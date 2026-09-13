5 Car Brands Still Holding Out On Making An SUV

SUVs are big business for manufacturers across all segments of the automotive market. According to Edmunds, 60.9% of new vehicles sold in the U.S. in 2025 were SUVs, with Toyota, Honda, Chevrolet, and Tesla being among the biggest players in the American mass market. Many luxury car brands now have at least one SUV in their lineups, and some have benefited greatly from that decision.

In 2022, Lamborghini announced that its Urus SUV had become the bestselling model in its history in record time, and was responsible for doubling its overall sales volume. Likewise, Rolls-Royce had its best-ever year for sales in 2023 thanks to the success of the Cullinan SUV.

SUVs have increasingly become a necessity for carmakers looking to keep their sales figures looking healthy, and over the coming years, even some of the biggest remaining SUV-less brands are set to cave and build one. Chrysler is set to launch three new SUVs as part of its relaunch strategy, while McLaren is reportedly working on a hybrid V8-powered SUV. That leaves only a handful of smaller manufacturers without an SUV in their lineup — and, crucially, with no plans to build one anytime soon. These five brands are the most notable of those holdouts.