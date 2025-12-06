How To Keep Your Outdoor Faucets From Causing A Massive Winter Repair Bill

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's a pretty long list of things one should do to help protect their house and yard from the potentially damaging effects of winter weather. For many, that includes tending to things like birdbaths, gutters, windows, and drains. If you've got gas-powered yard care gear in the garage, you'll want to take care of that too.

If you are a new homeowner, you should know that snow, ice and freezing rain can absolutely ravage things like your roof, gutters, window frames, and, really, any fixture that exists on the exterior of your house. Exterior faucets are, understandably, particularly susceptible to the effects of winter weather. And we'd wager there are too many homeowners out there who've found out the hard way just how problematic it can be if you do not properly take care of that exterior faucet before the onset of freezing temperatures and icy winter weather.

If you're on the fence about tending to that exposed faucet, you should know that failure to do so may well result in freezing pipes or spigots with even short-term exposure to sub-freezing temps. While pipes can sometimes be unfrozen, things get even more dicey when ice and snow begin to accumulate on the exterior features. Should the pipes or spigot rupture, the damage could include flooding inside your home, as well as water damage to your home's exterior. Just FYI — repairs for such issues are pricey to say the least. Here's what you can do to help prevent those problems.