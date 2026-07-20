5 Tractor Supply Tools Smart Homeowners Should Have On Hand
Buying a home is one of the most momentous occasions in the life of most people. But as almost any homeowner will be quick to tell you, the purchase itself is only the first step — then comes the ongoing task of maintaining it. In fact, maintaining your home is a never-ending sort of affair that will test even the strongest willed people.
The maintenance issues facing most homeowners will range in size from micro to macro. Unless you want to spend a mint paying other people to handle all the issues on your behalf, you'd be wise to level up on tools to aid in your DIY abilities. A home tool kit with all the essentials will indeed go a long way in allowing you to do it yourself on the home front. You will, however, invariably find yourself in situations that require tools beyond the standard fare.
Adding those tools to your cache of home improvement gear is not always cheap either. Thankfully, big box retailers like Tractor Supply Co. tend to offer many of those handy tools at a price point that is a bit more palatable to the average consumer. Here's a handful of items you can find through Tractor Supply Co. that any smart home owner might be wise to keep on hand.
Homeowner's Tool Set
It's easy enough to go out to your local hardware store and buy the tools you need to assemble your basic kit piecemeal. However, sometimes the smarter move is to seek out a budget tool kit that has already assembled them for you.
Tractor Supply Co. has a few such kits in stock these days, including this Homeowner's Tool Set from GreatNeck. The kit comes with 39 pieces of equipment that any DIYer might deem a must-have on the home front. That list includes an 8-inch curved claw hammer, 6-inch slip joint pliers, 8-inch scissors, a 10-inch tape measure, an 18-millimeter snap-off utility knife, and four precision screwdrivers in slotted 2.4 millimeters and 3 millimeters, as well as Phillips number 0 and number 1. It also comes with 8 hex key wrenches with a holder, a driver handle with magnetic bit holder, and 20 screwdriver heads in various sizes and head shapes.
The set typically retails for $26.99 through Tractor Supply Co., with one satisfied customer rating at 5-stars while calling it a "Win" and noting it came at a "great price." The set was also recently rated by Best Life as one of TSC's better budget buys, with YouTuber The Fixer 2 agreeing it's a solid starter kit.
E-Z Reacher Grabbing Tool
If there's one thing you can be certain about in your home, it's that things will invariably be dropped, kicked, or tossed inadvertently into virtually every nook and cranny of your space. And that includes places you won't be able to reach with your hands. In lieu of breaking out a golf club, ruler or baseball bat to do the job, a grabbing tool like this one from E-Z Reacher could prove a savvy investment to retrieve those items.
A tool like this could be particularly helpful for elderly homeowners or those with disabilities that make it difficult to bend down or reach out to pick things up. And the fact that it's reasonably priced just makes it that much sweeter, with Tractor Supply Co. selling the E-Z Reacher grabbing tool for just $22.99 these days. Though it's 34 inches long, the trigger styled tool should still be easily storable via a hook in a closet or pantry.
It is also one of the better rated grabbing tools in the TSC web store, with customers awarding it 4.6 stars out of 5. The bulk of the 36 reviews praise the grabber for its ease of use and its durability. A couple did, however, claim the grabber doesn't grab as well as they'd hoped and bemoaned the lack of a locking mechanism. Similarly, Consumer Reports noted that the steel design on a similar E-Z Reacher made it slightly fragile in use.
Furniture Dolly
Sprucing up an interior space can involve painting the walls, adding window coverings, or rearranging the furniture in room entirely. Whichever task you're approaching, you will likely need to move some furniture around to do it. And furniture like sofas, TV stands, dressers, and bureaus tend to be pretty heavy.
Having a furniture dolly or two on hand could not only make the job of moving furniture easier, but potentially save you a back ache to boot. If you're shopping for furniture dollies through Tractor Supply Co. this 800-pound capacity four-wheel roller from JobSmart should suit the needs of most. Along with the 800-pound capacity, the dolly's open frame design and no-slip carpeted ends should be able to handle most loads you'll find in your home. At a cost of just $36.99 through Tractor Supply Co., purchasing two doesn't feel like a bad investment either.
Though furniture dollies are often deemed a necessity for moving heavy objects, it is worth noting that they still require some heavy lifting from users. So, you'll want to consider that prior to purchasing one. As for this JobSmart dolly it's rated extremely well by TSC shoppers too, who've rated it at 4.9 stars on the strength of 32 reviews. While those reviews almost universally praise the dolly in every important way, a couple of reviewers did question its weight capacity claims.
Step Ladder
A case could easily be made that finding a ladder that suits your needs is as essential as a hammer or a screwdriver to a homeowner — especially given how often you find yourself needing one when said and hammer or screwdriver are called for. However, if you're looking for something to help grab something off of a high shelf in a closet or in the kitchen, a heavy duty ladder is typically an impediment. A simple little step ladder like this Cosco two-step build would be a more preferable option. It's also typically a far cheaper option, with Tractor Supply Co. currently selling the step stool for $35.99.
Designed to hold a maximum 200-pounds, the light duty step stool boasts a steel frame, a height of 28.15-inches, features non-slip footings and is designed to fold up for easy storage when not in use. Better yet is that the step stool is fitted with a locking mechanism when unfolded and weighs a mere 9 pounds, making it easy for most users to move from one location of need to the next.
Though only a pair of TSC shoppers have reviewed the Cosco step ladder to date, both of those reviews are 5-star in nature. Unfortunately, neither review took their commentary past the star rating phase, so make of that what you will. To that end, similar models of step stool from Cosco have been favorably reviewed by YouTube users, who claim it is ideal for use around the house.
Nail Puller Atle
This little tool is one to keep handy around the house if you regularly find yourself moving pictures or artwork around on your walls. Those objets d'art are, after all, typically held in place by either nails or hangers that are themselves nailed into the wall, and they have to be removed every time you move the artwork. While the hook end of a hammer may be able to handle the job, stuck and buried nails, or those with broken heads may prove more of a chore to remove. In those cases, a heavy-duty nail puller is good to have around.
Tractor Supply Co. is selling this 8-inch Nail Puller Atle from Hultafors for $58.99, which might seem like a hefty sum for a tool that you may not use quite as often as others. But if you've ever found yourself struggling to get a broken nail out of the wall, you'll be glad you have one of these around. It's even designed with a hammer hook ready post for extra leverage when the need arises, as well as a non-marring hammer to limit damage to surfaces during removal.
At just 8 inches in length and 1.3 pounds in weight, the nail puller also won't occupy too much space in your home tool kit. At present, this handy tool has not been starred or reviewed by TSC customers, but YouTubers like Champions of the Trade, Gel Ball Blaster Master, and others seem to be as impressed by its functionality as they are with its durability.
Methodology
In assembling this list, we searched through several pages of in-stock products on Tractor Supply Co.'s web store to determine which items best fit the "must-have" mold in terms of functionality, ease of use and their practical application in homes of the average consumer. We then took into account things like price-point and user ratings, focusing largely on items that scored 4.5 stars or more from real world shoppers.
Whenever possible, opinions provided by professional outlets like Consumer Reports and popular YouTube channels like Just A Dad Tips were also sourced to provide backup to the consumer perspective. These reviews also provided additional insight into a products positive and negative attributes.