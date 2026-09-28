These Are The SUVs Coming Out Soon That Might Be Worth Waiting For
The list of car brands that are holding out on making an SUV is increasingly tiny, and it's not difficult to see why. Buyers seemingly can't get enough of them, whether they're shopping for an affordable everyday runabout or splashing out on a high-end luxury vehicle. Alongside the multitude of SUVs that are already on the market, many more are set to launch soon, and some look to be particularly well worth waiting for.
Since its launch as a standalone brand in 2009, Ram has been solely dedicated to making trucks and commercial vehicles, but it's now getting in on the SUV game. Its Ramcharger SUV is expected to launch in 2028, and it'll share a platform with the Ram 1500 pickup. Stellantis already builds an SUV on the same platform, the Jeep Grand Wagoneer, and both the Jeep and the upcoming Ramcharger will be produced in the carmaker's plant in Michigan.
Ram's former parent brand Dodge is also planning to launch a new SUV soon. Reports suggest that it will arrive for the 2028 model year and will be called the GLH, bringing back the nameplate that Carroll Shelby created in the '80s. A hotter SRT version of the model is also rumored to be in the works. Body-on-frame SUVs continue to be popular with American buyers, and Nissan is looking to capitalize on that popularity with a range of new body-on-frame SUVs and trucks that will be launched soon. A new generation of the Xterra is said to be the first to hit dealerships, and it will reportedly arrive in 2028.
Some upcoming launches are still shrouded in secrecy
Nissan isn't the only manufacturer with plans for a rugged SUV either, since VW is also rumored to be developing a new body-on-frame SUV, although little is known about the project so far. The rumors stem from leaks surrounding the automaker's long-term strategy, so it's likely that its launch is still several years away.
The arrival of Chrysler's upcoming SUVs might not be so far off, but several details are yet to be confirmed. According to a Car and Driver report, three new Chrysler SUVs will hit dealerships in the coming years, including one compact SUV that will be called the Airflow (pictured) and two smaller Fiat-based models. We previously named the Airflow as one of the Chrysler nameplates that deserves a second chance, but it remains to be seen if the upcoming car will be as innovative as the original.
One SUV that's almost certain to be innovative is the upcoming model from McLaren, which the brand recently confirmed was in development. An executive recently told Autocar that McLaren aimed to launch the SUV before 2030, and the brand was weighing the possibility of using a carbon-fiber tub instead of aluminum, just like its supercars already do. If it does decide to press ahead with the design, it'll be the first carbon-tubbed production SUV in the world. The executive also hinted that McLaren could branch out further into new segments in the future, although he didn't give any details about what those might be.
Electric SUV buyers also have plenty to look forward to
All of the SUVs mentioned so far are expected to feature ICE or hybrid powerplants, but there are plenty of electric SUVs in the pipeline too. Production of the new BMW iX5 is slated to start in December 2026 at the brand's facility in South Carolina, and it has an estimated range of up to 435 miles. It will be joined by the iX7, which is expected to begin production in 2027 at the same plant. There are also fresh rumors that a larger X9 might eventually be on the cards, although BMW has already held the trademark to the iX9 name for around a decade without actually using it.
Buyers looking for a large, luxurious electric SUV still have plenty of other options, including the upcoming Genesis GV90 that's expected to arrive in early 2027. The Neolun First Edition is filled with unusual tech like underfloor heating and features a pair of coach doors. The GV90 will rival the long-awaited electric Range Rover, which is also launching for the 2027 model year. Range Rover is also expected to further expand its all-electric lineup with a new 2028 GT model.
At the more affordable end of the electric SUV market, Toyota has debuted a brand-new three-row Highlander EV that will be available in 2027 and features a range of up to 320 miles. It's designed to be a road-focused family hauler, unlike the upcoming Scout Traveler, which is designed to excel both on and off the road. Scout says that the Traveler should start under $60,000, and production is planned to start in 2027.