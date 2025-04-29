Which Subaru Has 7 Seats (And An Available 8-Seating Option)?
Subaru cars appeal to budget-conscious buyers and outdoor enthusiasts who love to spend much of their time off the beaten track. The solid build quality, rugged looks, and decent go-anywhere ability offered by the symmetrical full-time all-wheel drive system make them thoroughly desirable. However, if seven seats are a must-have, there is only one option to consider: the Subaru Ascent.
The Subaru Ascent is a midsize three-row crossover SUV that vies for market share against juggernauts such as the Toyota Grand Highlander, Kia Telluride, Mazda CX-90, Hyundai Palisade, Honda Pilot, and Ford Explorer. It's been Subaru's largest vehicle since debuting in 2019 and attempts to win over buyers of large SUVs by offering seven or eight seats.
For 2025, the Ascent Premium and Limited trims are offered in seven-seater and eight-seater versions, while the Onyx Edition, Limited Bronze Edition, Touring, and Onyx Edition Touring only come with seven seats. No matter the trim level or seating arrangement, every Subaru Ascent is powered by a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that generates 260 horsepower and 277 lb-ft of torque, directed to the wheels via a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). The Subaru Ascent's rated towing capacity is 5,000 pounds.
The Subaru Ascent offers ample headroom and legroom
With up to 153.2 cubic feet of passenger volume, the Subaru Ascent provides generous headroom and legroom for all occupants. Once seated, passengers in the Ascent Premium benefit from 41.2 inches of front headroom and 40.0 inches of middle row headroom in both seven and eight-seater configurations. The midsize crossover also serves up 42.2 inches of legroom in front and 38.6 inches in the middle row, with the rear seats offering 36.2 inches of headroom and 31.7 inches of legroom.
While all the other Ascent trims have similar legroom dimensions to the Premium grade, they have slightly less headroom compared to the entry-level model in the front seats and middle row, with front headroom coming in at 40.4 inches and the middle row boasting 38.7 inches. Occupants in the rear get the same 36.2 inches of headroom as the Premium. Cargo space is also adequate: With all seats in use, cargo volume stands at 17.8 cubic feet or 17.6 with moonroof, whereas folding down the third row expands storage to 43.5 cubic feet (or 42.1 cubic feet with the moonroof). If you fold the third and second rows down, there's a maximum of 75.6 cubic feet, dropping to 72.8 cubic on moonroof-equipped models.
Subaru Ascent prices and features
The Subaru Ascent's base MSRP ranges from $38,910 to $49,995. For $38,910, you can get the Ascent Premium with either seven or eight seats, with the former swapping the second row's bench seat for a pair of captain's chairs. Both SUVs offer a powered driver's seat, heated front seats, a leather-covered steering wheel, cloth upholstery, a three-zone automatic climate control system, keyless entry with push start, LED headlights, and 18-inch alloy wheels shod with all-season tires.
You also get an 11.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a Wi-Fi hotspot, Bluetooth, satellite radio, HD Radio, and a six-speaker audio system. For an additional $3,400, you can upgrade to the seven-seater Onyx Edition, which adds a panoramic moonroof, 20-inch alloy wheels, LED fog lights, folding side mirrors, a heated steering wheel, and water-repellent synthetic leather upholstery. If you're still looking to upgrade, the next step up is the $46,110 Limited trim, which, much like the Premium, comes in seven and eight‑passenger configurations.
The Limited model offers standard leather upholstery, heated second-row seats, memory settings for the driver's seat, power-adjustable front passenger seat, Subaru Cabin Connect, Starlink Navigation, a 14-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, 20-inch alloy wheels with machine-finished detailing, power side mirrors, and a 360-degree surround-view system.
However, if you're after the greatest amenities that the Ascent has to offer, you'll want the Touring (starts from $49,110) or top-spec Onyx Edition Touring ($49,995). Both come with Nappa leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, ambient interior lighting, and a 120-volt power outlet. If you want unique visual cues, you can check out the Ascent Limited Bronze Edition ($47,110), which adds bronze wheels to the Limited trim.