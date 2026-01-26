The One Thing HVAC Experts Say To Never Skip Before A Freeze

While the fall and winter seasons can be beautiful to look at, the weather patterns that tend to accompany them can also bring any number of unwanted elements. That includes frigid temperatures and the sort of inclement weather that makes driving particularly dangerous. Such weather can, of course, also prove legitimately hazardous to your home, with many property owners prioritizing the protection of exterior features like faucets ahead of temperature drops. And yes, HVAC professionals everywhere would be quick to advise not skipping a routine check of your heating system ahead of the cold.

In particular, HVAC experts recommend that you turn the unit on to ensure it is actually working and heating to the specified temperature before cold weather hits. This is also a good time to replace low batteries in the thermostat if it is battery-powered. Ditto for any carbon monoxide detectors you have in your home, as a faulty HVAC system could produce the odorless and potentially deadly gas. Once the system's running, go around the home to ensure the vents are not blocked and producing the intended airflow.

While such checks are recommended for everyone, they can be particularly important in areas that rarely see freezing temperatures, as heating units aren't often tested by running in sub-freezing temps and are thus prone to malfunction amid the heavier workload. When that happens, it may be difficult to book a repair job, as many other homeowners may be experiencing the same issues.