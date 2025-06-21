Koenigsegg Gemera: How Much HP Does The 'Light Speed' Supercar Have?

The Koenigsegg Gemera is, as the company says, a megacar that seats four comfortably. Initially, the base engine was to be a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline three-cylinder producing 600 horsepower, while those who wanted more could go for the upgrade, a 1,500-horsepower turbocharged version of the V8 engine also used in the Koenigsegg Jesko, which could be the fastest car in the world.

The later addition of the Jesko's V8 required it to be converted to a hot-vee setup for use in the Gemera, due to the limited space available for the larger engine after space for four passengers carry-on suitcases were provided for. Thanks to a combination of the space-saving nine-speed automatic Light Speed Tourbillon Transmission, and also by using the hot-vee layout with its central exhaust exit, Koenigsegg engineers were then able to fit the larger V8 drivetrain into the Gemera. As it turned out, nearly every Gemera customer chose the V8 engine, and the few who didn't also ended up choosing the V8 option.

The Koenigsegg Gemera uses a gasoline-electric hybrid powertrain, which combines its internal combustion engine with an 800-horsepower Dark Matter electric motor, providing a total output of a ridiculous 2,300 horsepower with its hybrid V8. This almost overwhelming amount of power goes to the wheels through the aforementioned Light Speed Tourbillon Transmission, which eliminates the need for a flywheel and is capable of extremely quick shifts. The Koenigsegg Gemera also has all-wheel drive and features four-wheel torque vectoring. The Gemera can be powered by the gasoline engine, the electric motor, or both units working together.