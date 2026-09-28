The US Navy Primarily Uses These 5 Aircraft To Train New Aviators

When the United States Navy formed in 1775, none involved could have imagined that in 136 years, the service would begin sending its sailors up into the air as naval aviators. The first of these personnel was Theodore Gordon "Spuds" Ellyson, who earned his wings in 1911, becoming Naval Aviator No. 1. Thousands of aviators followed in Ellyson's footsteps, taking up biplanes, fighters, bombers, and more as technology progressed to what it is today.

These days, the Navy has a more standardized flight training program than in Ellyson's era, and only the best of the best get to become naval aviators. To do so, they must first learn the basics of flying, but the Navy isn't in the habit of throwing a new student into something like an F-35C Lightning II, which is the Navy variant of that platform. Instead, there are several different types of aircraft that the Navy uses to train its personnel, ranging from propeller-driven military planes to a single-engine jet, and a helicopter.

These aircraft are designed for training, so they utilize tandem seating so an instructor can take students up in the air. This is certainly safer than keeping the instructor on the ground, and it ensures both the personnel and the aircraft can return to Earth without succumbing to inexperience. Training is conducted first at the Cradle of Naval Aviation, Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, and continues in different locations, depending on the type of training and aircraft required. These are the five aircraft used to train naval aviators.