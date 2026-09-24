Why Do So Many Power Tool Brands Use 18V Batteries?

If you've spent enough time around battery-powered power tools, you've no doubt noticed a distinctive pattern: just about every major tool brand, from Ryobi to Makita to Milwaukee, uses 18V battery systems. Different brands like Ryobi may offer higher or lower voltage systems like 12V or 40V, but that 18V system seems to be an almost universal constant. There are some basic technical reasons for this consistency.

An 18V battery pack from pretty much any major power tool brand contains a small array of power cells, which is where the actual energy comes from. One pack consists of five power cells, each with a voltage rating of 3.6. 3.6 times 5 equals 18, and thus, we have our 18V battery. Five of these cells provide an optimal balance of power and portability, the best you can realistically get for your tools before moving up to heavier-duty ratings like 40V while still offering flexibility in the watt-hour and amperage-hour ratings. Some brands double up the five cells into ten to provide more ampere-hours, or the same amount of power for a longer time.

What's important to clarify is that the 3.6V rating on those cells is their nominal rating, or the amount of energy they can store and output on average. Technically, though, the maximum rating on those cells is 4V. The actual tangible power output is the same, it's just a technical difference, but it's that tangible difference that sets the stage.