Which Subaru Has 7 Seats (And An Available 8-Seating Option)?

Subaru cars appeal to budget-conscious buyers and outdoor enthusiasts who love to spend much of their time off the beaten track. The solid build quality, rugged looks, and decent go-anywhere ability offered by the symmetrical full-time all-wheel drive system make them thoroughly desirable. However, if seven seats are a must-have, there is only one option to consider: the Subaru Ascent.

The Subaru Ascent is a midsize three-row crossover SUV that vies for market share against juggernauts such as the Toyota Grand Highlander, Kia Telluride, Mazda CX-90, Hyundai Palisade, Honda Pilot, and Ford Explorer. It's been Subaru's largest vehicle since debuting in 2019 and attempts to win over buyers of large SUVs by offering seven or eight seats.

For 2025, the Ascent Premium and Limited trims are offered in seven-seater and eight-seater versions, while the Onyx Edition, Limited Bronze Edition, Touring, and Onyx Edition Touring only come with seven seats. No matter the trim level or seating arrangement, every Subaru Ascent is powered by a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that generates 260 horsepower and 277 lb-ft of torque, directed to the wheels via a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). The Subaru Ascent's rated towing capacity is 5,000 pounds.

