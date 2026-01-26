The One Thing HVAC Experts Say To Never Skip Before A Freeze
While the fall and winter seasons can be beautiful to look at, the weather patterns that tend to accompany them can also bring any number of unwanted elements. That includes frigid temperatures and the sort of inclement weather that makes driving particularly dangerous. Such weather can, of course, also prove legitimately hazardous to your home, with many property owners prioritizing the protection of exterior features like faucets ahead of temperature drops. And yes, HVAC professionals everywhere would be quick to advise not skipping a routine check of your heating system ahead of the cold.
In particular, HVAC experts recommend that you turn the unit on to ensure it is actually working and heating to the specified temperature before cold weather hits. This is also a good time to replace low batteries in the thermostat if it is battery-powered. Ditto for any carbon monoxide detectors you have in your home, as a faulty HVAC system could produce the odorless and potentially deadly gas. Once the system's running, go around the home to ensure the vents are not blocked and producing the intended airflow.
While such checks are recommended for everyone, they can be particularly important in areas that rarely see freezing temperatures, as heating units aren't often tested by running in sub-freezing temps and are thus prone to malfunction amid the heavier workload. When that happens, it may be difficult to book a repair job, as many other homeowners may be experiencing the same issues.
What to look for in your HVAC check
It is recommended that you schedule an HVAC checkup with a professional about every six months. So, if you can squeeze one of those bi-yearly checkups in just before a major cold snap is slated to arrive, you can likely count yourself a few steps ahead of your friends and neighbors.
As noted, apart from a professional checkup, homeowners can perform routine checks on their own by simply turning the unit on prior to the onset of icy temps to ensure it's running properly. If it's running too long or too often, making worrisome noises, or producing a burning smell, you should try and set up a professional inspection ASAP. If you smell gas, turn the unit off immediately and leave it off until a pro can take a look. You can also inspect the unit by eye to check for any obvious issues like frayed wires or leaking fluids. While you're doing that, consider changing out the air filter too.
If that cold snap brings with it a significant accumulation of snow, folks with gas heating systems should also be sure to check that their exterior gas meter, pipes, and exhaust vents are not buried in the white stuff. According to some professionals, gently removing snow from those features either by hand or with a snow brush may help ensure your system continues to operate safely and efficiently in the frigid weather. And though you don't necessarily need to cover your exterior HVAC fan unit, it still may be wise to remove any excess buildup of snow or ice from those fixtures too.