What Is The Cheapest Subaru Model? (And Does It Come With All-Wheel Drive?)

It might be hard to believe, but Subaru has only been selling cars in the United States for a little over five decades. The Japanese automaker first entered the U.S. market in 1968 when Malcom Bricklin imported the sporty Subaru 360 — one of the most successful models in the company's history — for sale in America. In the decades since, Subaru has become one of the best-selling brands in North America, developing a reputation for manufacturing tough, dependable vehicles that are also easy enough on the wallet.

That last factor is one of the primary reasons that consumers continue to gravitate to the Subaru brand, with the automaker these days producing a vehicle fit for even the tightest of budgets. Subaru does, of course, also make a few more expensive models, including the incredibly roomy Ascent SUV, which can top $50,000 depending on which trim package you select. But on the other end of Subaru's pricing spectrum, you'll find a vehicle that can currently be had for less than half the price of an Ascent, with a base model Impreza selling for as little as $24,360 (before $1,170 destination).

That reasonable MSRP makes the Impreza the cheapest option available in Subaru's current lineup. And if you're interested in buying one, you'll no doubt be happy to know that, even with that easy-on-the-wallet sticker price, Subaru still made sure that the vehicle comes standard with its celebrated Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system.