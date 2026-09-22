Is There A Reason Aviation Gas Comes In Different Colors?

Most private aircraft with piston engines operate with aviation fuel, known by its colloquial name "avgas." But much like how your car might require different octanes or fuel types at the gas pump, so too do aircraft. All that's due to the various requirements governing each engine type — for example, you know how diesel engines operate through compression rather than spark, which is why diesels don't have spark plugs? The same thing applies here as well — some aircraft engines run on compression, and those take a different fuel type than ones with spark plugs.

Of course, that's not the only way that plane engines differ from each other, let alone from car engines, an important factor to consider when selecting fuel types. For one, we phased out leaded fuel in automobiles decades ago, but most avgas is still leaded. 100LL is most common, meaning 100 octane, low lead content. Lead acts as an anti-knock agent, preventing the engine from pre-igniting the fuel before it's ready. And you know it's 100LL because it's dyed blue.

Ultimately then, it really is that simple: Different fuels for different engines, and they're different colors so you don't mix them up. It's much more important to get it right because planes can have different fuel tanks, so imagine you switch fuel tanks mid-flight and you're now pumping the wrong fuel into the engine while at altitude. You can't just pull over and call for a tow truck.

As for how and why different fuel types get their different colors, let's explore.