 150-hp 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine paired with two electric motors, offering a combined output of 220 hp. Each guise comes with a CVT transmission as well as standard FWD.
The base 2026 Prius Plug-in Hybrid will set you back $35,070, which includes a $1,295 destination charge. You can choose between the SE, XSE, Nightshade Edition, and XSE Premium, with the high-end trim starting at an MSRP of $41,765.
2026 Toyota Prius
CR reviewed and rated the standard hybrid variant of the 2026 Toyota Prius separately. In its testing, the standard non-plug-in Prius also earned better ratings than the Subaru Impreza. According to CR's testing, the Prius is a better car overall than the Impreza, although it's only by a tiny margin. It's neck-and-neck in different categories, with the team rating the Impreza better (albeit slightly) on the overall driving experience.
Despite that, the team said the Prius does deliver on its promise of practical transportation. The Prius also falls short in predicted reliability, with a lower score than the Impreza. Yet, users rated the Prius better, as it earned a higher score in the site's owner satisfaction surveys. CR also found the Prius to be more fuel-efficient, which is something worth considering, especially in the current economy with fuel prices reaching new records.
The 2026 Toyota Prius has a hybrid powertrain with a FWD or AWD drivetrain and an eCVT transmission. FWD variants have a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine paired with two motors producing a total of 194 hp, while AWD variants have the same setup but add an extra electric motor to the rear axle, bumping the combined output to 196 hp. With a starting price of $28,550 (excluding destination fee), the 2026 Prius has a slightly higher barrier to entry than the Impreza and is offered in four variants.