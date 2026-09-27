5 DeWalt Finds Under $60 Worth Buying On Amazon
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In the world of power tools, the DeWalt name carries as much weight as any of the other major players in the market. And for some who use these devices on the job, tools not decked out in the brand's iconic black-and-yellow livery simply aren't an option. The only problem with that logic is that, well, tools bearing the DeWalt brand tend to be a little bit pricier at the point of purchase than similar devices from many of the brand's competitors. That is just one of several things shoppers should consider before purchasing DeWalt tools, even if users often agree those tools are worth the extra money.
While some of DeWalt's more powerful and technologically advanced tools will likely always set shoppers back a pretty penny, not all of the brand's tools are priced to put such a dent in your bank account. Depending on where you shop, you can pick up some of DeWalt's smaller powered tools and hand tools without breaking a Benjamin. Not surprisingly, Amazon's online storefront is one of the best places to pick up DeWalt-branded tools without necessarily paying DeWalt prices. Here's a look at a few DeWalt tools that Amazon shoppers can get for under $60 at checkout.
71-Piece Screwdriver and Bit Set
While DeWalt offers a vast lineup of well-thought-out power tools, the Stanley Black & Decker-owned brand still cranks out a wide range of hand tools that some have deemed equally tough. If you're just starting to put together a home tool kit for yourself, you've likely surmised that a screwdriver set is among the essential tools you need in your home tool kit. According to Amazon shoppers, this 71-Piece Driver and Bit Set – which is selling for just $39.24 these days — may solve all your screwdriver needs.
More than 6,030 Amazon shoppers have rated the set 4.8 stars. That makes it about as solid a rating as you can find. Just 1 percent of users rated the set below 3 stars, with the bulk of those reviewers calling out a supposed design flaw in the bit holder as a major drawback. Those who rated the kit highly praise the versatility of the included driver bits. They also largely appreciate the hard-shell storage case, though some note it's a little bulky.
As for what that case holds, the kit is mostly bits, though it includes a vinyl grip driver and adapter. Along with those, you get 10 SAE and 10 metric nut driver bits, 5 tamperproof bits, 10 Torx bits, 3 square drive bits, 3 Phillips bits, 5 metric hex bits, 6 SAE hex bits, 3 Pozi drive bits, and 13 flat bits in metric and SAE measurements.
20V Max LED Worklight
If you regularly do pro or DIY projects in low-lit areas, you can almost always use a little more light. To that end, most of the major tool brands offer worksite-ready lights powered by some sort of rechargeable lithium-ion battery tech. That includes DeWalt, which makes this Amazon shopper-approved LED Worklight for its 20V Max family of power tools.
Just over 13,700 consumers have reviewed this handy tool, rating it 4.8 stars. Not a single review is under 3 stars, by the way, with a whopping 89 percent of them being 5 stars. Those reviews almost universally praise the light for being bright and versatile, with users appreciating its size, variable brightness settings, adjustable head, and included hook for hanging on a job site.
They also like the light's runtime on a DeWalt 20V Max power pack, which the brand claims will be around 4.5 hours on the low setting and 2 hours on high with a 2Ah battery. The high setting provides 1,000 lumens, while the low setting delivers 300 lumens. The light also features a 360-degree rotating hook, a head that pivots 140 degrees back and forth, and an overmolded lens cover for added durability. All in, that's a pretty solid package for just $45.10. That number does not, however, include a DeWalt 20V Max battery, with a 4Ah model running about $62.99 through the brand's Amazon storefront.
TSTAK Tool Bag
Whether you're a worksite pro or a hardcore DIYer, DeWalt Tools purports to make products to aid in your various endeavors. At some point, you'll still need to find a place to safely secure those devices when you're carrying them from one job to the next. Thankfully, if you need one, you can get this TSTAK Tool Bag through DeWalt's Amazon store for under $60, with its current price at $48.98.
If you're unfamiliar with the TSTAK lineup, it's a modular storage system for DeWalt hand tools and power tools designed to protect them when they're stored away or when you're taking them to a job. The system can even be outfitted to work with DeWalt's ToughSystem 2.0 if need be. If you're invested in either DeWalt storage system, this carrier could prove exceedingly handy, with more than 950 Amazon shoppers agreeing the TSTAK bag is worth the cost.
Those users have rated it at 4.7 stars. Most note the bag is durable and well-designed, with plenty of space for tools and accessories, though even some positive reviews bemoaned the inability to adjust its closure straps. The 17-inch bag is also made of stain-resistant 1680 denier fabric, with the interior featuring several individual pockets and a removable divider for storing longer tools. It's also outfitted with a hard rubber base that is both waterproof and durable, meaning your bag and tools should be safe in most worksite situations.
Right Angle Drill Attachment
If you are in the market for DeWalt power drills, you'll find several options to choose from, and prices can vary significantly between them. You should also know that, no matter which DeWalt drill you invest in, there will almost certainly come a moment when you find yourself attempting to use it in a location that is not easily accessible.
For the record, DeWalt makes a right-angle drill for those occasions. But even that smaller tool might be too large for certain situations, and if you already own a DeWalt drill, you may not want to pony up to buy a dedicated right-angle model. Enter the Right Angle Drill Attachment, which DeWalt is selling for $38.99 through its Amazon outlet. As its name suggests, this tool connects directly to your DeWalt drill and provides right-angle access to harder-to-reach locations with the right bit attached. According to more than 3,350 Amazon shoppers who've reviewed the attachment, it's well worth the modest investment, with an average rating of 4.7 stars out of 5.
The attachment also features a 4-in-1 modular design, plus a flexible shaft for added versatility. Those attributes get regular mentions in the positive user reviews, with many also agreeing the attachment is easy to set up and use. Still, some pointed to the lack of a locking chuck as a notable oversight, while others noted durability concerns.
23-Piece 1/2-Inch Drive Socket Set
We're going to circle back to hand tools now, because you can't buy many proper DeWalt power tools for under $60. You can still get some seriously handy DeWalt gear in that price range, and Amazon shoppers have deemed this 23-Piece 1/2-Inch Drive Socket Set worthy of that list.
To be clear, the set narrowly qualifies for this list, with DeWalt selling it for $59.99 on Amazon. According to more than 2,200 shoppers who rated the set 4.8 stars on Amazon, it's well worth the investment. As for the few 1-star reviews, missing sockets upon delivery were the main complaint. If your set arrives with all the pieces, reviewers say you will likely be happy with the quality for the price, with most praising it for being durable, versatile, and easy to use. Many also appreciate the set's shiny chrome finish and the hard-shell carrying case's transparent lid.
The internal tray is also removable, by the way, and the set itself includes 20 different 1/2-inch sockets, 10 in SAE measurements and 10 in metric measurements. It also includes an extender, a drill drive adapter, and one 72-tooth quick-release ratchet, all of which exceed ANSI standards. The set was designed with DeWalt's DirectTorque technology to limit fastener rounding and improve overall grip during use.