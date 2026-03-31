These Are The Only Tire Brands Costco Sells For Your Daily Driver

Whether you're looking to buy online or in-store, it's best not to overlook Costco when you're shopping for your next set of tires. The retailer offers a string of perks for buyers like additional warranties and hassle-free installation, and its prices can also be competitive. However, there is one area where Costco isn't quite as appealing as its main rivals, and that's in its selection of tire brands.

If you're looking for new tires for your car or truck, Costco currently offers tires from a choice of five brands: BFGoodrich, Bridgestone, Firestone, Michelin, and Pirelli. Other highly-rated major tire brands like Continental, Goodyear, and Yokohama are conspicuously missing from its lineup. For many drivers, this won't be a dealbreaker — after all, Costco's current brand roster includes some of the most well-respected manufacturers on the market. However, if you're on the hunt for a specific, niche make and model of tire, or simply looking for the widest range of options, you might be better served by other retailers.

It's also worth keeping at mind that shopping for tires at Costco doesn't necessarily guarantee the cheapest prices. When we compared prices for several leading tires models at Costco and its competitors, the results were varied; Costco sometimes ended up being slightly pricier than other major tire chains, while at other times it came in as the cheaper option.