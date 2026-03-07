What's The Average Lifespan Of A Dishwasher? Here's What The Data Says
If you're finally at the age where you understand why contestants were so excited to win that new appliance package on The Price is Right, you've probably replaced a washer and dryer or a dishwasher in your time. Peeling off the protective plastic of that new stainless steel appliance is exciting, and your kitchen may look great, but we all want our investments to last. Nothing ruins the joy of a new appliance like it breaking down too soon, but what is the normal lifespan of a modern appliance?
Like most things in life, the answer isn't simple. The lifespan depends on a multitude of factors, including the type of appliance, how often you use it, what you do to maintain it, environmental factors, and the quality of the machine itself. If you're recently invested in a new dishwasher or are planning a kitchen renovation, you can expect your dishwasher to last about ten years, according to Consumer Reports. Most experts agree with that life expectancy: The Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers gives that particular machine an average lifespan of about 12 years, while the International Association of Certified Home Inspectors says that dishwashers typically last about nine years.
With all that said, you can expect to get about a decade's worth of service from your trusty dishwasher, though those 10 years may not always be problem-free. Consumer Reports' survey data from members indicates that about 23% had issues in the first five years that required repairs. Luckily, there are tricks and tips that may extend the life of your dishwasher.
Selecting and maintaining a dishwasher
Choosing a new dishwasher can feel a lot like shopping in the cereal aisle — the choices seem endless and overwhelming. Your first consideration is easy, however: size. Are you shopping for a standard 24-inch under-the-counter model, or do you need a smaller, portable option? Once you know that, you can narrow your choices a bit. Most experts recommend a stainless steel interior over plastic, unless you're on a very tight budget. Stainless steel is quieter and tends to be more durable and require less maintenance. You should also consider how the rack design and cycle options meet your needs, and then decide on something from one of the more reliable dishwasher brands.
After your new dishwasher is installed, there are a few simple steps you should follow to maintain it so that you don't have to repeat the process again in a few years. You may remember your parents insisting that you rinse the dishes before putting them in the dishwasher. Consumer Reports says that isn't necessary with modern dishwashers, but you should scrape off food remnants first.
Those bits of food can clog hoses and drains and damage the filter, leading to expensive repairs. You should also rinse the filter occasionally and clean it with a soft sponge. If you have hard water, be sure to clean residue from the interior of your dishwasher as well, and check the nozzles to be sure they're clear. Finally, be very careful that everything you put into your dishwasher is actually dishwasher safe. Sharp knives can damage the racks, thin plastics may melt, and grease and oil can clog the drain.