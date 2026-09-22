5 Four-Door Family Vehicles That Are Seriously Fun To Drive

Not every fun-to-drive family hauler looks exceptional on paper — the 2026 Acura MDX Type S certainly doesn't. Its 355 hp and 354 lb-ft of torque are fairly unremarkable figures for its segment. The three-row SUV's interior space is competitive but not surprising, and its cabin is comfortable and luxurious but hardly particularly revolutionary.

The secret ingredient that sets the MDX Type S apart from the rest lies in how well Acura manages to balance all of the different roles that a sporty, luxurious SUV has to fulfil. We found it consistently entertaining to drive, both on back roads and on commutes. There was even the right amount of noise from the exhaust — not enough to ever be grating when it wasn't wanted, but still enough to encourage you to put your foot down a bit more when the opportunity arose.

On top of that, the SUV was also a very comfortable way to get around, and its suite of tech was both comprehensive and easy to use. Its $77,400 starting price (including a $1,550 destination fee) is comparable to its competition, but no similarly priced option offers such a compelling blend of practicality and performance.

It's not a riot to drive, unlike some of the cars here, but it doesn't need to be. Instead, the Acura is the car that adds a heavy dose of fun into everyday trips, and it avoids most of the downsides that come with a traditional performance car.