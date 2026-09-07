What's The Difference Between Watts And Volts For Power Tools?

If you've walked the aisles of any large home improvement retailer lately, you've probably noticed that major brands' cordless power tools typically fall into distinct power systems. These systems are almost always categorized by their voltage output, such as 4V, 12V, 20V, or 40V.

But what does that actually mean? Why is it always volts, and not watts, which is often how we see light bulbs categorized? The answer is rooted in physics and can get pretty technical, but simply put, voltage measures electrical pressure and describes the potential force that can power something like a motor. More voltage generally means more torque and, thus, better performance.

Many cordless tools don't run at max volts all the time, as they often have variable-speed triggers that let you adjust how much power the tool outputs. In this case, 18V is the max output, not what you get every time you press the trigger. Watts, on the other hand, measure the total power consumed while the tool is in use. That's why light bulbs are often measured in watts: Unlike power tools, they generally output the same amount of energy consistently, and a 40W light bulb will expend 40 watts nearly all of the time.