5 Compact Cars With Higher Ratings From Consumer Reports Than The Subaru Impreza

Despite some brands axing their small cars, the compact-car segment still offers solid options for those who detest the high-riding SUVs that have become ubiquitous on roads around the world. If you're looking for a practical compact car to meet your daily transportation needs, the Subaru Impreza is perhaps one of the familiar choices that you'll find on recommendation lists. But before you buy, you should first check what reviewers say about this car and how it stacks up against the competition. One of the best sources for car buying advice is the team of experts at Consumer Reports (CR).

CR is a non-profit organization that buys and independently reviews different car models to help buyers make informed choices. Consumer Reports has reviewed the 2026 Subaru Impreza and, in its testing, this car performed well enough to earn the site's recommendation as one of the compact cars worth considering. The team praised the Impreza for its agile handling, fuel efficiency, and versatility. However, the 2026 Subaru Impreza is far from perfect.

CR's expert reviewers have also reviewed other solid compact cars that are comparable to the Subaru Impreza, such as the Hyundai Elantra, Honda Civic, and Mazda3, all of which outperformed it by earning higher ratings. CR reviews are valuable sources for car shopping because they evaluate each model using a combination of factors, such as road-test performance, predicted reliability, owner satisfaction, and safety. Based on these factors, these five compact cars performed better than the Subaru Impreza, the cheapest Subaru model on the market.