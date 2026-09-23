13 Cool Tractor Supply Gadgets You Might Not Realize Exist

Being the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the U.S., Tractor Supply is a beloved supplier of a wide array of brands, tools, and gadgets for farmers, rural homeowners, gardeners, and more. The company is more than 85 years old and ranks 290 on the Fortune 500, operating 2,463 active stores in 49 states across the U.S.

However, while it offers a lot of high-end equipment, outdoor power tools, and pet supplies, there are several cool Tractor Supply gadgets you might not even realize exist. For instance, there's a trail camera, an air needle scaler, and an illuminated magnifier, all of which are pretty unique. Here, we're going to cover all that, and more relatively unique products you can find at the retailer.

If any of these entries pique your interest, you can shop for Tractor Supply products in stores (where you can also avail a range of other services, such as PetVet Clinic and Trailer Rental) or online through its website.