4 Family Minivans With Better Ratings Than The Chrysler Pacifica

Minivans offer enough capacity to accommodate even big families, with three rows of seats and the ability to seat seven or even eight people. When shopping for a minivan, Chrysler's Pacifica is one of the models that should definitely be on your watchlist. In fact, the Chrysler Pacifica is a great choice, and that doesn't come as a surprise for a company that single-handedly invented the segment in the '80s and has been doing it for years.

If you do a quick online search, you'll notice it rarely misses in listicles of the best minivans on the market. The Pacifica has several strengths that have earned it top marks from expert reviewers across publications. The 2026 Pacifica seats up to eight and is fitted with either a gas-only 3.6-liter V6 engine producing up to 287 hp (making it one of the most powerful minivans on the market) or a hybrid powertrain featuring a 3.6-liter V6 with two electric motors, with a total output of 260 hp.

However, while the Chrysler Pacifica is one of the best, it doesn't rank high on every metric that matters and on every site. Some minivans have better ratings than the Chrysler Pacifica and might serve you better. We've rounded up a list of the best minivans that have performed better than the 2026 Chrysler Pacifica in reviews by earning higher scores. For more details on how we selected these minivans, see our methodology section at the end of the article.