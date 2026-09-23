13 Cool Tractor Supply Gadgets You Might Not Realize Exist
Being the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the U.S., Tractor Supply is a beloved supplier of a wide array of brands, tools, and gadgets for farmers, rural homeowners, gardeners, and more. The company is more than 85 years old and ranks 290 on the Fortune 500, operating 2,463 active stores in 49 states across the U.S.
However, while it offers a lot of high-end equipment, outdoor power tools, and pet supplies, there are several cool Tractor Supply gadgets you might not even realize exist. For instance, there's a trail camera, an air needle scaler, and an illuminated magnifier, all of which are pretty unique. Here, we're going to cover all that, and more relatively unique products you can find at the retailer.
If any of these entries pique your interest, you can shop for Tractor Supply products in stores (where you can also avail a range of other services, such as PetVet Clinic and Trailer Rental) or online through its website.
Grip-On LED Illuminated Magnifier
The Grip-On LED Illuminated Magnifier is something to add to your collection for use when performing high-precision or detailed work on wood, metal, and more. However, the magnifier has much broader applications than that. You can use it to read tiny letters and look at the little details on maps, stamps, or other objects that are otherwise difficult to view with the naked human eye.
This tool has a contoured grip handle and a high-quality acrylic lens that allows for a clear view of the object enabled by 2x magnification, or 6x magnification with the smaller inset lens to take note of the finest details. The integration of an LED light is the distinguishing factor of the tool through which it produces a light output of 65 lumens for better visibility, while the folding design makes storage more convenient. You can buy it on Tractor Supply for $9.99.
Johnson Level Digital Angle Locator
With the Johnson Level Digital Angle Locator, you can inspect and transfer angle measurements to create precisely angled cuts in woodworking, renovations, installations, and more. It can display angles up to 90 degrees, with an accuracy of 0.05 degrees to ensure precision. In addition, this angle locator can also be used to compare the difference between angles of two surfaces — all you have to do is place it on the first surface and set it to 0 degrees, and then calculate the angle of the second surface to get a relative measurement.
You can quickly make calibrations, either horizontally or vertically, and obtain readings in five units (degrees, percent, fractional/decimal inch-foot, and millimeters/meters). The LCD screen has a backlight to improve viewing in low light, and the screen also inverts the reading when taking overhead measurements for better readability. You can lock the obtained measurement via the hold function to work with later.
For a price of $59.99, you also get a storage pouch on Tractor Supply. Also, it comes with a limited one-year warranty from the manufacturer.
Johnson Torpedo Laser Level
The Johnson Torpedo Laser Level can help you evaluate whether a surface or an object is leveled horizontally or vertically, especially when you are in the middle of home renovations and improvements and want to hang objects on your wall or install overhead lights and equipment. This product projects a laser dot up to a distance of 100 feet, so you can check for horizontal or vertical lines and use the rotating head swivel to make adjustments accordingly.
You can use the three built-in bubble vials to read plumb and level lines or cross-check for alignment with an accuracy of ⅜ inches. Additionally, the tool is created with a molded ABS housing that can protect it against harsh jobsite conditions and impact. The magnetic base allows for easy placement on any ferrous surface so you can carry out the task while keeping the tool aside. Available at $28.99 on Tractor Supply, you get a one-year warranty on the tool's purchase.
Powermate Air Needle Scaler
Another underrated gadget on Tractor Supply, the Powermate Air Needle Scaler can be bought for $54.99, though at time of writing it's available for 10% off. The tool is used for material removal, like removing old paint and rust from metal, grout between tiles, and more to aid in various cleanup tasks. It is built with 19 steel needles that work at a top speed of 4,500 blows per minute to deliver quick scaling action, though the speed is manageable via the controller. The pistol grip design allows for easier handling of the tool, along with greater maneuverability, and the long and thin head can access narrow spaces for an effective cleanup.
