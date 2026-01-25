Your Dehumidifier Could Spark A Fire – Here's How To Keep Your Home Safe
From smartphones to snow blowers, our homes, yards, and pockets are full of electronic devices. The trouble is, if not operated with care, there's an associated risk of electrical fires. Sometimes, an appliance is defective. Other times, it isn't maintained or run correctly. It's crucial to keep in mind the simple steps that can keep your home safe when using an appliance like a dehumidifier. For millions in the United States and around the globe, a dehumidifier is an essential appliance. In a climate with very moist air, there's an ever-present risk of mold and moisture, which can spread and become very problematic very quickly. Depending on the insulation in your home, condensation can also be a constant menace.
In 2024, Professor Cath Noakes of the University of Leeds told the BBC that "High humidity is associated with mold and other microbial growth." It's a constant battle to keep windows and other surfaces in our homes dry, and these devices can be very valuable allies in that fight. Their efficacy can mean that the devices are left running for several hours at a time, but for all their effectiveness, use such as this can increase the risk of a fire.
A fact sheet from North Dakota's West Fargo Fire Department reads, "improper use, poor maintenance, manufacturing defects, and design defects can cause failure and overheating and fires." This is the case with a lot of electrical devices, such as heaters, and just as with them, there are operational procedures that can minimize the risk. Simple things, like the way you position the dehumidifier in the room, ensuring you clean and maintain it regularly, and checking for any potential defects or even recalls of your model, will help protect your home from such dangers.
Safe usage of a dehumidifier: Essential things to keep in mind
Devices like portable heaters can pose a great risk of fire, too, if they are placed carelessly while in operation. For instance, placing a dehumidifier in close proximity to sheets or carpet could start a fire because of the large amount of hot air expelled. This is also why space heaters shouldn't be plugged into power strips. Precautions you'd take with a dehumidifier are very similar to those you'd take with a heater. A primary concern is the device overheating if it is left to operate for too long or to work too hard to reach the desired settings. For this reason, North Dakota's West Fargo Fire Department notes, "most manufacturers recommend a minimum clearance of 8-12 inches around the dehumidifier. Airflow must not be restricted through the cabinet louvers on the front, back and sides." Typically, these are devices that should be left to operate in an enclosed space, so creating an area in which they're free to do so is vital.
Another essential thing to keep in mind is regular cleaning and maintenance. Dehumidifiers are hard-working devices with elements, such as fans, that can potentially overheat if placed under too much strain. This can happen if they become dusty or clogged, similar to a tumble dryer or other appliance that can develop a lot of lint or another blockage from overwork. Between uses and after running for a long time, regularly check your machine. It's a simple step, but one that could avert disaster. The fire department goes on to explain that you should always take care to run the machine at its recommended operating temperature, which is generally no less than 65 degrees Fahrenheit (though some models are available that support a broader temperature range).
Dehumidifier fires and recalls of potentially defective models
There are a variety of measures and safety precautions that users should be aware of when preparing their dehumidifier for use. Unfortunately, though, correct positioning and operation of a dehumidifier cannot protect the user from fundamental defects. Recalls are common for all sorts of appliances, from fans to cars, and there have been prominent occasions when a dehumidifier has been recalled. In August 2023, for instance, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a recall for Gree Electric Appliances Dehumidifiers of China. It noted that Gree models had been recalled several times.
The issue is that recalls can be so wide-ranging, with some affecting dehumidifiers sold under multiple well-known brand names, something that can confuse consumers. The commission posted a full list of the models affected, dated August 2023, recommending that customers thoroughly check to determine whether their specific model was listed. If they found their brand on the list, "consumers should stop using the recalled dehumidifiers and contact Gree for a full refund," the commission wrote.
Meanwhile, www.SaferProducts.gov is a way to report any issues or malfunctions you experience with an appliance. Your device, hopefully, will not have any defects, as the majority don't. Fire and Evacuation Services' Adam Harper told Ideal Home in August 2024, "modern dehumidifiers are designed with safety in mind, featuring thermal cut-off switches and other safety mechanisms to prevent overheating." Just take care to position your model mindfully, monitor how long it's been active, and don't crowd extension cords.