10 Signs You Should Replace Or Upgrade Your Air Conditioner Or HVAC System

The role air conditioning and temperature regulation play in keeping you comfortable across seasons can't be overstated. In the summer, when temperatures can soar into three-digit territory on the Fahrenheit scale, it's the primary defense against profuse sweating in offices, cars, and homes. When it gets colder, though, a basic air conditioner might not do you much good since it only cools spaces. That's where the heating in a full-blown HVAC system comes in to keep you warm.

Air conditioners and HVAC systems aren't particularly high-maintenance appliances (the rule of thumb is once annually), so while they're doing their job, you may not pay them much mind. That may be great for your peace of mind as an owner, but that low-maintenance status makes it easy to miss obvious signs that your unit is in distress and needs attention. Sometimes, a simple repair can get things up and running properly again. At other times, though, you might need to upgrade your current setup or replace it outright.

Choosing between these three routes isn't easy, especially given how expensive they can all be. However, applying the $5,000 rule makes things easier; multiply the age of your appliance by the estimated repair bill. If the product lands north of $5,000, you should replace the unit. Upgrades are a bit of a gray area here — they are cheaper than a full replacement but address the problem with efficiency rather than repair. Not sure of the signs that tell you which way to go before your unit gives out? Here are 10 of them.