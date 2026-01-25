Your Dehumidifier Could Spark A Fire – Here's How To Keep Your Home Safe

From smartphones to snow blowers, our homes, yards, and pockets are full of electronic devices. The trouble is, if not operated with care, there's an associated risk of electrical fires. Sometimes, an appliance is defective. Other times, it isn't maintained or run correctly. It's crucial to keep in mind the simple steps that can keep your home safe when using an appliance like a dehumidifier. For millions in the United States and around the globe, a dehumidifier is an essential appliance. In a climate with very moist air, there's an ever-present risk of mold and moisture, which can spread and become very problematic very quickly. Depending on the insulation in your home, condensation can also be a constant menace.

In 2024, Professor Cath Noakes of the University of Leeds told the BBC that "High humidity is associated with mold and other microbial growth." It's a constant battle to keep windows and other surfaces in our homes dry, and these devices can be very valuable allies in that fight. Their efficacy can mean that the devices are left running for several hours at a time, but for all their effectiveness, use such as this can increase the risk of a fire.

A fact sheet from North Dakota's West Fargo Fire Department reads, "improper use, poor maintenance, manufacturing defects, and design defects can cause failure and overheating and fires." This is the case with a lot of electrical devices, such as heaters, and just as with them, there are operational procedures that can minimize the risk. Simple things, like the way you position the dehumidifier in the room, ensuring you clean and maintain it regularly, and checking for any potential defects or even recalls of your model, will help protect your home from such dangers.