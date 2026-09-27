4 Drawbacks Of Built-In Dishwashers

When it comes to getting your dishes clean, you have several reliable dishwasher brands to choose from that come in a variety of designs and types. Among available options, built-in dishwashers are a popular choice because they blend seamlessly with the space around them. They are also more visually appealing than a portable or countertop dishwasher. On the noise front, built-in dishwashers operate more quietly. Additionally, since they fit into an opening between cabinets, there is even less noise. But this doesn't mean that built-in dishwashers don't have any drawbacks. Actually, there are quite a few, and some can be a deal-breaker for many buyers.

One of the major drawbacks of built-in dishwashers is that they are typically more expensive, both in terms of upfront and installation costs. And the installation is trickier too, though it's a one-time thing. Also, in smaller kitchens, they may take up valuable space, and because the setup is permanent, you can't adjust the kitchen's layout in the future without taking the dishwasher into account. More importantly, built-in dishwashers may not be suitable for renters because relocating them can be a challenge. Of course, none of this means that you shouldn't go with a built-in dishwasher. The design has several distinct benefits, particularly for those who want a more permanent setup. But it's still important that you understand the downsides before making a commitment.