Furthermore, there is a front exhaust on the pistol scaler, which acts as a heat outlet, directing the hot air away from the user. With the durable aluminum housing, this tool is built for long-lasting use. This Powermate gadget holds a 4.5-star score on Tractor Supply.
Garrett Metal Detector
The Garrett Metal Detector helps you quickly find and locate your target using a patented proportional audio and vibration pulse that intensifies as you move closer to the metallic object. It has a 360-degree side scan detection and a high-precision tip that takes you to the exact location of your target. This advanced tool also has a scraping blade to quickly dig through soil to grab the treasure, and a built-in scale for figuring out the depth of the object of interest. There are six detection options that can be selected via the button present on the tool.
This metal detector can be submersed into water up to a depth of six meters without experiencing damage or performance issues to fetch underwater treasures. Moreover, there's also an LED flashlight to improve visibility in darker environments. In case you lose the tool, it will automatically activate a lost-probe alarm after five minutes of inactivity in the form of periodic warning chirps so you can get hold of the detector.
Coming with a three-year warranty, this unique tool can be purchased for $129.99 on Tractor Supply, where it sits at an impressive 4.9-star rating from 53 users. The kit also includes a woven belt holster and a nine-volt battery for immediate use.
Olympia Infrared Digital Thermometer
An infrared thermometer is useful for fetching the temperature of a surface without having to actually touch it. With the Olympia Infrared Digital Thermometer, you can obtain quick temperature measurements in either Celsius or Fahrenheit by pointing the laser at the target surface. Built to read temperatures within a range of -58 and 626 degrees Fahrenheit, it is suitable for use on a variety of objects, like electrical outlets, engines, water pipes, cooking surfaces, HVAC appliances, and more.
The readings are shown on a colorful LCD display for better readability even in low-light areas. Also, with the hold option, you can keep the latest readings on display even after releasing the trigger to take note of later. The pack, priced at $27.99 on Tractor Supply, comes with two AAA batteries. However, be careful when using this infrared thermometer, as pointing it directly at eyes and reflective surfaces can have dangerous consequences.
Powersmith Inspection Pen Light
The Powersmith Inspection Pen Light sells for $21.99 (on sale for 10% off at time of writing) and can light up the surroundings with 450 lumens of brightness in the flood light mode when you want to cover a larger area and 140 lumens of light in the spotlight mode for targeted illumination. This small pen light is handy when you working under cars or in basements with electrical boards — mount it onto any ferrous surface using the swiveling magnetic pocket clip for hands-free use.
This mini tool you can get a Tractor Supply also has a 365-nanometer UV light for detecting and reading fluorescent codes, details, and more. On top of these, there's also a red laser pointer you can use to point at objects that are out of your reach.
It has an aluminum alloy body rated at IP43, so it stays protected against light water exposure for longevity. The battery indicator keeps you informed of the battery levels, and you can recharge it in about three hours using the included USB-C charging cable. And you get a two-year warranty from Powersmith on this tool.
GroundWork 7-in-1 Wireless Weather Station
This Wireless Weather Station from GroundWork is a weather monitoring system that can help you keep track of the temperature, humidity, UV index, light intensity, wind speed and direction, and rainfall, so you can plan your day ahead accordingly. The tool is especially useful for farmers and gardeners who need to stay updated with the atmospheric elements at all times.
You can place the digital display on your tabletop with the wireless sensor placed outdoors to gain precise readings in either Celsius or Fahrenheit. The large, backlit digital display shows all the readings clearly in different colors. It informs you of the moon phases and barometric pressure, and sends weather alerts when your set thresholds are reached. With a maximum transmission range of 150 meters in an open field, the device can work within a temperature range between -40 and 158 degrees Fahrenheit. Grab it on Tractor Supply for $
Gearwrench Diagnostic OBDII Tester
The Gearwrench Diagnostic OBDII Tester is one of those gadgets that mechanics and vehicle owners should have on hand since it can scan the engine for errors and identify errors, along with helping in the troubleshooting process. This gadget can read check-engine trouble codes, give you the description for identified fault codes, and also help monitor driving performance and behaviors of the vehicle to look for possible issues.
