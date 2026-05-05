What Is The $5,000 Rule For Your HVAC System?

It's the age-old question: repair or replace? It's something you see drivers wrestle with all the time, but what about homeowners? When your home's heating and cooling system runs into trouble, it's worth asking yourself whether paying for another repair or investing in a full replacement is the more affordable option. That's where the $5,000 rule comes into play. If your HVAC's not passing the seasonal routine maintenance check, you can use this basic calculation to weigh the short-term cost of repair against long-term value of replacement.

It's this simple: multiply the age of your HVAC system by the estimated repair cost. If the total exceeds $5,000, the consensus among technicians is that replacement would actually be the more cost-effective option. For example, a 12-year-old unit in need of a $500 repair would give you a total of $6,000. In that case, replacement may be the smarter financial move. (Alternatively, if the unit was installed nine years ago or less, the math suggests it'd make more sense to just repair.) It's not an exact science, of course, but it's just meant to help you make your mind up.