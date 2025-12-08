How Long Does The Ryobi 40v Chainsaw Last During Use?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The upkeep on a gasoline powered chainsaw can be a lot to deal with, especially if you prefer the convenience of battery power. However, the problem with going from fuel to battery is the amount of runtime you'll actually have. Addressing that issue with the Ryobi 40V chainsaw depends on a variety of factors, such as the battery you're using as well as the chainsaw model itself.

One of the important aspects about electric chainsaws, regardless of model, is that things like working conditions impact the runtime. While the 10-inch Ryobi 40V isn't well recommended, models with longer sawblades and more cutting power have been reviewed much more favorably. In fact, Forestry.com states that the Ryobi 40V HP Brushless 14-inch Chainsaw lasted around 45 minutes to an hour with a fully-charged 4Ah battery. This result was from a round of moderate yard work. Meanwhile, in a Techwalls review, the same model chainsaw using a 6Ah battery had to be changed after only 15 minutes. Again, this massive difference in runtime comes down to working conditions: The Techwalls reviewer was running the chainsaw through its paces pretty aggressively, cutting down a tree and taking care of the cleanup afterward.

As these reviews reflect, the overall runtime of the Ryobi 40V chainsaw depends on the task at hand. If you're using the chainsaw sparingly during the course of a day, then the battery should last longer; if you're tackling heavier work, then your chainsaw will of course have to work harder, and your battery will drain faster. In that case, it's best to keep a backup battery fully charged and ready to go.