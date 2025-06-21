Koenigsegg Gemera: How Much HP Does The 'Light Speed' Supercar Have?
The Koenigsegg Gemera is, as the company says, a megacar that seats four comfortably. Initially, the base engine was to be a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline three-cylinder producing 600 horsepower, while those who wanted more could go for the upgrade, a 1,500-horsepower turbocharged version of the V8 engine also used in the Koenigsegg Jesko, which could be the fastest car in the world.
The later addition of the Jesko's V8 required it to be converted to a hot-vee setup for use in the Gemera, due to the limited space available for the larger engine after space for four passengers carry-on suitcases were provided for. Thanks to a combination of the space-saving nine-speed automatic Light Speed Tourbillon Transmission, and also by using the hot-vee layout with its central exhaust exit, Koenigsegg engineers were then able to fit the larger V8 drivetrain into the Gemera. As it turned out, nearly every Gemera customer chose the V8 engine, and the few who didn't also ended up choosing the V8 option.
The Koenigsegg Gemera uses a gasoline-electric hybrid powertrain, which combines its internal combustion engine with an 800-horsepower Dark Matter electric motor, providing a total output of a ridiculous 2,300 horsepower with its hybrid V8. This almost overwhelming amount of power goes to the wheels through the aforementioned Light Speed Tourbillon Transmission, which eliminates the need for a flywheel and is capable of extremely quick shifts. The Koenigsegg Gemera also has all-wheel drive and features four-wheel torque vectoring. The Gemera can be powered by the gasoline engine, the electric motor, or both units working together.
What else do we know about the Koenigsegg Gemera?
As a true four-seater, the Koenigsegg Gemera, in Koenigsegg's own words, "... allows the full Koenigsegg megacar experience to be shared with family and friends." The V8-engined, 2,300 horsepower version should be even quicker than the three-cylinder version, while also likely elevating the top speed to an even higher number. The 2,300-horsepower version of the Gemera is, currently, the hypercar with the most horsepower.
The Koenigsegg Gemera also offers some interesting creature comforts. These include memory foam seating with entertainment screens placed both front and rear, with wireless charging, USB ports, and Apple CarPlay built in. There are a total of eight cup holders for the four Gemera passengers — four of them are heated and four of them are cooled.
Only 300 Gemeras will be produced, according to Koenigsegg, and each one will probably go for many millions, especially the upcharge for the V8 powertrain, which will cost $400,000 according to the Egg Registry. There will be additional options available, including the Ghost Package, an aero kit that offers a rear wing as well as a larger front splitter. Production was scheduled to begin at the end of 2024, with deliveries starting sometime in 2025.