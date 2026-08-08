5 Times When It's Better To Use 18V Ryobi Tools Rather Than 40V

There are a few key things to consider before buying Ryobi tools, with the battery size being one of the most important. Not only should you know the battery voltage — 18V or 40V — this measurement can indicate the tool's best use cases. While Ryobi tools of the 18V and 40V variety are typically capable of getting their intended jobs done, sometimes less in more in the power tool world.

You're more than likely going to encounter scenarios where an 18V Ryobi tool is more than enough, meaning its 40V contemporary can sit on the sidelines for the time being. Sometimes this is a matter of cost, as 18V tools and batteries tend to run cheaper than 40V, so why spend more than you need? Naturally, power and on-the-job capabilities are a factor, too, since in some situations, the 40V platform can prove too much. Ultimately, it comes down to assessing which tool you need, and if the 18V version is just fine for your goals.

It's easy to think that bigger tools with more power behind them are always the answer, but sometimes, they can become a hindrance in multiple ways. There are some Ryobi tools and use cases where 40V isn't essential, and 18V will get you by just fine.