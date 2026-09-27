4 Drawbacks Of Built-In Dishwashers
When it comes to getting your dishes clean, you have several reliable dishwasher brands to choose from that come in a variety of designs and types. Among available options, built-in dishwashers are a popular choice because they blend seamlessly with the space around them. They are also more visually appealing than a portable or countertop dishwasher. On the noise front, built-in dishwashers operate more quietly. Additionally, since they fit into an opening between cabinets, there is even less noise. But this doesn't mean that built-in dishwashers don't have any drawbacks. Actually, there are quite a few, and some can be a deal-breaker for many buyers.
One of the major drawbacks of built-in dishwashers is that they are typically more expensive, both in terms of upfront and installation costs. And the installation is trickier too, though it's a one-time thing. Also, in smaller kitchens, they may take up valuable space, and because the setup is permanent, you can't adjust the kitchen's layout in the future without taking the dishwasher into account. More importantly, built-in dishwashers may not be suitable for renters because relocating them can be a challenge. Of course, none of this means that you shouldn't go with a built-in dishwasher. The design has several distinct benefits, particularly for those who want a more permanent setup. But it's still important that you understand the downsides before making a commitment.
Higher upfront costs
Among the many drawbacks of built-in dishwashers, the higher upfront costs are the most significant for the average buyer. You are essentially paying more for an appliance when a cheaper alternative may still meet your needs. Built-in and freestanding dishwashers operate pretty much the same way and use the same basic process to wash your dishes. The design is one of the main differences, and it can also increase the cost.
With built-in dishwashers, you have to find a size that perfectly fits the available cabinet space, which means you have fewer options to choose from compared to portable dishwashers. Alternatively, you can design the kitchen's layout to align with the dishwasher, but that too is an additional expense. The cost will be even higher if a lot of modifications need to be made. Keep in mind that you are spending this extra money on a neater design and quieter operation. So, if that's something you prioritize, it makes sense to spend a little extra upfront, given that dishwashers typically have a lifespan of 10 years.
Requires precise installation
Installing a built-in dishwasher isn't as simple as sliding the appliance into the available space in your kitchen cabinet. There's a lot more to do, and that's why you will generally need a professional to install it. This increases the cost compared to a freestanding dishwasher. You will need a dedicated water supply for the inlet, a drain to discharge wastewater, and an electrical connection to power the dishwasher.
If these are not close by, this may further complicate the installation and increase the overall cost. There's also a benefit to this. With a permanent installation, you can use the sink even when the dishwasher is running. With portable and countertop dishwasher models that connect directly to the faucet, this isn't possible while they're running.
The installation itself needs to be precise, with enough clearance for the dishwasher's door to open and close smoothly. At the same time, the dishwasher should fit perfectly within the opening. You are paying more money for a neater appearance, so you wouldn't want the result to look untidy or out of place.
Takes up permanent space
One of the biggest advantages of integrated and built-in dishwashers also turns out to be one of their most significant drawbacks: permanent installation. Despite the aesthetic appeal and added convenience, you can't easily move them around the house or even within the kitchen itself. Once the dishwasher is installed, it stays put. That's the way it's designed: to integrate with your kitchen. This can be a problem since it's not a tiny kitchen appliance that can be moved around at your convenience. Losing out on a cabinet-sized space can be a big sacrifice in smaller kitchens. With the dishwasher in place, you'll have less storage space.
Even if you do manage to find another space for the dishwasher, you can't ignore the existing connections for water, drainage, and electricity. They may not align with your plans for the old space. So, before you buy a built-in dishwasher, make sure to plan the layout, identify any possible problems, and only then proceed with the installation. Once the dishwasher is up and running, moving it around won't be as easy.
Similarly, if you frequently switch apartments or will relocate in the near future, a built-in dishwasher may not be the best choice. It's a permanent setup, and moving it from one place to another can be a hassle. Apart from that, the new home must have a suitably sized space for your dishwasher model. Otherwise, you will have to spend money on modifications.
More difficult to replace
A dishwasher is one of those household appliances that can last for years, often around 10 years or sometimes even more. So, when installing one, it's natural to overlook how the replacement process will work out. But that's something worth considering, especially with integrated and built-in dishwashers. When the time comes for you to shop for a new one, you will have fewer options, as the replacement needs to fit the existing space and meet the installation requirements. You can always make the necessary adjustments later, but, as you might expect, this increases the overall cost.
You should consider these drawbacks before making the final decision. This doesn't mean you shouldn't choose a built-in dishwasher, but it's important to understand the downsides and the problems you might face in the future. This will help you better plan your kitchen's layout, avoid common mistakes people make when buying and installing appliances, and pick a dishwasher model that meets your requirements.