11 Tractor Supply Tools With A Lifetime Warranty
Tractor Supply might not be at the top of your list for tool shopping, but you may want to give it a chance after exploring its tool lineup; you can find plenty of Tractor Supply tools under $10 if you're feeling constrained by your budget. Yet there are also plenty of high-end tools at Tractor Supply, too, confirming that there's something for everyone — even if your goal is to buy a single tool and make sure it lasts forever.
Tractor Supply carries a fairly extensive list of products that come with a lifetime warranty. As long as the wear and tear on your tool falls within the defined warranty (make sure to read the fine print), Tractor Supply and its partners should make things right.
As far as tracking down these somewhat elusive lifetime warranty tools, products can rotate through the Lifetime Warranty Hand Tools category at Tractor Supply. However, we also found some products not listed on that page that did specify a lifetime warranty. Also, while many Tractor Supply tools have lifetime warranties with no exclusions, while others have a limited lifetime warranty that has some stipulations. We've noted which warranties are lifetime versus limited lifetime where applicable.
Gerber Multi-Tools
Tractor Supply has a handful of Gerber Multi-Tools that fall under its Lifetime Warranty policy. As of the time of writing, however, only one pair is currently available for sale. That likely means that the other Multi-Tools are still under warranty, although you can't purchase them anymore.
One Gerber Multi-Tool you can still purchase from Tractor Supply is the Truss Titanium Needle Nose Multi-Tool. The tool has 17 different features, including pliers, a wire cutter, a serrated blade, scissors, a saw, cross and flathead drivers, a can opener, a rule, a file, and an awl. All the features are compacted into an 8.4-ounce tool that comes with a pouch.
As far as warranty coverage, the tool is listed under Tractor Supply's Lifetime Warranty Hand Tools category. On the product listing itself, a limited lifetime warranty direct from Gerber is mentioned. Gerber specifies that its warranty covers repair, replacement, or refund in the event of a warranty-covered defect. The Truss Titanium Needle Nose Multi-Tool costs about $70 at Tractor Supply.
JobSmart Mechanic's Tool Set
If you're perusing the aisles at Tractor Supply for a full tool set, JobSmart might be the right buy. The JobSmart Mechanic's Tool Set is covered under a lifetime warranty, according to Tractor Supply. The kit includes over 300 tools spanning multiple categories, including spanners, hex key wrenches, and drivers. Each tool is made from chrome-vanadium (CR-V) steel, while the carrying case is blow-molded with multiple trays for all the tools.
Compared to other Tractor Supply tool kits that have a lifetime warranty, JobSmart's is the most expansive for the price. And, unlike some other warranty-covered tools at Tractor Supply, the JobSmart tool set is not subject to limitations, according to its product description.
Not every warrantied product at Tractor Supply has amazing reviews, but the JobSmart tool set is one that seems to satisfy customers overall. In fact, the toolkit has a positive ranking thanks to over 600 reviews. The JobSmart Mechanic's Tool Set costs about $150 at Tractor Supply.
Apollo Tools Household Tool Kit
Although Tractor Supply does offer some mechanic tool kits with impressive warranty coverage, the Apollo Tools Household Tool Kit offers a range of wares that are useful around the house. These are ideal Tractor Supply tools to have on hand no matter what category of DIY you're doing.
With 135 pieces, the household kit features pink-and-black-handled tools including a hammer, level, tape measure, and more. Also included in the kit is a cordless screwdriver — the only item in the kit not covered by the lifetime warranty afforded to the hand tools. A one-year warranty does apply to the screwdriver, which is a 3.6V rechargeable model. Other tools in the kit include a putty knife, wall hanging kit, screwdrivers, electrical tape, various screw bits, a utility knife, a fastener set, and an adjustable wrench.
The Apollo Tools Household Kit costs about $70 at Tractor Supply, but we did see a deal for about 10% off at the time of writing. If you time it right, you could get one of Tractor Supply's tool sets with a lifetime warranty for even more of a bargain.
Apollo Tools Stubby Tool Set
Another handy tool set from Tractor Supply's lifetime warranty section is a narrower selection of tools. The Apollo Tools Stubby Tool Set, a diminutive kit of pink and black tools ideal for smaller hands, is an economical choice. With only four tools, the set covers the basics; a hammer, wrench, and two screwdrivers (one flathead, one Phillips) are essentials for just about every job.
While this kit won't be for everyone, the stubby-handled tools are a convenient size for carrying along and storing. The longest tool is the stubby hammer, which measures 6.5 inches, while the smallest are the pair of 4.25-inch screwdrivers. Each tool has a soft-grip handle, making them easier to hold while working in tight spaces. Unlike other Tractor Supply tools, this kit doesn't come with a storage container.
All the tools are made of heat-treated carbon steel, which may explain the lifetime warranty. The Apollo Tools Stubby Tool Set retails for around $20. We spotted some deals while perusing Tractor Supply's offerings, too, making this one an even more budget-friendly Tractor Supply tool.
Fiskars Softgrip Garden Multi-Snip
If you run into issues with garden shears failing on you, you might need to stop by Tractor Supply. The retailer offers a lifetime warranty on its Fiskars Softgrip Garden Multi-Snip, which could be an underrated addition to your toolkit. Function is the key with these shears, which have stainless steel blades with both a serrated and straight edge as well as a built-in wire cutter.
Although you might put your garden shears through a bit of wear and tear, the lifetime warranty should cover any damage due to regular use. While the grips are soft and the built-in spring is meant to reduce hand fatigue, these are some tough shears. The 2-inch blade can handle a maximum cutting thickness of .25 inches, which should cover most household and garden cutting jobs.
