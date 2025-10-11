How To Keep Your Ryobi Chainsaw Razor Sharp

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ryobi chainsaws aren't the most powerful in the world — that title goes to the Stihl MS 881 Magnum. However, Ryobi still makes some of the best chainsaws on the market, and even its electric models are powerful enough for some pretty hefty woodcutting. Of course, with great power comes great risk of wearing down chainsaw blades. Whether you have an electric or a gas-powered Ryobi chainsaw, you should know how to keep it sharp. Doing so takes three steps: preventing dulling, identifying when the chain is blunt, and resharpening the blades.

To avoid dulling your blade, prevention is the best medicine. One of the most common offenses is cutting through a log or branch lying on the ground and hitting the soil underneath. Besides being dangerous, this exposes the chain blades to mineral matter, i.e., pebbles and rocks, that will wear them down very quickly. In fact, some experts maintain that even hitting the ground once with a chainsaw blade necessitates a resharpening. The next worst thing you can do is cut wood that's too hard for your particular model. Hardwoods can dull a chainsaw more quickly than softwoods, but higher-end chainsaws, such as the Ryobi 40V 20-inch, will maintain their sharpness for a longer time compared to models meant for cutting thin limbs, such as the Ryobi ONE+ 18V.

The best way to tell when your chainsaw is due for a resharpening is to inspect the wood chips. A sharp blade will produce lengthy slices of wood, while a dull blade will produce sawdust. Your shoulder will also give you signs. When your chainsaw requires excessive pressure to make a cut or vibrates, it's time to get out the sharpening files.