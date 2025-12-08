How Long Does The Ryobi 40v Chainsaw Last During Use?
The upkeep on a gasoline powered chainsaw can be a lot to deal with, especially if you prefer the convenience of battery power. However, the problem with going from fuel to battery is the amount of runtime you'll actually have. Addressing that issue with the Ryobi 40V chainsaw depends on a variety of factors, such as the battery you're using as well as the chainsaw model itself.
One of the important aspects about electric chainsaws, regardless of model, is that things like working conditions impact the runtime. While the 10-inch Ryobi 40V isn't well recommended, models with longer sawblades and more cutting power have been reviewed much more favorably. In fact, Forestry.com states that the Ryobi 40V HP Brushless 14-inch Chainsaw lasted around 45 minutes to an hour with a fully-charged 4Ah battery. This result was from a round of moderate yard work. Meanwhile, in a Techwalls review, the same model chainsaw using a 6Ah battery had to be changed after only 15 minutes. Again, this massive difference in runtime comes down to working conditions: The Techwalls reviewer was running the chainsaw through its paces pretty aggressively, cutting down a tree and taking care of the cleanup afterward.
As these reviews reflect, the overall runtime of the Ryobi 40V chainsaw depends on the task at hand. If you're using the chainsaw sparingly during the course of a day, then the battery should last longer; if you're tackling heavier work, then your chainsaw will of course have to work harder, and your battery will drain faster. In that case, it's best to keep a backup battery fully charged and ready to go.
Cuts per charge and proper maintenance
Ryobi describes the runtime for its 40V chainsaw in terms of "cuts per charge." For example, the 16-inch chainsaw, a new 40V Ryobi tool to consider in 2025, gets over 60 cuts per charge with a 4Ah battery. The 14-inch version gets up to 128 cuts per charge with an identical battery, and the 18-inch model gets up to 168 cuts, again with the same 4Ah battery. This metric is a function of the size of the chainsaw's bar and the diameter of the wood being cut, so the chain's condition, user handling, and other factors are not as clearly taken into account.
However, Ryobi does state that proper maintenance is the best way to ensure efficient performance. This means you'll need to know how to keep your chainsaw razor sharp, regularly lubricate the chain with the right oil, and adjust the chain's tension as needed. If you don't take these steps, you'll directly impact the saw's effectiveness. A dull chain without lubrication will cause you to force your way through, which drains the battery and shortens your overall runtime.
You can also take steps to keep your 40V battery in peak condition, including removing it from the charger once it's fully charged. If you're storing your Ryobi batteries and not using them for more than 30 days, be sure they're kept dry and don't let the room's temperature go above 80 degrees Fahrenheit. Prior to storage, charge the batteries to between 30% and 50%, and then charge them as normal every six months to keep them in good shape.