It is compatible with vehicles made from 1996 onward from over 80 car manufacturers and gives you complete diagnostic data of the vehicle in no time — just plug it to your vehicle's OBDII port and connect to your smartphone via Bluetooth to view all the data. Moreover, there is a two-year warranty on the product on Tractor Supply, where it is available for $69.99, making it one of the more budget-friendly options at Tractor Supply if you're shopping for a diagnostic solution.
Corona Tools QuickCollector Ground Clearing Tool
If you are looking to up your yard maintenance game, the Corona Tools QuickCollector Ground Clearing Tool can make for a good addition to your gardening kit. It is a rolling yard tool that helps you pick up tree nuts, seed pods, fruits, and more in your garden without having to bend over or squat down, thanks to its 48-inch-long pole handle. Made of carbon steel, the handle is durable enough for outdoor use, and the flexible spring-steel cage should allow you to quickly empty whatever you've collected with ease.
With this tool, you won't have to worry about the battery running out, since it has a complete manual operation. Up for sale at $34.99 on Tractor Supply, this pickup tool may reduce the time and effort it takes for you to pick the nuts and fruits from the garden that have fallen on the ground and even works well in picking those embedded in the ground with little pressure.
Spypoint Flex-M2 Twin
For those who love to hunt or go on adventures in the wild, the Spypoint Flex-M2 Twin could be a handy gadget for capturing images and videos of animals without them noticing. Leave the trail camera in a hunting area on a mount and connect it to your smartphone to view the details from the Spypoint app. The app can help you locate the camera via GPS so you know always where your device is. Additionally, there are several ways to capture the footage, such as using the multi-shot or time-lapse modes or scheduling the camera to click a photo at a particular time. There's also microSD card compatibility for local storage.
In the night vision mode, the camera produces a soft and low-glow LED light to capture the wildlife in its natural form without causing a distraction. These cameras have a detection range of 90 feet and capture data in a maximum resolution of 32 megapixels, while the maximum video length is 10 seconds. Tractor Supply has the product currently listed $129.99.
Fimco Standard Spot Sprayer
The Fimco Standard Spot Sprayer comes with a 15-gallon polyethylene tank and a handheld hose with a length of 15 feet. Consequently, you can water large areas of your lawn with a single stream (up to 30 feet), while the long hose makes it easier to reach behind bushes and plantations. With the 12-volt diaphragm pump, the sprayer can deliver water at a rate of 1.2 gallons per minute, and you can select the spray pattern between a focused stream or a wider cone depending on the area you want to cover.
This spot sprayer may seem like a niche landscaping tool, but it's handy for spraying pesticides, fertilizers, herbicides, and even water on your land to encourage crop growth or to keep away insects. The hose is chemical-resistant, and the tank is protected against rust and corrosion for long-lasting use. For further reliability, the sprayer is backed by a one-year warranty, with the pump having a two-year warranty from Fimco. You can normally buy this useful landscaping tool at Tractor Supply for $159.99, but at time of writing it's on sale for $99.99 after a 37% discount.
Even Embers Tactical Propane Torch
If you take frequent camping trips or spend your holidays outdoors with nature, the Even Embers Tactical Propane Torch could be the gadget for you. It is a long, handheld propane torch that can quickly light charcoal, start campfires, burn brush, or even melt big chunks of snow to clear the area in front of your house. The push-button piezo igniter allows for a simple ignition system, while the long-head design ensures user safety by keeping the flame at a distance.
This gadget can work with any standard one-pound propane tank, and you can also customize the flame intensity based on the task. Available for purchase at $99.99 on Tractor Supply, this propane torch is very popular, with customers mentioning that it is super easy to use and effective in lighting flames. They also like how comfortable to use the lightweight design is. And remember, you can avail Tractor Supply's propane refill service at the store nearest to you when it runs out of gas.