Tractor Supply has a well-regarded selection of garden shears to choose from, and Fiskars is a highly-rated addition to the category. The Fiskars Softgrip Garden Multi-Snip costs about $25 at Tractor Supply.
GearWrench Combination Wrench and Hex Key Set
If you're perusing Tractor Supply for tools to add to your toolbox versus looking for a fully outfitted box to start with, GearWrench might have the solution. Tractor Supply's GearWrench Combination Wrench and Hex Key Set has 59 wrenches and hex keys in a storage tray you can add to your collection.
The set includes 14 SAE combination wrenches, 14 metric wrenches, and a total of 31 hex keys in a variety of styles. Whether you need SAE, metric, or Torx hex keys, you're covered with this kit. Despite having chemical and solvent resistance, the foam tray the tools come in is not included under any type of warranty, though the tools themselves are covered under a lifetime one.
Although we've included some other GearWrench items on our list, we can't include every Tractor Supply tool that has a lifetime warranty. It turns out that GearWrench has various tool sets with lifetime warranties, so you can build a custom tool box that fits your needs. It doesn't hurt to start with the GearWrench Combination Wrench and Hex Key Set though, which costs about $300 at Tractor Supply.
GreatNeck Toolbox Set
If you need a basic set of tools that won't let you down over the years, the GreatNeck Toolbox Set might be a good choice. It has the essentials you need, and nothing you don't. Everything comes in a convenient (and bright orange) tool box, with 16 pieces total. Along with basics like a hammer, screwdrivers, a wrench, and a tape measure, the kit also has slip joint pliers, a utility knife, a safety razor scraper, and hex keys.
GreatNeck tools may not be the most expensive in your lineup, but they're made of heavy-duty steel and have a finish meant to resist corrosion. A standard home improvement store color scheme may not look fancy, but the heavy-duty construction and corrosion-resistant coating speaks for itself.
While the kit does have a lifetime warranty, some limitations apply. The GreatNeck Toolbox Set costs about $45 at Tractor Supply. We did catch a sale, however, so you may be able to get this Tractor Supply staple for less.
GearWrench Ratchet Wrench Set
Multiple GearWrench products fall under Tractor Supply's Lifetime Warranty umbrella, and this ratchet set is another example. With 20 assorted pieces, the GearWrench Ratchet Wrench Set is an essential for your garage. Alloy steel boasts a longer life and higher strength, while the tools themselves are meant to work faster, without being bulky in tight spaces. You can expect 5 degrees of movement, plus a limited lifetime warranty to keep you working through the years.
Like other essentials at Tractor Supply, GearWrench's ratchet wrenches have overall positive feedback from consumers. In fact, over 200 reviews reflect well on the product's performance and quality. Looking at how GearWrench compares to other socket brands, it's right up there with the best.
While Tractor Supply is quick to label products with its lifetime warranty, feedback from GearWrench itself suggests that consumers need to reach out to the manufacturer for Limited Lifetime Warranty questions and service. The GearWrench Ratchet Wrench Set is about $90 at Tractor Supply.
GearWrench Drive Socket Wrench Set
Some of the most underrated tools at Tractor Supply are the basics, including drive socket wrenches. Thus, it's not surprising that the GearWrench Drive Socket Wrench Set has a lifetime warranty that can stand up to tough jobs. The set comes with 27 pieces, including the drive ratchet, an extension, and a magnetic bit holding screwdriver with accompanying bits.
The set includes metric and SAE measurements, and the tools are steel with a chrome coat. Like other essentials you can find at Tractor Supply, this tool set doesn't come with a storage case or bag, but it could be a valuable addition to your toolbox.
Like other products at the retailer, this tool set does have a limited lifetime warranty, so some exclusions may apply. On the whole, though, the kit does have an overall positive rating from consumers via Tractor Supply. The GearWrench Drive Socket Wrench Set costs about $50 at Tractor Supply.
Jameson Insulated Pump Pliers
You can't go wrong with a solid set of pliers, and Tractor Supply delivers once again. Like many of its other products, the Jameson Insulated Pump Pliers have a limited lifetime warranty with some exclusions. Yet the coverage indicates these pliers should last a long time, or you'll be able to get them replaced.
The pliers are serrated and insulated, with plenty of grip for a variety of projects. They may not look fancy finished as they are in standard home improvement store orange, but the pliers are rated to 1,000 volts (tested to 10,000) and can resist extreme temperatures. From highs of about 158 degrees Fahrenheit to lows of -40 degrees Fahrenheit, your pliers can perform as long as you can. They are also impact-resistant, and although we don't recommend trying, they should withstand cuts and abrasions, too.
You can find Jameson Insulated Pump Pliers at Tractor Supply for about $100. However, we did find a sale going on at the time of writing, which could drop the price by about 10 percent.
Jameson Socket Set
Not every essential tool at Tractor Supply is a budget buy. In contrast to most of the items on our list of lifetime warrantied products, the Jameson 3/8 Drive SAE 1,000V Socket Set is a pricier item. However, it's also a performance product that is, according to Tractor Supply's description, "virtually indestructible."
The insulated socket set is intended for use with utility and electrical applications, and it is 1,000-volt rated for use on live lines. Like similar Jameson tools, the set should resist cuts, impacts, and abrasions, so you shouldn't have to worry about dropping or even running over your tools if unexpected events happen.
The Limited Lifetime Warranty notes that the tools should withstand temperature extremes and keep you safe even in high-voltage scenarios. The Jameson Socket Set costs about $450 at Tractor Supply, making it the most expensive warrantied item on our list. From name-brand tools to off brands that deliver quality at affordable prices, Tractor Supply has something for everyone. Of course, you might not need to go back if your lifetime warranty tools hold up their end of the bargain, making a big-ticket purchase like this socket set much more economical over the longer term.