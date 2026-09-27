5 DeWalt Finds Under $60 Worth Buying On Amazon

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In the world of power tools, the DeWalt name carries as much weight as any of the other major players in the market. And for some who use these devices on the job, tools not decked out in the brand's iconic black-and-yellow livery simply aren't an option. The only problem with that logic is that, well, tools bearing the DeWalt brand tend to be a little bit pricier at the point of purchase than similar devices from many of the brand's competitors. That is just one of several things shoppers should consider before purchasing DeWalt tools, even if users often agree those tools are worth the extra money.

While some of DeWalt's more powerful and technologically advanced tools will likely always set shoppers back a pretty penny, not all of the brand's tools are priced to put such a dent in your bank account. Depending on where you shop, you can pick up some of DeWalt's smaller powered tools and hand tools without breaking a Benjamin. Not surprisingly, Amazon's online storefront is one of the best places to pick up DeWalt-branded tools without necessarily paying DeWalt prices. Here's a look at a few DeWalt tools that Amazon shoppers can get for under $60 at checkout.