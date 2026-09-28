These Are The SUVs Coming Out Soon That Might Be Worth Waiting For

The list of car brands that are holding out on making an SUV is increasingly tiny, and it's not difficult to see why. Buyers seemingly can't get enough of them, whether they're shopping for an affordable everyday runabout or splashing out on a high-end luxury vehicle. Alongside the multitude of SUVs that are already on the market, many more are set to launch soon, and some look to be particularly well worth waiting for.

Since its launch as a standalone brand in 2009, Ram has been solely dedicated to making trucks and commercial vehicles, but it's now getting in on the SUV game. Its Ramcharger SUV is expected to launch in 2028, and it'll share a platform with the Ram 1500 pickup. Stellantis already builds an SUV on the same platform, the Jeep Grand Wagoneer, and both the Jeep and the upcoming Ramcharger will be produced in the carmaker's plant in Michigan.

Ram's former parent brand Dodge is also planning to launch a new SUV soon. Reports suggest that it will arrive for the 2028 model year and will be called the GLH, bringing back the nameplate that Carroll Shelby created in the '80s. A hotter SRT version of the model is also rumored to be in the works. Body-on-frame SUVs continue to be popular with American buyers, and Nissan is looking to capitalize on that popularity with a range of new body-on-frame SUVs and trucks that will be launched soon. A new generation of the Xterra is said to be the first to hit dealerships, and it will reportedly arrive in 2028.