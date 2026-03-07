What's The Average Lifespan Of A Dishwasher? Here's What The Data Says

If you're finally at the age where you understand why contestants were so excited to win that new appliance package on The Price is Right, you've probably replaced a washer and dryer or a dishwasher in your time. Peeling off the protective plastic of that new stainless steel appliance is exciting, and your kitchen may look great, but we all want our investments to last. Nothing ruins the joy of a new appliance like it breaking down too soon, but what is the normal lifespan of a modern appliance?

Like most things in life, the answer isn't simple. The lifespan depends on a multitude of factors, including the type of appliance, how often you use it, what you do to maintain it, environmental factors, and the quality of the machine itself. If you're recently invested in a new dishwasher or are planning a kitchen renovation, you can expect your dishwasher to last about ten years, according to Consumer Reports. Most experts agree with that life expectancy: The Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers gives that particular machine an average lifespan of about 12 years, while the International Association of Certified Home Inspectors says that dishwashers typically last about nine years.

With all that said, you can expect to get about a decade's worth of service from your trusty dishwasher, though those 10 years may not always be problem-free. Consumer Reports' survey data from members indicates that about 23% had issues in the first five years that required repairs. Luckily, there are tricks and tips that may extend the life of your dishwasher.