Skip The Michelin Tires - These Alternatives Are Cheaper & Ride Just As Smooth

You're spoiled for choice when it comes to tires, as evidenced by the racks filled with different options at places like Costco, which already offers five different options. Other specialized tire shops often break into the dozen or more category, but one tire you'll generally see right in the front is Michelin. And that's no accident; the French tire company holds enough awards and popularity to put the New York Yankees to shame. It fields tires for just about everything on wheels, from bicycles to passenger airliners, and has remained in business for over 130 years. In short, Michelin knows tires. But that knowledge comes at a premium.

For this example, we'll use a fairly high-performance all-season tire meant for sedans and performance vehicles: the Michelin Pilot Sport All-Season 4. Prices generally vary at around the low-$200 region for smaller width and diameter models, so let's go for something fairly basic and say 235/45/17s, an adequate size for a modern regular car. That comes in at $223 per tire on Tire Rack, so what offers similar performance but beats it in price?

Assuming you want to match or exceed the tire's capabilities, the current premiere option and all-round rival to the Pilot All-Season is the Continental ExtremeContact DWS-06 Plus. It's a fairly even matchup, with the Continental edging out against Michelin in many categories and the Michelin clawing back in others, like dry braking consistency. But as far as price goes, the Continental comes in at $26 cheaper than the Michelin. That's more than ten percent savings — but how does it actually perform? Let's discuss.