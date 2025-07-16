What Is The Cheapest Subaru Model? (And Does It Come With All-Wheel Drive?)
It might be hard to believe, but Subaru has only been selling cars in the United States for a little over five decades. The Japanese automaker first entered the U.S. market in 1968 when Malcom Bricklin imported the sporty Subaru 360 — one of the most successful models in the company's history — for sale in America. In the decades since, Subaru has become one of the best-selling brands in North America, developing a reputation for manufacturing tough, dependable vehicles that are also easy enough on the wallet.
That last factor is one of the primary reasons that consumers continue to gravitate to the Subaru brand, with the automaker these days producing a vehicle fit for even the tightest of budgets. Subaru does, of course, also make a few more expensive models, including the incredibly roomy Ascent SUV, which can top $50,000 depending on which trim package you select. But on the other end of Subaru's pricing spectrum, you'll find a vehicle that can currently be had for less than half the price of an Ascent, with a base model Impreza selling for as little as $24,360 (before $1,170 destination).
That reasonable MSRP makes the Impreza the cheapest option available in Subaru's current lineup. And if you're interested in buying one, you'll no doubt be happy to know that, even with that easy-on-the-wallet sticker price, Subaru still made sure that the vehicle comes standard with its celebrated Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system.
There's only one Subaru without all-wheel drive
The inclusion of all-wheel drive is one of those seemingly universal truths about the Subaru brand, right along with the fact that pretty much every model from the manufacturer is powered by some version of the famed Boxer engine. You'll note we said "seemingly," and that's because not every single Subaru on the road comes equipped with that feature. There's one model in Subaru's current lineup that does not come standard with all-wheel drive, and that's the BRZ.
The BRZ has been a staple in the lineup since 2012, with Subaru developing the vehicle alongside Toyota to round out its more traditional all-weather-ready offerings with a legit sports coupe. It has served well in that market over the past decade, and is now in its third generation. Like every generation before it, these third-gen BRZs are exclusively rear-wheel drive in their design, and are not offered with all-wheel drive, even as an upgrade.
Of course, what the Subaru BRZ might lack in all-weather ability, it more than makes up for in power. The 2025 models come standard with a 2.4-liter direct- and port-injected Boxer engine under the hood that can push 228 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque, with a couple of pricier, even more performance-focused trim levels also available. With a base price of $33,210 (plus $1,170 destination), it's also a surprisingly affordable option for Subaru fans looking to feed their need for speed.