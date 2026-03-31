These Are The Only Tire Brands Costco Sells For Your Daily Driver
Whether you're looking to buy online or in-store, it's best not to overlook Costco when you're shopping for your next set of tires. The retailer offers a string of perks for buyers like additional warranties and hassle-free installation, and its prices can also be competitive. However, there is one area where Costco isn't quite as appealing as its main rivals, and that's in its selection of tire brands.
If you're looking for new tires for your car or truck, Costco currently offers tires from a choice of five brands: BFGoodrich, Bridgestone, Firestone, Michelin, and Pirelli. Other highly-rated major tire brands like Continental, Goodyear, and Yokohama are conspicuously missing from its lineup. For many drivers, this won't be a dealbreaker — after all, Costco's current brand roster includes some of the most well-respected manufacturers on the market. However, if you're on the hunt for a specific, niche make and model of tire, or simply looking for the widest range of options, you might be better served by other retailers.
It's also worth keeping at mind that shopping for tires at Costco doesn't necessarily guarantee the cheapest prices. When we compared prices for several leading tires models at Costco and its competitors, the results were varied; Costco sometimes ended up being slightly pricier than other major tire chains, while at other times it came in as the cheaper option.
What tire models does Costco sell?
While Costco might not sell the most diverse range of tire brands on the market, it does sell a good selection of models for each brand it stocks. The availability of any particular tire can vary between different in-store locations and online, so it's best to check availability before you go if you're looking for a specific product.
Michelin is one of Costco's top-rated brands, with the French manufacturer regularly winning awards from the likes of JD Power for its overall customer satisfaction. In its 2026 survey, Michelin was the publication's best-rated tire brand in three out of four major segments. Costco carries a range of Michelin tires, including the popular CrossClimate2 all-weather tire and several models from the performance-focused Pilot Sport line. Buyers looking for winter tires won't be disappointed either, because Costco also carries the Michelin X-ICE Snow model.
Costco's range of Pirelli tires also includes select sizes of the Scorpion Winter tire, as well as several all-season models including the Scorpion Zero and Cinturato P7. Also available is the P Zero ultra-high performance tire, which optionally offers run-flat technology.
Truck and SUV owners looking for maximum all-terrain performance will likely find Costco's BFGoodrich range the most appealing, with offerings like the Terrain family of models and the Advantage all-season tire stocked at the retailer. Costco also offers a similarly broad selection of Bridgestone and Firestone tires, with multiple popular models available that cater to a variety of cars and trucks.